NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Sharks, Red Wings, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Arizona Coyotes the closest to signing defenseman Matt Dumba? Or, are the San Jose Sharks in the mix as well for the UFA? Meanwhile, is there anything to the chatter that the Edmonton Oilers might be a landing spot for Filip Zadina once his contract is terminated by the Detroit Red Wings? Finally, did the Toronto Maple Leafs get in on the Dumba sweepstakes?

Coyotes and Sharks the Favorites to Sign Matt Dumba

28-year-old defenseman Matt Dumba has attracted significant interest in free agency. While multiple teams are in the mix, the Arizona Coyotes are emerging as one of the favorites to sign him. Although Dumba remains unsigned, there is speculation that he could end up with the Coyotes, as they have an open spot and a reported interest in him, according to Elliotte Friedman.

Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Elliotte Friedman also said while on NHL Network that the San Jose Sharks are reportedly showing interest in Dumba and forward Vladimir Tarasenko. Tarasenko, who has been linked to other teams, may not have found the market he desires and recently hired new representation. Dumba could be a potential option if the Sharks move Erik Karlsson. Essentially, Sharks GM Mike Grier is keeping an eye on the free-agent market for potential bargains, and signing Tarasenko and/or Dumba to short-term deals could benefit both parties.

Related: NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Senators, Rangers, Hurricanes, Penguins

If the Sharks can create cap space by trading Karlsson, they could give the players an opportunity to rebuild their value and later trade them for younger assets at the trade deadline. If both the Sharks and Coyotes fall through, a long shot here might be the Dallas Stars and Detroit Red Wings.

Do Zadina and the Oilers Make Sense?

Filip Zadina, who is about to have his contract terminated by the Red Wings, presents an intriguing opportunity for teams seeking a reclamation project. Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland, faced with limited cap space due to ongoing contract negotiations with restricted free agents Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod, will need to find low-cost deals for effective and reliable contributors. There are more than a few fans wondering if a player like Zadina, on a one-year, $775K deal makes sense.

Latest News & Highlight

Zadina could potentially earn a higher salary on a one-year deal with another team, particularly one in a middling or rebuilding phase. However, the allure of playing alongside superstars like Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl in Edmonton might prove enticing for a young player seeking to rebuild his value in the league.

While there is interest in Zadina, Jim Matheson of The Edmonton Journal suggests that the Oilers may not have the financial flexibility to pursue him. So too, the recent signing of Connor Brown, who claimed to have attracted interest from multiple teams as an unrestricted free agent, may have affected Edmonton’s ability to pursue Zadina. In light of these factors, Zadina to the Oilers seems like a long shot at best.

Speaking of Brown’s contract with the Oilers, it was confirmed by the winger that multiple teams were interested in him as a free agent which explains why the bonuses on his one-year deal with the Oilers climbed so high.

Maple Leafs Tried on Dumba

Friedman confirms that the Toronto Maple Leafs took a swing at Matt Dumba in free agency but couldn’t make the contract fit. It’s not clear if this was before or after they signed John Klingberg, but with the signings of Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi, the Leafs are certainly no longer an option unless something else big happens over the next few days.