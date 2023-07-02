Rangers Sign Erik Gustafsson to 1-Year Deal

The New York Rangers added depth defender Erik Gustafsson to their lineup by inking him to a one-year, $825,000 deal. He is a pure offensive defenseman who registered seven goals and 42 points in 70 games split between the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs last season.

Having a player like Gustafsson to call upon, especially when you’re needing some scoring from the back end, is a great option. He set a career-high in points with 60 in the 2018-19 season and has bounced around ever since. He had a great bounce-back year with the Capitals where he was given a bigger role and a chance to flourish. Once he was acquired by the Leafs he was put back into a sheltered role and didn’t get a great chance to play, but still managed to record five points in 11 games between the tail end of the regular season and the playoffs.

Erik Gustafsson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Rangers have good defensive depth but with the departure of Libor Hajek, there is an opening on the roster that Gustafsson will battle for. Playing on the same team as Adam Fox is a guarantee that he won’t see the top power play unit, but there is a strong chance he could fit in on the second unit with some of the younger players.

Consistency is Key To Gustafsson’s Success

If Gustafsson can be a full-time member of the Rangers’ blue line and earn the chance to play with some good players, which the Rangers have lots of, he can continue his offensive dominance and put up impressive point totals. The key to making this happen is being more responsible defensively. While he isn’t terrible, he isn’t going to be sent out for key shutdown moments or anything.

Gustafsson is decently sized which helps his case, but his mobility is where he benefits. He can skate the puck up the ice but also get into position quickly. On top of that, he has great breakout skills and is effective in transition. The Rangers have a lot of defensively strong and physical defensemen, so Gustafsson can add a strong balance to this group.

Erik Gustafsson, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

At this point, Gustafsson is projected to line up with Braden Schneider and that duo could make for one of the better bottom pairs in the league. They have a great balance and while Schneider is young and doesn’t have a ton of NHL experience, he is a highly touted young defenseman with elite two-way upside. This is a great, low-risk signing for the Rangers and it could be quite beneficial for Gustafsson as well. If he can have a strong year and show some consistency, he could be looking at a raise at the end of the year, whether it is with the Rangers or if he tests the open market again.