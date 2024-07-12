Rangers’ Potential 2024-25 Line Combinations

After nearly two weeks of free agency, the New York Rangers have made only two additions to their roster: acquiring right winger Reilly Smith via trade and signing center Sam Carrick. Meanwhile, the team bid farewell to defenseman Erik Gustafsson, center Alexander Wennberg, and right winger Jack Roslovic.

Blake Wheeler remains unsigned, and his return seems unlikely. Defenseman Ryan Lindgren has filed for arbitration and restricted free-agent defenseman Braden Schneider is also unsigned. Despite this, Lindgren and Schneider are expected to return, barring any surprising trades. For this article, we will assume they have signed as we explore potential line combinations for the 2024-25 campaign.

Preliminary Lines for the 2024-25 Season

LW C RW Artemi Panarin Vincent Trocheck Alexis Lafreniere Chris Kreider Mika Zibanejad Reilly Smith Will Cuylle Filip Chytil Kaapo Kakko Jimmy Vesey Sam Carrick Matt Rempe

LD RD Ryan Lindgren Adam Fox K’Andre Miller Braden Schneider Zac Jones Jacob Trouba

G Igor Shesterkin Jonathan Quick

These line combinations reflect the anticipated setup under head coach Peter Laviolette, emphasizing continuity from last season. The Panarin-Trocheck-Lafreniere line remains intact as the Rangers’ top unit, known for their exceptional performance. The main adjustment sees Schneider joining the top four on defense, with Trouba shifting to the bottom pairing.

Maximizing Reilly Smith’s Role in the Lineup

LW C RW Artemi Panarin Vincent Trocheck Reilly Smith Chris Kreider Mika Zibanejad Alexis Lafreniere Brennan Othmann/Brett Berard Filip Chytil Kaapo Kakko Will Cuylle Sam Carrick Jimmy Vesey

LD RD Ryan Lindgren Adam Fox K’Andre Miller Braden Schneider Zac Jones Jacob Trouba

G Igor Shesterkin Jonathan Quick

The changes here are strategic, beginning with swapping Lafreniere and Smith. Smith and Trocheck have played together in the past and have demonstrated strong chemistry. Panarin can elevate everyone he plays with, so this line combination would not be a concern. Shifting Lafreniere to the Zibanejad line is intended to build on Lafreniere’s success from last season, where he recorded 51 even-strength points. The hope is that this move would boost the 5v5 performance of both Kreider and Zibanejad, who have struggled in this area for multiple seasons.

Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal in second overtime against the New York Rangers in Game 2 of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Next, the Rangers would call up one of their recent draft picks, either Othmann or Berard. Berard should be the preferred choice, given his superior productivity at 5v5 compared to Othmann. However, both players will likely see some NHL action this season, regardless of whether either one becomes a regular. This call-up would push Rempe out of the lineup and slide Cuylle to the fourth line, optimizing the team’s overall balance and depth.

Panarin and Zibanejad: Building a Dynamic Duo

LW C RW Chris Kreider Vincent Trocheck Alexis Lafreniere Artemi Panarin Mika Zibanejad Brett Berard/Brennan Othmann Kaapo Kakko Filip Chytil Reilly Smith Will Cuylle Sam Carrick Jimmy Vesey

LD RD K’Andre Miller Adam Fox Ryan Lindgren Braden Schneider Zac Jones Jacob Trouba

G Igor Shesterkin Jonathan Quick

This line combination is unconventional but thoughtfully considered. The primary change involves splitting Kreider and Zibanejad, who have struggled at 5v5. Trocheck and Kreider have proven successful together in the past. Zibanejad, seeking a playmaker, now has Panarin, the Rangers’ best. On their right wing is rookie Brett Berard or Othmann, with the expectation that Panarin and Zibanejad will elevate either to a top-six role, justifying their contracts.

RELATED: Salary Cap Limits Force Rangers to Lean on Existing Core

Kaapo Kakko shifts to left wing on the third line, potentially reigniting his performance, similar to Lafreniere’s switch from left to right wing. Reilly Smith, a middle-six forward, anchors the third line. The fourth line sees Cuylle, Carrick, and Vesey providing depth.

Defensively, Miller and Fox form the top pairing, aiming for increased offensive output. Lindgren and Schneider create a shutdown second pairing. Lindgren’s reliability allows Schneider to focus on offense, which is crucial for his development, given his offensive flashes. This configuration balances offensive potential and defensive stability.

Laviolette Has Options for Line Combinations

The Rangers have several intriguing options for their 2024-25 line combinations, each designed to maximize the team’s strengths and address areas that need improvement. The proposed configurations highlight the potential for increased chemistry and performance, particularly with strategic shifts like pairing Smith with Trocheck or giving Lafreniere more opportunities in the top six.

One additional consideration worth exploring is pairing Adam Fox with Jacob Trouba. This combination could provide the Rangers with a dynamic yet stable defensive pairing. Fox, the team’s best defenseman, has the skill and hockey IQ to shelter Trouba, allowing the latter to play a more comfortable and effective game. Given Fox’s ability to elevate any pairing, this arrangement could enhance overall team defense and unlock more offensive opportunities from the back end.

Ultimately, the success of these combinations will depend on the players’ ability to adapt and the coaching staff’s willingness to experiment. Laviolette has the task of finding the right balance, but with the depth and talent on the roster, the Rangers are well-positioned to be a formidable contender in the upcoming season.