2022 NHL Draft Rankings: Forbes’ Top 160 Final Rankings

It’s been another long year of hockey and ranking and keeping up on which overagers may make the cut this time around at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft in Montreal. Now, with the draft right around the corner, I want to welcome you back one more time for my final rankings here at The Hockey Writers.

Like the past couple seasons, this year had it’s own challenges. You had players who sat out an entire OHL season last year and others moving around to get their opportunities. You have the Russian factor front and centre again with recent allegations overseas, and then you have the Montreal Canadiens banter going on about who will actually be the first overall pick in 2022. Here’s a little secret — as much as we want the storyline of Shane Wright not going first overall, he’s still the favourite when it comes to that opening selection.

But, that’s all backseat chatter when it comes to the draft and while every ranker around the crazy world of the internet has their own set of rankings and favourite players in any given draft, there’s some satisfaction from any of them when they get to post their final lists.

As for my final rankings, I’ll have the top 192 as I see them going this season. Following the draft I will also likely look at where we went right and where we went wrong. That said, as one of my colleagues at THW — Matt Zator — would say, this year is another year that could be all over the place especially once you get past the top three.

While Juraj Slafkovsky has been rumoured as a potential first overall pick, there seems to still only be one Wright choice for the Canadiens who ironically have the first overall selection as the host members of the draft. As such, my rankings reflect just that. Even with a so-called slower start to the year, Wright finished his season with 32 goals and 94 points in 63 regular season games for the Kingston Frontenacs. He added another 14 points in 11 playoff games and finished the year as expected – as one of the best players in junior hockey.

After about the fifth pick in this draft, it’s safe to say it’s open season on how things will unfold. From David Jiríček, who suffered an injury early in the year that cost him a little ground to players like Frank Nazar III, Brad Lambert and Ivan Miroshnichenko who could go in the top-10 or could fall into the 20 to 25 range depending on what teams are looking for.

Shane Wright, Brad Lambert, Ivan Miroshnichenko (graphic by Vince Richard / The Hockey Writers)

Take Lambert, for example. He’s a player that just a couple years ago was expected to be a top-five pick. Now, he’s sliding more and more on most draft boards, while rumblings still have him a potential surprise in the top-10. Either way, his inconsistent play and lack of offensive showing this season may have actually made him one of the most intriguing players in the draft. After all, after putting up 38 points in 42 games in 2019-20, Lambert hasn’t really found success at the Liiga level and it’s had some scouts questioning how he will transition to the NHL. Intrigued yet?

All in all, this could be one of the most up-in-the-air drafts in recent memory, aside from the COVID season. Regardless, there will be a ton of storylines and so much to talk about following the selection process that it seems only right to jump into my top-192 final rankings for the 2022 NHL Draft.

While you’ll see some similarities to that of my colleagues – Peter Baracchini and Matthew Zator‘s final rankings – there will be some surprises that I would love to hear your take on. Without further adieu, here are my top-192 prospects.

2022 NHL Entry Draft Rankings

First Round

1. Shane Wright, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

2. Logan Cooley, C, U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)

3. Simon Nemec, RHD, HK Nitra (Slovakia)

4. Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, TPS Turku (Liiga)

5. Matthew Savoie, C, Winnipeg ICE (WHL)

6. Joakim Kemell, LW, JYP (Liiga)

7. David Jiríček, RHD, HC Plzen (Czechia)

8. Jonathan Lekkerimäki, RW, Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell)

9. Frank Nazar III, C, U. S. National U18 Team (USDP)

10. Danila Yurov, RW, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)

11. Kevin Korchinski, LHD, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Brad Lambert, JYP (Mandatory Credit: Jiri Halttunen)

12. Cutter Gauthier, LW, U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)

13. Conor Geekie, C, Winnipeg ICE (WHL)

14. Ivan Miroshnichenko, LW, Omskie Krylia (VHL)

15. Pavel Mintyukov, LHD, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

16. Rutger McGroarty, LW, U.S. National Team (USDP)

17. Liam Öhgren, LW, Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell)

18. Marco Kasper, C, Rögle BK (SHL)

19. Brad Lambert, C/RW, Pelicans (Liiga)

20. Denton Mateychuk, LHD, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

21. Filip Mesar, C/W, HK Poprad (Slovakia)

22. Noah Östlund, C, Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell)

23. Ryan Chesley, RHD, U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)

24. Seamus Casey, RHD, U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)

25. Alexander Perevalov, LW, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

26. Isaac Howard, LW, U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)

27. Owen Pickering, LHD, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

28. Owen Beck, C, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

29. Jirí Kulich, C, HC Energie Karlovy Vary (Czechia)

30. Nathan Gaucher, C, Québec Remparts (QMJHL)

31. Calle Odelius, LHD, Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell)

32. Ty Nelson, RHD, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

Second Round

33. Luca Del Bel Belluz, C, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

34. Lane Hutson, LHD, U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)

35. Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, USNTDP Juniors (USHL)

36. Gleb Trikozov, LW, Omskie Yastreby (MHL)

37. Sam Rinzel, RHD, Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)

38. Adam Sykora, C, HK Nitra (Slovakia)

39. Christian Kyrou, RHD, Erie Otters (OHL)

40. Lian Bichsel, LHD, Leksands IF (SHL)

41. Elias Salomonsson, RHD, Skellefteå AIK J20 (J20 Nationell)

42. Tristan Luneau, RHD, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

43. Jagger Firkus, RW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Jagger Firkus, Moosejaw Warriors (Nick Pettigrew/Moosejaw Warriors)

44. Filip Bystedt, C, Linköping HC (SHL)

45. Matyas Sapovaliv, LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

46. Mattias Hävelid, RHD, Linköping HC (SHL)

47. Danny Zhilkin, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

48. Jack Hughes, C, Northeastern University (NCAA)

49. Bryce McConnell-Barker, C, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

50. Mats Lindgren, LHD, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

51. Adam Ingram, F, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

52. Hunter Haight, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

53. Rieger Lorenz, C, Okotoks Oilers (AJHL)

54. Logan Morrison, C, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL) – overager

55. Tomas Hamara, LHD, Tappara (Liiga)

56. Vladimir Grudinin, LHD, CSKA Moskva (KHL)

57. Ludwig Persson, C/LW, Frölunda HC J20 (J20 Nationell)

58. Alexander Suzdalev, LW, HV71 J20 (J20 Nationell)

59. David Goyette, C, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

60. Maverick Lamoureaux, RHD, Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

61. Matthew Seminoff, RW, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

62. Simon Forsmark, LHD, Örebro (SHL)

63. Artyom Duda, LHD, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

64. Matthew Poitras, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

Third Round

65. Paul Ludwinski, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

66. Jordan Gustafson, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

67. Reid Schaefer, LW, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

68. Topi Rönni, C, Tappara (Liiga)

69. Isaiah George, LHD, London Knights (OHL)

Isaiah George, London Knights (Photo by Luke Durda/OHL Images)

70. Gavin Hayes, RW, Flint Firebirds (OHL)

71. Viktor Neuchev, F, Avto Yekaterinburg (MHL)

72. Aleksanteri Kaskimäki, C, HIFK (Liiga)

73. Cruz Lucius, LW, USNTDP (USHL)

74. Devin Kaplan, RW, U. S. National U18 Team (USDP)

75. Noah Warren, RHD, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

76. Vinzenz Rohrer, RW, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

77. Fraser Minten, F, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

78. Spencer Sova, LHD, Erie Otters (OHL)

79. Jordan Dumais, RW, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

80. Fabian Wagner, RW, Linköping HC J20 (J20 Nationell)

81. Pano Fimis, C, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

82. Jack Devine, RW, University of Denver (NCAA)

83. Jorian Donovan, LHD, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

84. Samuel Savoie, C, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

85. Ruslan Gazizov, London Knights (OHL)

86. Julian Lutz, LW, EHC München (DEL)

87. Antonin Verreault, LW, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

88. Servác Petrovsky, C, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

89. Jake Livanavage, LHD, Chicago Steel (USHL)

90. Cole Knuble, RW, Fargo Force (USHL)

91. Tyler Brennan, G, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

92. Cole Spicer, F, U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)

93. Ludvig Jansson, RHD, Södertälje SK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

94. Yoan Loshing, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

95. George Fegaras, D, North York Rangers (OJHL)

96. Nicholas Moldenhaur, C/RW, Chicago Steel (USHL)

Fourth Round

97. Arseni Koromyslov, LHD, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

98. Marek Hejduk, RW, USNTDP (USHL)

99. Mikko Matikka, RW, Jokerit U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

100. Kocha Delic, C, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

101. James Hardie, LW, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL) – overager

James Hardie, Mississauga Steelheads (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

102. Connor Hvidston, LW, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

103. Elias Pettersson, LHD, Örebro HK J20 (J20 Nationell)

104. Beau Jelsma, LW, Barrie Colts (OHL)

105. Brennan Ali, C, Lincoln Stars (USHL)

106. Ryan Abraham, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

107. Tim Almgren, C, Örebro HK J20 (J20 Nationell)

108. Artyom Barabosha, RHD, Krasnaja Armiya Moskva (MHL)

109. Brayden Schuurman, RW, Victoria Royals (WHL)

110. Thomas Milic, G, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) – overager

111. Sandis Vilmanis, F, Lulea HF J20 (J20 Nationell)

112. Mikey Milne, LW, Winnipeg ICE (WHL) – overager

113. Gustav Karlsson, C, Örebro HK J20 (J20 Nationell)

114. Tucker Robertson, C/RW, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

115. Hugo Havelid, G, Linkoping Jr. (Sweden-Jr)

116. Ben King, C/RW, Red Deer Rebels (WHL) – overager

117. Zachary Bookman, RHD, Brooks Bandits (AJHL) – overager

118. David Spacek, RHD, Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL) – overager

119. Jeremy Wilmer, C, Tri-City Storm (USHL) – overager

120. Markus Vidicek, C, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

121. Eric Alarie, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

122. Stephen Halliday, C, Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) – overager

123. Avery Hayes, C/RW, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

124. Jérémy Langlois, LHD, Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

125. Reid Dyck, G, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

126. James Stefan, RW, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

127. Connor Kurth, RW, Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) – overager

128. Hudson Thornton, LHD, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Fifth Round

129. Marco Costantini, G, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

130. Luke Mittelstadt, LHD, Madison Capitols (USHL)

131. Nolan Joyce, RHD, St. Sebastian’s School (USHS-Prep)

132. Cole Kessler, F, Culver Military Academy Prep (USHS-Prep)

133. Janni Nyman, LW, Ilves U20 (SM-sarja)

134. Matt Maggio, RW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

135. Kasper Kulonummi, RHD, Jokerit U20 (SM-sarja)

136. Connor McGrath, C, Humboldt Broncos (SJHL)

137. Ryan Greene, C, Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

138. Jack Sparkes, RHD, St. Michael’s Buzzers (OJHL)

139. Theo Rochette, C, Québec Remparts (QMJHL) – overager

140. Michael Buchinger, LHD, Guelph Storm (OHL)

141. Otto Salin, RHD, HIFK (Liiga)

142. Cameron Lund, C, Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

143. Jake Karabela, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

144. Josh Filmon, LW, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

145. Grayden Siepmann, RHD, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

146. Michael Fisher, RHD, St. Mark’s (USHS-Prep)

147. Topias Leinonen, G, JYP U20 (SM-sarja)

Jace Weir, Red Deer Rebels (Image provided by Red Deer Rebels/Rob Wallator)

148. Jace Weir, RHD, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

149. Mathew Ward, RW, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

150. Brandon Lisowsky, LW, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

151. David Gucciardi, D, Michigan State University (NCAA) – overager

152. Ivan Zhigalov, G, Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

153. Filip Nordberg, LHD, Södertälje SK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

154. Angus Booth, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

155. Maxim Barbashev, LW, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

156. Quinn Finley, LW, Madison Capitals (USHL)

157. Liam Arnsby, C, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

158. Tnias Mathurin, LHD, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

159. Zam Plante, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

160. Ben MacDonald, C, Noble & Greenough (HIGH-MA)

Final Thoughts

As I said, this draft can go a whole number of ways and it will be a trickle-down effect of how the first round plays out. That said, there’s a ton of options. In fact, there are names that didn’t even crack my top 224 prospects that could still get a serious look by some clubs on Thursday when the draft kicks off.

I’ve said it in past years, watch out for James Hardie. He should’ve been drafted last season, but was once again passed over. Third time should be a charm for the Steelheads’ forward who got a look with the Toronto Marlies at one point as well. There is interest, but will his name be called this time around is a question I simply won’t bet on. That’s how up in the air some of these picks might be.

Gavin Bryant, Owen Sound Attack (Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Another guy that could get a quick look is Owen Sound forward Gavin Bryant. He has just one OHL season under his belt thanks to COVID, but his intensity and leadership off the ice could make him a late-round surprise in this year’s draft.

Lastly, I’m not completely sold on London’s Isaiah George falling to the third round. I mean, he will, but I think his skating and poise with the puck should signify a slightly higher selection for the defenceman. Add to that the fact that he’s playing within an organization that has developed a long list of NHL talent and he could be a third-round steal when we look back on this draft in years to come.

Agree or disagree, be sure to share your thoughts and comments below on where your favourite prospect stacks up ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.