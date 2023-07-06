NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Senators, Rangers, Hurricanes, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Detroit Red Wings and forward Filip Zadina appear to be parting ways. He is being waived for the purposes of terminating his contract and he’ll become a free agent. Meanwhile, Vladimir Tarasenko has hired new representation and will be starting his UFA process over from scratch. The Red Wings and Ottawa Senators are still talking about an Alex DeBrincat trade, and the Pittsburgh Penguins may still have an active interest in acquiring Erik Karlsson.

Red Wings Terminating Zadina’s Contract

According to multiple sources, including Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, “Hearing the Detroit Red Wings will place Filip Zadina on unconditional waivers at 12 noon ET today for purposes of mutual contract termination. Zadina is foregoing the $4.56 million remaining on his deal, seeking a fresh start elsewhere. Huge courage to bet on himself.”

The recent placement of Zadina on waivers has given the Red Wings additional flexibility to focus on finalizing the trade for Alex DeBrincat. While there are still obstacles to overcome, Friedman believes that the completion of the trade is not too far off. The toughest challenge remaining is yet to be tackled, but it seems that both sides are committed to finding a resolution. According to Friedman, both teams are actively engaged in discussions, with DeBrincat expressing his desire to play for Detroit.

Tarasenko Starts Over In Free Agency From Scratch

Vladimir Tarasenko‘s journey through free agency has taken an intriguing turn. With new representation in JP Barry and Pat Brisson of CAA, the forward has reset the process, leaving everyone wondering where he will end up. Despite receiving offers ranging from $5.5 to $6 million (Larry Brooks reveals), Tarasenko’s camp surprised many by turning them all down, including reportedly one from the Carolina Hurricanes because he wanted to stay with the New York Rangers. When they didn’t have the space for him, it left him in a tricky spot.

While rumors circulate, sources suggest that Tarasenko may lean towards a one-year deal with the Hurricanes, potentially in the $3 to $4 million range. However, no official agreement has been reached, and other teams are still vying for his signature. The Ottawa Senators had shown interest, but according to Andy Strickland, the potential signing may be on hold due to issues in trading DeBrincat. Once DeBrincat finds a new home, possibly with the Detroit Red Wings, the path could be cleared for Tarasenko to join Ottawa.

As Tarasenko’s new representatives reach out to interested teams, including San Jose and Nashville, according to Elliotte Friedman, it seems that the market may not be meeting the forward’s expectations. The situation remains uncertain, with negotiations pushed back to square one. The hunt for Tarasenko’s next destination continues, keeping fans and teams on their toes.

Penguins Back on the Erik Karlsson Pursuit Train?

In light of Penguins winger Drew O’Connor filing for arbitration, Rob Rossi of The Athletic suggests that the Penguins’ new President and GM Kyle Dubas may have found a solution to clear cap space for a potential acquisition of Erik Karlsson. The Penguins now have a second opportunity this summer to buy out a player with a $4 million cap hit or higher 72 hours after the arbitration case is settled or awarded.

Dubas had previously expressed interest in acquiring Karlsson and hasn’t ruled out pursuing the defenseman further. He noted, “When there’s a player like that who becomes available, especially with a core group (like this), I think it’s incumbent on me to reach out and see if there’s a fit for us. That’s the way I viewed that entire situation.” Given the Penguins’ lack of sufficient tradeable assets and cap space to absorb Karlsson’s full cap hit, any potential deal is likely to involve a third team.

