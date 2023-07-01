Red Wings Sign Klim Kostin to 2-Year Deal

The Detroit Red Wings announced that they have come to terms with forward Klim Kostin on a two-year contract worth $2 million per season. Kostin was acquired by the Red Wings in a deal sending both Kostin and Kailer Yamamoto, who was bought out on Friday, in exchange for future considerations.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed forward Klim Kostin to a two-year contract with an AAV of $2,000,000. pic.twitter.com/EAb7zhV56D — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 1, 2023

Since being selected in the first round of the draft in 2017, Kostin hasn’t quite panned out to be the player he was projected to be. With a career-high 57 games last season, he seemed to prove himself to be a full-time NHLer now. The Oilers traded for him after clearing waivers, giving them more flexibility, but he earned a spot in the Oilers lineup outside of a nine-game stint in the American Hockey League.

Klim Kostin with the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 24-year-old registered 21 points last season, and with the Red Wings it is expected that he will get a chance to play with some good players and potentially up his production. While the Red Wings are still taking a slower approach at exiting their rebuild, they are adding strong pieces to build around their core.

There could be some more changes coming to the Red Wings’ forward group, but as of now it seems like Kostin may fit in with Jonatan Berggren and Filip Zadina on the third line, but he also provide great value on the fourth line if that is where he ends up.

Kostin Brings Size and Skill

The Red Wings are getting a bit bigger by adding the 6-foot-3 forward. He can play a power-forward-style game, bringing physicality to the table, something that the Red Wings don’t have an abundance of, but last year he had proven that he can produce at the NHL level, even in a bottom-six role. Having someone like Kostin to forecheck in a depth role on your team is a great asset to have. His $2 million per season might be a bit higher than many projected, but Kostin can enter this season and earn himself a spot higher in the lineup as the Red Wings’ forward group is far from set in stone.

If he stays healthy and plays the majority of the season, there is no reason Kostin can’t be a 15-goal, 35-point player for Detroit. They already have great depth and have players on every line capable of generating offense. Kostin is a prime candidate to earn the “late bloomer” title, as he has shown plenty of flashes of skill, it is just a matter of pulling all of his abilities together and keeping it consistent.

Vincent Desharnais and Klim Kostin with the Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kostin quickly became a fan favorite in Edmonton between his great off-ice interviews and his play on the ice. The Red Wings made a smart move here taking advantage of the Oilers’ cap troubles, and while it did cost the buyout of Yamamoto, general manager Steve Yzerman always knows what he is doing. The Vegas Golden Knights, who just won the Stanley Cup, have shown the other 31 NHL teams just how important depth is, especially when it comes to the playoffs.

While the Red wings aren’t quite to the point of looking to contend for the Stanley Cup this season, they are on the hunt for a playoff spot and Kostin helps move the needle in their favor. Whether he plays all 82 games in a prominent role or spends some time rotating in and out of the bottom six, he brings a lot of value. Having a player that can do what Kostin can gives your team an advantage in that regard.