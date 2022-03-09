Vinzenz Rohrer – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Date of Birth: Sep 9, 2004

Place of Birth: Feldkirch, AUT

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 168 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2022 first-year eligible

Vinzenz Rohrer is a goal-scoring winger who plays with skill and relies on work ethic to be effective. He is committed to playing in the dirty areas, in the corners, in front of the net. He has also earned himself an invitation to play in the 2022 CHL Top Prospects Game.

At only 5-foot-11 and 168 pounds, Rohrer has a lanky frame. Because of this, he relies on his high compete level and motor, which are consistent from shift to shift, using his motor to get into battles, and using body positioning to win one-on-one puck battles along the boards and in the corners. He struggles a bit when the game gets physical, and he hangs around the perimeter too much.

Rohrer is a capable two-way winger who takes pride in his ability to pursue puck carriers in transition as well as breaking up opposition cycle plays. His skating is very good. He uses his edges to shift quickly in any direction to continue to harass the puck carrier or to create space once he or a teammate generates a turnover. He is used on the penalty kill with regularity, showing he has earned his head coach’s trust defensively.

Vinzenz Rohrer, Ottawa 67’s (Frankie Benvenuti / The Hockey Writers)

His first-step speed could use some improvement, likely to come in time with added strength. His mobility and top speed are enough at the junior level to create separation, and because of his skating and high hockey IQ, he is able to play with pace, which is something NHL teams look for.

Rohrer’s offensive game is at its best when he plays the rush in transition. He is able to use his speed to drive wide, then uses his mobility to cut to the net to release an accurate shot. He also has a desire to set up shop in the slot or by the post down low. He’s adept at finding rebounds and at finding small openings in danger areas, making himself available to teammates as a shooting option, using his quick release to generate goals or rebounds that he battles to retrieve. His shooting ability and desire to play a net-front game have earned him a role on the 67’s power play.

Vinzenz Rohrer – NHL Draft Projection

Rohrer is ranked to be selected from the mid-second round to the end of the third round. Despite having a style that translates well to the North American professional leagues, however, he is likely to be selected at the end of the third round due to his size.

Quotables

“Vinzenz is a competitive, skilled player with a high hockey IQ. “ –Ottawa 67’s General Manager James Boyd

“Projects as a middle-six winger that can play up and down the line up. I’d consider him versatile and able to play a role. Agile skating and high IQ should ease that transition to the next level. See some flashes of a right shot Andreas Johansson at times.” –Matt Morrison, Draft Prospects Hockey

“Great passer. Sees the ice and waits for seams to open before hitting them.” -Scott Wheeler (from ‘Wheeler: My (incomplete) 2022 World Junior Championship notebook,’ The Athletic, 20 Dec 2021)

Strengths

Hockey IQ

Two-way game

Makes plays in tight

Willingness to drive the net

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

His high-end competitiveness and hockey IQ help mask his deficiencies at the OHL level. He needs to add size and strength to allow his game to translate. He will also need to improve on his defensive reads.

NHL Potential

If Rohrer can add some strength to his frame, he may be able to become a third-line winger in the NHL. His ability to play a two-way game and add some offense in tight to the net translates well to that role.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 4/10, Defence – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

Represented his home nation of Austria at 2022 World Junior Championships

