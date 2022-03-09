Conor Geekie — 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Conor Geekie

2021-22 Team: Winnipeg Ice

Date of Birth: May 05, 2004

Place of Birth: Strathclair, MB, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-4 Wt: 205 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2022 first-year eligible

Rankings

The younger brother of Seattle Kraken forward Morgan Geekie, Conor Geekie possesses one of the most unique skillsets in the 2022 NHL Draft. Few players combine his size and an elite offensive toolset like him. He is a dual-threat, able to beat you with elite playmaking and a fantastic shot, all while possessing the high-end hockey IQ needed to effectively use these skills. On a Winnipeg Ice team that features another 2022 first-round projected player in Matthew Savoie, and a 2021 first-round pick in Carson Lambos, Geekie still stands out because of his high-end talent.

Related: THW 2022 NHL Draft Guide

As a lock to go in the first round, it is still unclear where Geekie will be drafted in July. Currently, on pace for 73 points in 66 games this season, he’s fourth in points among players under-18 in the Western Hockey League (WHL), and that offensive upside could see him drafted in the top-10. However, there are legitimate concerns about other areas of his game, which could see him land outside of the top-20.

Conor Geekie, Winnipeg ICE (Image courtesy of the Winnipeg ICE)

The big-bodied center uses his massive frame extremely well, his puck protection is magnificent, and he routinely wins puck battles down low and along the boards before turning and creating offense. He possesses some of the best hockey IQ in the draft and is routinely the smartest player on the ice. His fantastic hands and vision allow him to be a great playmaker who can quarterback a power play from the half-wall. He has a hard shot with a quick release but needs to work on his accuracy as he routinely misses the net.

Geekie likes to push the pace of play, creating a lot of high-danger shooting chances for him and his teammates. The tendency to force the puck into high-danger areas makes him an offensive weapon but can be a negative at times. He can get caught trying to force a play that isn’t there, leading to a costly turnover, which can make him wasteful at times. While his creativity and risk-taking help him generate offense, he could benefit from simplifying his game. Defensively, he’s an intelligent player who gets himself into good position and has an active stick.

Geekie threads a pass through multiple skaters for a primary assist pic.twitter.com/5c8sypSe6E — Matthew Somma (@Mattsomma12) January 3, 2022

Most of Geekie’s issues stem from his poor skating. He’s just an average skater at the WHL level, making him a below-average NHL skater, and this can hold him back. His stride is clunky as he doesn’t bend his knees enough, and he lacks the power in his stride you’d expect from someone with his physical tools. Offensively, it makes him a mediocre player in transition who struggles to carry the puck through the neutral zone and gain zone entries. It also means he isn’t a great play driver, and he needs someone to carry the puck for him. Once the puck is in the offensive zone, Geekie can do a lot of damage, but he needs someone to do plenty of leg work, making him a passenger at times.

Conor Geekie, Winnipeg ICE (Image courtesy of the Winnipeg ICE)

Despite the positives in his defensive game, mentioned earlier, his poor skating hinders him a lot in this area. He’s frequently the last forward back and can get caught chasing the puck in the zone, or he takes long wide turns up ice and can get caught out of position. He also lacks consistency in his defensive game, often looking to cheat up ice in search of offensive chances, or he gets caught sleeping, gliding around the defensive zone, losing his man. This wouldn’t be as big of an issue for a winger, but as a center, this can be detrimental. He has the size and hockey IQ to be a solid player in his own zone, but he needs to find consistency and improve his skating before he’s a reliable player in his own zone.

Conor Geekie — NHL Draft Projection

Geekie could be drafted anywhere from the top-10 to the mid-20s, as some teams will be enticed by his size and skill, while some will be put off by his weak skating and defensive inconsistencies. He will likely have a longer development path than some other first-round draft picks, so whoever drafts him will have to commit a lot of development time to him, which could see him fall later in the first round.

Quotables

“Geekie has drawn a lot of interest from NHL teams because he’s a 6-foot-3 center with a high skill level. With his hands and reach, he’s able to consistently maneuver pucks through sticks and legs to create chances. He’s a competitive big man who doesn’t shy away from physical contact and combined with his skill that makes him tough to deal with down low and strip the puck from in general. Geekie can make plays and run a power play, showing good vision and finish from the perimeter. His main flaw, like his brother Morgan’s was, is his skating. He’s a better skater than his brother and can separate occasionally at the WHL level but doesn’t project to do so in the NHL. Geekie projects as a quality top two line center.” – Corey Pronman (from, ‘The 2022 NHL Draft ranking: Pronman’s Top 32 Prospects at the midseason mark,’ The Athletic, Jan. 19, 2022)

“If I were an NHL team with a top 20 pick, I would hesitate to draft Geekie. It’s easy to be enamored with the size and skill, but under the surface, you have a player that’s going to take a long time to get to a top-six role at the NHL level. Geekie could easily peak as a third-line player in the NHL, which, in this scout’s opinion, is not worth a top 20 pick. Again, the upside is there, but there are a lot of holes in Geekie’s game that could limit his effectiveness at the NHL level.” – Matthew Somma, Smaht Scouting

“Geekie is a very skilled forward. He has the tools and the toolbox. He’s a dual-threat offensive player, with a fantastic shot and high-end playmaking abilities. Not to mention, he tends to be one of the smarter players on the ice for both teams when he is playing. But the high-octane hockey he plays leads to unnecessary mistakes and a loss of momentum for his team. Additionally, Geekie needs to work on his skating a lot if he wants to translate his skills to the NHL level. ” – Kyle Pereira, Last Word on Sports

“Concerns about not playing inside the dots enough are legit, but as he matures and continues to get stronger, those issues will subside.” – Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet

Strengths

Hockey IQ

Playmaking

Shooting

Creativity

Under Construction — Improvements to Make

Skating

Defensive Consistency

Play Driving

NHL Potential

Geekie’s potential upside is huge. He could be a true number one center, who dominates games offensively with his size and skill. However, there are big improvements he needs to make before that happens. If he can’t make these improvements, he could top out as a middle-six player who always leaves fans wanting more. It will take him a while to reach his potential, but he should develop into a top-two line pivot, who puts up eye-catching offensive numbers while needing another center to take on the more difficult defensive matchups.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk — 3/5, Reward — 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense — 8/10, Defense 4/10

Awards/Achievments

Geekie was drafted second overall by the Kootenay Ice in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft and was the MU18HL Rookie of the Year in the 2019/20 season.

Conor Geekie Statistics

Videos