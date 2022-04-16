Jimmy Snuggerud- 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jimmy Snuggerud
2021-22 Team: USNTDP Juniors / USHL
Date of Birth: Jun. 01, 2004
Place of Birth: Chaska, MN, USA
Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 185 lbs
Shoots: R
Position: Wing
NHL Draft Eligibility: 2022 first-year eligible
Rankings
- NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings: 8th (among NA skaters)
- Future Considerations: 41th
- Peter Baracchini’s Rankings: 18th
- Andrew Forbes’ Rankings: 31st
- Matthew Zator’s Rankings: 31st
- SMAHT Scouting Winter Rankings: 39th
- Bob McKenzie’s Mid-Season Rankings: 19th
- Dobber Prospects Mid-Season Rankings: 46th
- Recruit Scouting: 50th
For 2022 NHL Draft hopeful Jimmy Snuggerud, hockey is a three-generations deep love. Both his father and grandfather played for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Team USA, and Snuggerud is continuing this tradition. Not only has he suited up for the U.S. National U18 Team, but he has committed to play at the University of Minnesota starting in the 2022-23 season.
On the ice, Snuggerud is an offensive weapon, who has a strong shot that he isn’t afraid to use. While he is known for being a goalscorer, he is developing a solid two-way game, that utilizes his high hockey IQ to make the most out of his ice time no matter where he is on the ice. In hia 51 games with the U.S. National U18 team, Snuggerud posted 20 goals and 56 points.
While he plays on the wing, Snuggerud is the sort of player that you could see a team attempting to transition to center so he can use his full toolkit to dominate the game. However, with the scoring potential of a middle-six winger, expect him to be a popular player on draft day.
Jimmy Snuggerud- NHL Draft Projection
With a big body and a strong two-way game, it’s likely that Snuggerud will find many suitors at the 2022 NHL Draft. While he’s projected to be a late first-round pick, he is the sort of prospect that will grab the attention of general managers around the league, which could boost his stock.
Given this, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Snuggerud work his up the draft board. I could see him being selected as soon as 20th overall, while his floor should be somewhere around 35th. Players with his build and skillset rarely make it far into Round 2, so it would make sense if he slips out of the first round that he would be taken off the board quickly.
Quotables
Snuggerud is a goalscoring winger who has an elite shot and an uncanny ability to get his shot off from anywhere and any angle. His shot immediately jumps off the page when you watch him play. He has elite-level power, accuracy and a deceptive release that allows him to beat USHL goalies from anywhere in the offensive zone…I don’t think he’s in the top-32 quite yet, but wouldn’t be surprised to see him go in the first round. If my team picking in the early second, I’m hoping Snuggerud is there so my team has the chance to get him.Austin Broad (From Jimmy Snuggarud Game Report, FCHockey, Jan. 17 2022)
(Snuggerud is a…) Powerful offensive weapon with good size and an array of deadly shots in his repertoire. Has the potential to develop into an effective goal scorer at the NHL level.Nick Richard – dobberprospects.com
His (Snuggerud) smooth hands allow him to be good in tight areas with and create chances others couldn’t. He does a great job as a forechecker being relentless until he gets to the puck. He excels offensively when he’s able to play a north-south style of hockey with his good skating ability.Douglas Larson (From Jimmy Snuggarud Game Report, FCHockey, Oct. 10 2021)
Strengths
- Elite shot
- Solid skating fundamentals
- Good defensive awareness
- Size and Strength
Under Construction- Improvements to Make
While Snuggerud may possess one of the best shots in the 2022 Draft, his playmaking ability appears to be fairly average. This could improve as he continues to develop his game, but right now he may project out as more of a scoring winger than a passer.
NHL Potential
Snuggerud is, arguably, in the best position to develop his game and reach the NHL. Since he has committed to the University of Minnesota, the team drafting him knows they can stash him at one of the elite hockey universities in the United States to develop his game for up to four years.
If his development goes well, he could be ready to make the NHL transition in two to three years and step into middle-six minutes as a scoring winger.
Risk- Reward Analysis
Risk- 2/5, Reward 4/5
Fantasy Hockey Potential
Offense – 8/10, Defense – 7/10
Jimmy Snuggerud Statistics
Media
