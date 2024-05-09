PWHL Minnesota’s Missed Opportunities Lead to Game 1 Loss

The Professional Women’s Hockey League hit another milestone in their inaugural season as the first-ever postseason game occurred on Wednesday, May 8, at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. It was between the top seed PWHL Toronto and the team they chose to face, fourth seed PWHL Minnesota, which squeaked in thanks to PWHL Ottawa’s loss in the final game of the regular season.

It was electric from the start, with both teams getting strong chances and a lot of end-to-end action. However, as many expected, PWHL Toronto took the lead in the first period on a goal by none other than their captain, Natalie Spooner. PWHL Minnesota had plenty of chances throughout the period and kept it to 1-0. It was the same story in the second period: both teams had many chances, but PWHL Toronto had the upper hand.

They added two goals in the second to take a three-goal lead, but again, PWHL Minnesota kept pushing to get at least one goal. PWHL Toronto took the three-goal lead into the third, where they added another to clinch the win 4-0. PWHL Minnesota had plenty of chances to get in the game but couldn’t make it happen, and that’s where we’ll start.

PWHL Minnesota Couldn’t Convert

Despite having almost unlimited chances to score, PWHL Minnesota couldn’t find a way past PWHL Toronto’s goaltender Kristin Campbell. She made some big saves for her team, but PWHL Minnesota also missed several shots that went wide or just across the crease. They ended up outshooting PWHL Toronto 26-20 and couldn’t get a single goal.

Even on the power play, they struggled to get shots, which was partially their fault. They took too much time passing and not enough time shooting, and with a team that is as strong in blocking shots as PWHL Toronto, they couldn’t get anything through when they finally did shoot. They must shoot on their power plays immediately and can’t waste chances.

If they keep shooting, they will find a way past Campbell. She can’t keep out everything. She made some saves that helped her team, but they also did a great job blocking shots for her. It was an all-around team effort, but PWHL Minnesota came close. Hopefully, they can build on that effort and improve in Game 2.

PWHL Minnesota Needs to Cover Spooner

Spooner may have scored the first PWHL postseason goal, but after that goal, PWHL Minnesota found a way to shut her down mostly. She had her chances and did assist on another goal, but PWHL Minnesota’s Mellissa Channell covered her for most of the game and did her best to shut her down. Channell kept her to the outside and didn’t let her get many shots.

Natalie Spooner, PWHL Toronto (Photo Credit: PWHL)

While Channell did what she could, they had to find a way to do more, starting from the beginning of the game and not after Spooner had already scored. From the start, they have to make it impossible for her to move the puck, but they must also be careful not to forget about her linemates. If they cover her too much, she’ll find a way to get the puck to her open teammates. If they can do that, they have a shot to win.

PWHL Minnesota Had Bright Spots

Many may see a 4-0 score and think it was one-sided. In terms of goals, it was, but in terms of overall play, it wasn’t. As stated throughout this article, PWHL Minnesota had plenty of chances to get on the board but couldn’t get the puck in the net. Outside of that issue, they did have some bright spots, and they need to keep going.

The first was their defense, which may sound odd in a game where they let in four goals, but between the goals, they did well. They had strong stick work that intercepted passes or knocked the puck away from PWHL Toronto, so they couldn’t get a play going. They worked to keep them to the outside and tried to block as many shots as PWHL Toronto.

Their penalty kill stood strong and wasn’t tested much since they worked to stay out of the penalty box. Most importantly, they kept trying and pushing regardless of the score. Even being down three to nothing, they kept blocking shots and forcing mistakes out of PWHL Toronto. They’ll need to keep that effort in Game 2, and they have a strong shot.

PWHL Minnesota Can Win

After watching their efforts, I believe that PWHL Minnesota can win against PWHL Toronto. It won’t be easy, but they showed times when they were the better team. They were in the offensive zone a lot, and they were doing the right things. They need to get a goal, prove they can score, and see if the floodgates can open.

Hopefully, PWHL Minnesota will look at its mistakes and work to fix them, but they will also see its good and work to amplify them. This was their best effort out of the last six games they played, and it would be great to see more of it in Game 2 on Friday night, May 10.