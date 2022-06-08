Markus Vidicek – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

Date of Birth: Mar 21, 2004

Place of Birth: Kirkland, QC, CAN

Ht: 5-foot-10 Wt: 154 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2022 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 116th (among NA skaters)

Markus Vidicek completed his second season as a member of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s (QMJHL) Halifax Mooseheads where he has grown into a top center and leader on the team, wearing the alternate captain’s “A”. He is a small framed, two-way center who focuses on being an effective contributor in all three zones. He has an excellent offensive skillset, playing at nearly a point per game (PPG) pace but doesn’t sacrifice his defensive responsibilities at the expense of adding to his offensive stats.

Vidicek boasts excellent skating abilities, with excellent speed and mobility at top speed in all directions. He uses this skill to keep tight on his checks but also push back defenders. His speed makes him an offensive weapon as he regularly performs controlled zone entries or jumps into the play in support of the puck carrier and drives to the net to draw defenders away to give more time and space to his linemates.

Once in the offensive zone, Vidicek has high-end vision and creativity. Using his puck control skills and skating, he can make several directional changes to open up space and passing lanes. He can then place accurate passes through traffic. Like the Montreal Canadiens’ diminutive winger, Cole Caufield, he is particularly effective at slipping into soft spots between defenders where he can find the time and space to release his strong and accurate shot.

2022 NHL Draft prospect Markus Vidicek off to a hot start, 2 goals in 2 games, including this powerplay marker! @MarkusVidicek @HFXMooseheads #nhldraft2022 pic.twitter.com/dUIcpBaNGe — Maloney & Thompson Sports Management (@maloneythompson) October 4, 2021

Defensively, Vidicek’s play is respectable, as his defensive positioning and awareness in all three zones make him a highly capable center in Junior hockey. Like most prospects, this is an aspect of his game that has to mature but it is one that should translate well to the professional ranks. One of his deficiencies is that he tries to do too much in the defensive zone, focusing on puck pursuit which then makes him slow to react to an open man at times.

Markus Vidicek – NHL Draft Projection

Ranked 116th in North America, Vidicek could be drafted anywhere from the third to the final round. Some teams who have multiple mid to late-round picks could be enticed by his skating and offensive skills. However, his size will be a limiting factor for him at the draft and in his pro career.

Quotables

“Vidicek is an intelligent, well-rounded forward who exhibited great positioning, smarts and stickwork. He showcased his excellent instincts as he obtained multiple scoring chances by cruising around open space and jumping on opportunities. With his smarts, vision and skills, Vidicek possesses the tools to become a great complementary player at the pro level, but he will need to improve his strength and balance to handle the physicality that it will offer.” – Andy Lehoux, FC Hockey

Strengths

Hockey IQ

Playmaking

Work ethic

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Vidicek’s high-end competitiveness and hockey IQ help mask some of his deficiencies at the QMJHL level. He will need to fill out his undersized frame as he is very underweight for the pro game. He will also need to learn to adjust to larger and faster competition as well as improve his defensive positioning.

NHL Potential

Vidicek will likely be shifted to the wing where that will be less of an issue. He will need time to develop as an over ager at the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) level and in the minor professional ranks before he is ready to crack an NHL lineup. If he can add some strength to his frame, he may be able to become a third-line winger in the NHL. Being a natural center could help him become a more versatile player for his coaching staff as he can continue to be a capable faceoff man. His ability to play a two-way game, play a hard forecheck style and add offense tight to the net should translate well to that role.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 3/10, Defence – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

Vidicek represented Montreal in the Quebec International Pee-Wee tournament

Markus Vidicek Statistics

