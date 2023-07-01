Canucks’ 2023 Draft Deep Dive: Hunter Brzustewicz

With the 75th-overall selection in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Vancouver Canucks selected Kitchener Rangers defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz. Listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, the right-shot defender recorded 57 points in 68 regular-season games while adding another four in nine playoff games. This is the first time Vancouver has selected a player from Kitchener since 1989, when they selected defenceman Rick Bertran in the fifth round and goaltender Gus Morschauser in the 10th.

Rankings:

Hunter Brzustewicz’s Strengths

Bruzustewicz is at his best in the transition game when the puck is on his stick. He has no issues carrying it into the offensive zone while also having the passing skills to anticipate where teammates will be and hit them in stride during breakouts. When he doesn’t have the puck, he is often found joining the rush, always looking for open ice to create a passing lane for the puck carrier.

Related: Canucks Load Up On Right-Handed Defence at 2023 NHL Draft

Once the puck is in the offensive zone, Brzustewicz likes to be involved in the play as much as possible. He likes to dictate the play from the blue line, always moving when the puck is on his stick, trying to change the angle and draw defenders out of position. A pass-first player, his willingness to activate from the point is one of the main reasons he finished sixth amongst Ontario Hockey League (OHL) defencemen in assists and eight in points.

Hunter Brzustewicz, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Brzustewicz also thrives on the power play. He had an assist on 41 percent of the Rangers’ power-play goals during the regular season while also finishing seventh across the entire OHL. A defender that is dangerous when given space, he demonstrated throughout just how strong of a power-play quarterback he can be.

Areas Of Improvement For Brzustewicz

Like many offensively inclined defencemen at the junior level, the next step in Brzustewicz’s development will be the improve his overall defensive game. While he isn’t shy about trying to stop the rush before the puck enters his own zone, he sometimes can be too aggressive, leading to odd-man breaks the other way. His willingness to jump up in the rush can also cause issues as he sometimes exits the zone too early and isn’t able to get back into position quickly enough. The hope is that his defensive game continues to improve, as he is expected to be given more responsibility with Kitchener next season.

Related: Hunter Brzustewicz – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Latest News & Highlights

The other area is the overall consistency of his play in the defensive zone. As mentioned, he likes to join the rush, so there are times when he doesn’t look very engaged while defending. As time passes, this will hopefully be a trait that he can grow out of as he continues to work on the defensive side of his game.

Brzustewicz’s Projection

It is clear that Brzustewicz has a lot of talent, which is one of the many reasons why Canuck fans should be excited about this pick. Puck-moving defencemen with his potential don’t often drop all the way to 75th overall, which is why he could develop into the steal of the draft. Overall, this was arguably Vancouver’s best value selection of the draft, as it is clear they selected one of if not the best players available with their first of two third-round picks.

As for a potential timeline, if he can show growth in his defensive zone, this could be a player fans in Vancouver could see getting an opportunity at the NHL level in the next four seasons. If he is signed by the Canucks in the next 12 months, it will most likely mean this will be his final season in the OHL. As he is a 2004-born player, the most likely path would be for him to skip his overager year in the OHL and move straight to the American Hockey League (AHL) in time for the 2024-25 season. While there is still some development that needs to happen between now and then, this is definitely a player that could develop into a top-four defenceman at the NHL level.