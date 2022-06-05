2022 NHL Combine’s Top Fitness Test Performers

The top prospects of the 2022 NHL Draft have been measured and weighed. They’ve gone through the interview process. They’ve endured the rigors of the various fitness testing. It’s time to tally up the results.

Throughout the course of the last week, prospects went through a total of 18 different events which included tests of strength and endurance along with other measurements. Seven of those tests were performed on Saturday ending with the dreaded Wingate test.

Here’s the Wingate test, which most NHL prospects say is harder than the VO2 max, which was done yesterday using the same spin cycles.



Wingate = 30 secs all out.



I need this yelling to get me moving in the a.m.



“Move it! Get that coffee made! Push that toast down! Let’s go!” pic.twitter.com/qzxv1R19l6 — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) June 4, 2022

Here are the results from this week’s fitness testing. We will share the top prospects in each of the 18 events here that reached a certain threshold. The league does publish the top-25 in each event. If you want to see the full list, you can find that here.

2022 NHL Combine Fitness Testing Results

Aerobic Fitness: Test Duration 14:00 Minutes or More

Owen Pickering – 15:30 Calle Odelius – 15:01 Aleksanteri Kaskimaki – 15:00 Lian Bichsel – 15:00 Tristan Luneua – 15:00 Liam Ohgren – 14:40 Rieger Lorenz – 14:30 Logan Cooley – 14:20 Marco Kasper – 14:10 Maveric Lamoureux – 14:10 Filip Bystedt – 14:00 Pavel Mintyukov – 14:00 Jack Sparkes – 14:00

Aerobic Fitness – VO2 Max 57.0 ml/kg/min or More

Brennan Ali – 63.0 Topi Ronni – 63.0 Marco Kasper – 60.0 Julian Lutz – 60.0 Noah Ostlund – 60.0 Tristan Luneau – 59.0 Vinzenz Rohrer – 59.0 Lane Hutson – 58.0 Owen Beck – 57.0 Elias Salomonsson – 57.0 Jack Devine – 57.0 David Goyette – 57.0 Luca Del Bel Belluz – 57.0

Agility & Balance: Pro Agility – Left Time Under 4.50 Seconds

Michael Fisher – 4.33 Julian Lutz – 4.38 Jack Hughes – 4.40 Brennan Ali – 4.42 Maveric Lamoureux – 4.43 Matyas Sapovaliv – 4.44 Christian Kyrou – 4.44 Cutter Gauthier – 4.46 Marco Kasper – 4.49 Shane Wright – 4.49

Agility & Balance: Pro Agility – Right Time Under 4.50 Seconds

Michael Fisher – 4.25 Christian Kyrou – 4.38 Owen Beck – 4.42 Maveric Lamoureux – 4.48

Maveric Lamoureux was one of the top overall performers this week at the Combine. (Ghyslain Bergeron | Voltigeurs Drummondville)

Anaerobic Fitness: Mean Power Output 11.5 watts/kg or More

Calle Odelius – 13.5 Joakim Kemell – 12.8 Julian Lutz – 12.4 Topi Ronni – 12.3 Brennan Ali – 11.8 Logan Cooley – 11.8 Lucas Edmonds – 11.6 Cutter Gauthier – 11.6 Bryce McConnell-Barker – 11.6 Marco Kasper – 11.6 Vinzenz Rohrer – 11.5

Anaerobic Fitness: Peak Power Output 17.0 watts/kg or More

Cutter Gauthier – 18.3 Danil Zhilkin – 17.8 Logan Cooley – 17.8 Isaiah George – 17.8 Joakim Kemell – 17.7 Topi Ronni – 17.3 Brennan Ali – 17.3 Owen Beck – 17.0

Anaerobic Fitness Fatigue Index 42.5 or Under

Author’s Note: The Fatigue Index is the rate at which power output declines for an athlete. The higher the number the lower their ability to maintain power.

Marco Kasper – 38.6 Calle Odelius – 39.4 Adam Ingram – 40.3 Dylan James – 41.8 Servac Petrovsky – 42.0 Josh Filmon – 42.1 Cameron Lund – 42.3 Jani Nyman – 42.3 Ryan Greene – 42.4

Anthropometry: Wing Span 77 Inches or More

Noah Warren – 82.00 Lian Bichsel – 80.00 Jack Sparkes – 80.00 Maveric Lamoureux – 79.75 Tyler Brennan – 78.75 Topias Leinonen – 78.50 Conor Geekie – 77.75 Filip Bystedt – 77.75 Alexander Suzdalev – 77.50 Adam Ingram – 77.00

Body Composition Juhasz % Body Fat Under 7.5%

Noah Ostlund – 6.82 Jack Hughes – 6.86 Cameron Whitehead – 7.09 Sam Rinzel – 7.10 Lane Hutson – 7.15 Matyas Sapovaliv – 7.18 Tristan Luneau – 7.19 Maveric Lamoureux – 7.30 Quinn Finley – 7.40 Marek Hedjuk – 7.46

Total FMS Score 17 or More

Author’s Note: FMS stands for Fundamental Movement Skills. There are seven movement patterns that are assessed and then scored on a scale of 0-3 with ‘3’ being the best possible score. In this case, the closer to 21 someone is, the better. It is a way to measure motor control. You can read more about that here.

Ryan Greene – 18 Lucas Edmonds – 18 Topi Ronni – 17 David Goyette – 17 Hunter Haight – 17 Michael Fisher – 17 Fabian Wagner – 17 Ryan Chesley – 17 Christian Kyrou – 17 Filip Mesar – 17

Force Plate: Vertical Jump 19 Inches or More

Isaiah George – 21.73 Frank Nazar – 21.69 Fabian Wagner – 21.29 Marek Hejduk – 21.28 Aleksanteri Kaskimaki – 21.28 Maveric Lamoureux – 20.82 Jack Hughes – 19.94 Cutter Gauthier – 19.78 Owen Beck – 19.63 Logan Cooley – 19.43 Filip Bystedt – 19.14 Dylan James – 19.08

Top prospect Cutter Gauthier showed well in Buffalo this week. (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Force Plate: Squat Jump 15.5 Inches or More

Joakim Kemell – 18.4 Maveric Lamoureux – 17.95 Dylan James – 17.29 Fabian Wagner – 17.09 Aleksanteri Kaskimaki – 17.02 Logan Cooley – 16.67 Isaac Howard – 16.15 Frank Nazar – 15.77 Marek Hejduk – 15.65 Noah Ostlund – 15.52 Filip Bystedt – 15.51

Force Plate: No Arm Jump 16.5 Inches or More

Joakim Kemell – 22.58 Jiri Kulich – 20.96 Fabian Wagner – 19.2 Frank Nazar – 18.96 Aleksanteri Kaskimaki – 18.4 Maveric Lamoureux – 16.91 Seamus Casey – 16.91 Isaiah George – 16.8 Filip Bystedt – 16.52

Musculoskeletal: Bench Press Power watts/kg 8 or more

Filip Mesar – 9.43 Brennan Ali – 9.07 Liam Arnsby – 9.06 Seamus Casey – 9.03 Jake Karabela – 8.79 Jack Hughes – 8.49 Lane Hutson – 8.13 Sam Rinzel – 8.09 Jackson Edward – 8.03

Jack Hughes was among the top Combine performers this week. (Jim Pierce / Northeastern)

Musculoskeletal: Left Hand Grip 150 or More Pounds

Jack Hughes – 160 Maveric Lamoureux – 160 Ty Nelson – 160 Jack Sparkes – 158 Denton Mateychuk – 153 Brennan Ali – 150 Matyas Sapovaliv – 150

Musculoskeletal: Right Hand Grip 150 or More Pounds

Jeremy Langlois – 165 Devin Kaplan – 160 Noah Warren – 159 Cameron Lund – 152 Ty Nelson – 151 Maveric Lamoureux – 150

Musculoskeletal: Consecutive Pull-Ups 15 or More

Jack Hughes – 19 Lane Hutson – 18 Jake Karabela – 18 Julian Lutz – 17 Matthew Poitras – 17 Owen Beck – 16 Hunter Haight – 16 Isaac Howard – 16 Jack Devine – 15 Cutter Gauthier – 15

Musculoskeletal: Standing Long Jump 110 Inches or More

Maveric Lamoureux – 117.5 Isaiah George – 115.0 Owen Beck – 114.5 Cutter Gauthier – 112.0 Dylan James – 112.0 Fabian Wagner – 112.0 Frank Nazar – 112.0 Jack Hughes – 111.5 Marek Hejduk – 110.0 Matyas Sapovaliv – 110.0