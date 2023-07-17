Bruins News & Rumors: Minor Signings & Bergeron

In this latest edition of Boston News & Rumors, the Bruins have made a handful of signings. Meanwhile, an intriguing update has been provided regarding Patrice Bergeron. Let’s discuss all of this now in this latest Bruins News & Rumors column.

Bruins Sign Alec Regula

The Bruins have signed defenseman Alec Regula to a one-year, $775,000 contract. It is a two-way deal.

Regula was one of the two defensemen that the Bruins acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno. The 22-year-old is viewed as having the tools to potentially become a bottom-pairing defenseman later down the road due to his steady defensive play. After the signing of Kevin Shattenkirk, Regula is not expected to be in the Bruins’ starting lineup in October. Instead, he will most likely start the year with the Providence Bruins and be a potential call-up candidate.

Alec Regula, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)

Regula appeared in four games last season with the Blackhawks, posting zero points and a minus-3 rating. The 6-foot-4 defenseman made an impact with the Rockford IceHogs, however, as he had five goals and 21 points in 51 games played. He will be aiming to build off of this with the Bruins organization from here.

Bruins Sign Reilly Walsh

The Bruins also signed fellow right-shot defenseman Reilly Walsh to a one-year, two-way contract. At the NHL level, he will also carry a $775,000 cap hit.

Reilly Walsh, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Bruins acquired Walsh from the New Jersey Devils last month in exchange for American Hockey League (AHL) forward Shane Bowers. At first glance, this looks like a move that has the potential to benefit the Bruins more. Walsh is coming off of a solid season with the Utica Comets, scoring nine goals and recording 41 points.

Similar to Regula, Walsh’s chances of being an NHL regular with the Bruins next season seem low due to the Shattenkirk signing. However, the Massachusetts native should get some consideration to be a depth defenseman on their NHL roster if he impresses at camp. At worst, he will be a key contributor to their AHL roster.

Bruins Re-Sign Michael DiPietro

The final player that the Bruins signed today (July 17) is goaltender Michael DiPietro. Like Regula and Walsh, DiPietro’s new contract is a one-year, two-way deal that will pay him $775,000 at the NHL level.

DiPietro was acquired last season from the Vancouver Canucks as a part of the Jack Studnicka trade. The 24-year-old primarily spent this past season in the ECHL with the Maine Mariners, where he had a 19-9-0 record, 2.61 goals-against average, and a .918 save percentage. With the Bruins having Brandon Bussi and Kyle Keyser in the AHL, DiPietro is likely to spend next season in the ECHL.

Bergeron “Working Out Hard”

Bruins fans have been anxiously waiting for Patrice Bergeron to announce if he is playing next season or not. Although his decision has still not been announced, a promising update has been provided regarding the Bruins legend. Per Dominic Tiano, Bergeron has been seen “working out hard.” Now, this is not a guarantee that Bergeron is coming back next season, but it is certainly good to hear that he is training.

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Bruins will be hoping that Bergeron comes back, as he is still their best all-around center and their leader. The 37-year-old is coming off of another excellent season that saw him post 27 goals, 58 points, and a plus-35 rating. He also won his NHL-record sixth Selke Trophy in the process.

We need to wait and see what Bergeron decides to do about this upcoming season. Until then, fingers crossed that he comes back for the Bruins’ Centennial season.