Duchene Buyout Confirms Predators’ Exciting Change of Direction

When David Poile stepped down as the general manager of the Nashville Predators, allowing Barry Trotz to take over duties, the team was bound to change. A breath of fresh air breeds a new direction for which the new guy in charge can claim responsibility. Trotz wanted the team to get back on track while giving a shot to younger players, allowing the youth in the system to get a fair chance at helping shape the success of the Predators.

It didn’t take long before the dismissal of head coach John Hynes allowed for the hiring of Andrew Brunette, who once donned the Nashville crest. After leading the Florida Panthers to a Presidents’ Trophy in the 2021-22 season, Brunette received his walking papers after the team’s collapse in the second round of the playoffs. After one season as an associate coach with the New Jersey Devils, he gets a second chance to showcase his abilities as the top dog.

After trading Ryan Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche for Alex Galchenyuk, who they subsequently let go to free agency, the Predators made another big splash with the buyout of Matt Duchene. The move leaves the Predators with nine forwards signed for the 2023-24 season and Cody Glass awaiting a new contract as a restricted free agent (RFA).

Duchene’s Buyout Painful but Necessary

Two minutes past noon, one day before NHL free agency opens, the Predators announced they were buying out Duchene. He had three years remaining on his current contract, which paid him a generous $8 million annually. The decision came one year after his 43-goal season, where he joined Filip Forsberg as the only two players in Nashville franchise history to hit the 40-goal plateau. That total was shot down to 22 in the 2022-23 season, thanks to injuries felt across the entire roster.

Matt Duchene, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The move comes as a surprise to many, as Duchene was proud to be a member of the Predators and fully embraced his time in the Nashville community. The buyout leaves the Predators with $24 million in cap space, leaving them plenty of roster spots to fill out before the start of the 2023-24 season. Trotz mentioned that he wants to give his younger players an opportunity, and with 3-4 roster spots currently available, that now becomes a real possibility.

Free agency may also offer the Predators a chance to re-supplement their top six with players who can line-up with Forsberg, but the pool isn’t as deep as in previous years. They could make a theoretical run at RFA Alex DeBrincat or test the waters with names like Tyler Bertuzzi or Michael Bunting to give the Predators a jolt of grit and offensive punch.

Prospects in the Pipeline Could Challenge For Roster Spots

Last season may have been one Predators fans hope to forget, but a positive takeaway can be the development of several prospects who made the jump. Luke Evangelista looked great in his 24-game stint, scoring seven goals and 15 points in 24 games while utilizing his speed and tenacity to stand out on the team. Juuso Pärssinen and Philip Tomasino showed good value in the few dozen games they appeared in.

Luke Evangelista, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

All three aforementioned players are under the age of 23, and with Egor Afanasyev challenging for a spot on the roster, this may be one of the youngest Predators’ teams in recent memory. As of this writing, Nashville has no forwards 30 years or older, although that could change with some short-term signings during free agency. As prospects like Jáchym Kondelík, Zachary L’Heureux, and Joakim Kemell continue to develop, it may not be long before they start to push for their places in the NHL.

The Predators now find themselves in an exciting position; do they push for a few notable free agents and remain competitive, or trust their youth and go through a quick rebuild to contend for a Stanley Cup in a couple of seasons? They’ll have a pinch over $24 million to play with, and with few players currently under their umbrella requiring a new contract, Nashville could be one of the more active teams during free agency.