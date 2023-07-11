Bruins Prospects Competing for NHL Spots in 2023-24

The Boston Bruins are heading into the 2023-24 season with plenty of questions surrounding their lineup. They have had several departures but also brought in a handful of bargain free agents. There is reason to believe that some of their prospects could be competing for NHL roster spots for the 2023-24 season. Let’s take a look at them now.

Marc McLaughlin

The Bruins’ fourth line took a big hit this offseason, as Nick Foligno, Tomas Nosek, and Garnet Hathaway are all off of the squad. Milan Lucic was brought in to be the club’s new fourth-line left wing, but I’d argue that the 4C and 4RW spots could be up for grabs this season. As a result, one player who could be a candidate for an NHL spot this season is Marc McLaughlin.

Marc McLaughlin, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

McLaughlin spent last season primarily with the Providence Bruins, posting 13 goals and 30 points in 66 games played. The Massachusetts native has shown signs that he can blossom into a bottom-six NHL forward, so let’s see if he can earn himself a spot in training camp.

Jakub Lauko

Another forward who will be fighting for a spot in Boston’s bottom six is gritty forward Jakub Lauko. I was initially a bit hesitant to put him on this list, but when noting that he is only 23 years old and has just 23 games of NHL experience on his resume, it feels necessary. He made his NHL debut last season, where he posted four goals, seven points, and 44 hits.

Jack Ahcan and Jakub Lauko celebrate a goal for the Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lauko displayed last season that he has the tools to be an effective fourth-liner in the NHL, and it is why we should not be surprised if he is a regular in their lineup next season. This is especially so when noting that he can play both center and the wing.

Fabian Lysell

Fabian Lysell is another Bruins prospect to pay close attention to in training camp. Many believe that the 2021 first-round pick has the tools to blossom into a top-six forward later down the road. He just completed his first professional season in North America, where he had 14 goals and 37 points in 54 games played with Providence. Overall, it was a decent campaign for the 20-year-old, and he will be looking to build off of it in 2023-24.

Fabian Lysell, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When looking at the Bruins’ current group, the third-line right wing spot could be up for grabs. Lysell will need to have a big camp to earn an NHL spot, but when looking at his campaign in Providence, spending a little more time in the AHL may be a good idea for the youngster. There is no need to rush his development if he proves not to be ready.

Georgii Merkulov

Georgii Merkulov was a pleasant surprise for Providence this past season. Appearing in 67 games, the 22-year-old winger led the AHL squad in goals (23) and points (55). With that, the 22-year-old was also named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team. Needless to say, the undrafted forward made a big impact in his first full AHL season, and he should be among the Bruins prospect considered for an NHL spot next season because of it.

Similar to Lysell, Merkulov stands out as a forward who could be in the running for a spot on the team’s third line. He displayed this season that he has the potential to be am NHL player, and now it will be fun to see if he can crack Boston’s lineup for Opening Night.

Matthew Poitras

Matthew Poitras is another candidate who could make the Bruins’ roster this upcoming season. The 19-year-old left a fantastic impression at developmental camp this past week, and he is showing signs that he could be ready for the NHL. This is great to see, as the Bruins have several question marks at the center position both heading into this upcoming season and in the future.

Matthew Poitras, Guelph Storm (Gar Fitzgerald / Guelph Storm)

At the time of this writing, the Bruins have Pavel Zacha, Charlie Coyle, and Morgan Geekie as their top centers. Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci have also not made decisions about their playing futures. Therefore, if Poitras has a big camp, perhaps we could see the Ontario native start the season in the NHL.

In 63 games this past season with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Poitras had 16 goals, 79 assists, and 95 points.

Mason Lohrei

Mason Lohrei is another notable prospect who impressed during developmental camp. The 22-year-old’s goal is to make the NHL roster this upcoming season, and that certainly could be in the cards. The 6-foot-4 defenseman has been praised for his offensive instincts, reliable defensive play, and notable physicality, so these characteristics could result in him making the club.

Mason Lohrei, Green Bay Gamblers (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

The one thing working against Lohrei’s chances of making the NHL squad is the Bruins’ plethora of left-shot defensemen. They currently have Hampus Lindholm, Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, and Jakub Zboril all under contract. However, if one of them is moved for cap relief before the summer is over, that certainly could help Lohrei’s odds of making the team.

In 40 games last season with Ohio State University, Lohrei had four goals and 32 points.

One honorable mention who should also be in the running is Oskar Steen. The 25-year-old could have a spot on Boston’s fourth line this fall. In 64 games this past season with Providence, he had 14 goals and 31 points.

Alas, it will be fun to see if any of these Bruins prospects can make the NHL roster this upcoming season. There are some potential spots to be had, but time will tell what ends up coming to fruition.