2022 NHL Draft Rankings: Baracchini’s Top 160 Final Rankings

Welcome back to the final installment of my 2022 NHL Draft Rankings.

A lot has changed since I released my May rankings with the conclusion of the World U18 Championship. Since then, the NHL Draft Combine took place and that’s where some of my opinions on prospects may have changed as names moved up and down my list.

It appears that the top-three might be set in stone with Shane Wright, Logan Cooley and Juraj Slafkovsky. After that, that’s where things start to get interesting as that’s when the movement and fun begins. Some can be taken higher while others can drop. Here are some players that should be kept a close eye on in regards to their movement.

There was a lot of concern in regards to Ivan Miroshnichenko and how his draft stock may be affected as a result of his Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis. It’s always difficult to hear that kind of news, especially for an 18-year-old who is looking to jump start their hockey career. You never want to hear that. There was some good news for him as he completed his treatment and returned to on-ice training. Even with the news, his stock didn’t take a massive hit as he went from eighth in Central Scouting’s midterm rank to 11th in the final.

Even though he fell just outside of the first round in my May rankings, he found his way back into the top-25 this time around. He still has first-round talent given his NHL-like shot, speed, energy and offensive mindset. He has the ability to attack hard and with such force to create turnovers and quickly regain possession of the puck. While his 16 points in 31 games in the VHL may not have been great, it was a good start for a teenager at the pro level.

Brad Lambert is a polarizing player as he was previously viewed as the one to dethrone Shane Wright for first overall. Now, there are some concerns with his play as he’s just holding onto being a first-round pick, much like Aatu Raty in 2021. Lambert has the skating, hands, and play making abilities that makes him a top-10 player. However, his decision-making and effort hasn’t been great at times. He did have a dominant World Junior before it’s postponement, but that was it. Does a team take into consideration that he was on a poor team in the Pelicans and still take Lambert for his potential and offensive upside? Or do teams pass on him due to his poor decisions and lack of impactful play?

Marco Kasper is a riser from 25th in my May rankings to just outside the top-15 in my final. To me he’s a wild card of where he may go. Most rankings have him in this range, but I get the sense that a team may take a swing on him and take him earlier. Kind of like a Moritz Seider selection 2.0 as that was the case in the THW’s Writer mock draft. He has terrific energy, compete level and the physicality to be a presence on the forecheck and when battling for the puck. Given his strength and performance at the combine with his strong work ethic, seeing Kasper go higher isn’t out of the question.

Ranked 22nd by Central Scouting among North American skaters, Rutger McGroarty could go anywhere from outside the top-15 to the second round. I honestly don’t know how he’s ranked this low as he was a dominant player for the National Development Team, especially at the World U18 Championship. His skating mechanics isn’t the best, but he’s improved in that aspect and excels in every other part of the game.

He’s extremely competitive, boasts a powerful shot, plays aggressive and is just as effective defensively. If he goes high, a team is going to be happy to get him. If he falls a team is going to be really happy that he landed in their hands because his potential is limitless given his smarts and compete. He’s 15th on my list, will other teams think highly of him?

Without further ado, here are my final top-160 prospects.

First Round

1. Shane Wright, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

2. Logan Cooley, C, USA U18 (USHL)

3. Simon Nemec, D, HK Nitra (Slovakia)

4. Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, TPS (Liiga)

5. David Jiricek, D, HC Plzen (Czech)

6. Matthew Savoie, C, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

7. Jonathan Lekkerimäki, C, Djurgårdens IF (SHL)

8. Cutter Gauthier, LW, USA U18 (USHL)

9. Frank Nazar, RW, USA U18 (USHL)

10. Joakim Kemell, RW, JYP (Liiga)

11. Danila Yurov, RW, Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL)

12. Kevin Korchinski, D, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

13. Pavel Mintyukov, D, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

14. Liam Öhgren, LW, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

15. Rutger McGroarty, RW, USA U18 (USHL)

16. Denton Mateychuk, D, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

17. Noah Östlund, C, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

18. Marco Kasper, C, Rögle BK J20 (Nationell)

19. Conor Geekie, C, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

20. Brad Lambert, C/RW, JYP (Liiga)

21. Isaac Howard, LW, USA U18 (USHL)

22. Ivan Miroshnichenko, LW, Omskie Krylia (VHL)

23. Jiri Kulich, C, HC Karlovy Vary (Czech)

24. Owen Beck, C, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

25. Owen Pickering, D, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

26. Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, USA U18 (USHL)

27. Calle Odelius, D, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

28. Filip Mesar, RW, HK Poprad (Slovakia)

29. Ryan Chesley, D, USA U18 (USHL)

30. Luca Del Bel Belluz, C, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

31. Lane Hutson, D, USA U18 (USHL)

32. Tristan Luneau, D, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

Second Round

33. Jagger Firkus, RW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

34. Seamus Casey, D, USA U18 (USHL)

35. Nathan Gaucher, C, Quebec Remparts (QMJHL)

36. Mattias Hävelid, D, Linköping HC J20 (Nationell)

37. Ty Nelson, D, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

38. Danny Zhilkin, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

39. David Goyette, C, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

40. Filip Bystedt, C, Linköping HC J20 (Nationell)

41. Julian Lutz, LW, EHC München (DEL)

42. Reid Schaefer, LW, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

43. Bryce McConnell- Barker, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

44. Alexander Perevalov, LW, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

45. Simon Forsmark, D, Örebro HK (SHL)

46. Noah Warren, D, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

47. Lian Bichsel, D, Leksands IF (SHL)

48. Christian Kyrou, D, Erie Otters (OHL)

49. Rieger Lorenz, C, Okotoks Oilers (AJHL)

50. Gleb Trikozov, LW, Omskie Krylia (VHL)

51. Vladimir Grudinin, D, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

52. Paul Ludwinski, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

53. Sam Rinzel, D, Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL)

54. Hunter Haight, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

55. Viktor Neuchev, LW, Avto Yekaterinburg (MHL)

56. Adam Sykora, RW/LW, HK Nitra (Slovakia)

57. Matyas Sapovaliv, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

58. Jack Hughes, C, Northeastern Univ. (NCAA)

59. Adam Ingram, F, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

60. Elias Salomonsson, D, Skellefteå AIK J20 (Nationell)

61. Artyom Duda, D, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

62. Vinzenz Rohrer, RW, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

63. Tomas Hamara, D, Tappara U20 (SM-sarja)

64. Aleksanteri Kaskimäki, C, HIFK U20 (SM-sarja)

Third Round

65. Janni Nyman, LW, Ilves U20 (SM-sarja)

66. Jordan Dumais, RW, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

67. Michael Buchinger, D, Guelph Storm (OHL)

68. Kasper Kulonummi, D, Jokerit U20 (SM-sarja)

69. Matthew Seminoff, RW, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

70. Otto Salin, D, HIFK (Liiga)

71. Topi Rönni, C, Tappara U20 (SM-sarja)

72. Nicholas Moldenhauer, C/RW, Chicago Steel (USHL)

73. Maveric Lamoureux, D, Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

74. Cruz Lucius, LW, USA U18 (USHL)

75. Jordan Gustafson, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

76. Fraser Minten, LW, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

77. George Fegaras, D, North York Rangers (OJHL)

78. Beau Jelsma, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

79. Matthew Poitras, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

80. Spencer Sova, D, Erie Otters (OHL)

81. Mats Lindgren, D, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

82. Isaiah George, D, London Knights (OHL)

83. Gavin Hayes, RW, Flint Firebirds (OHL)

84. Tyler Brennan, G, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

85. Cedrick Guindon, C, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

86. Jake Karabela, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

87. Fabian Wagner, C, Linkoping J20 (Nationell)

88. Ludwig Persson, C, Frölunda HC (SHL)

89. Elias Pettersson, D, Örebro HK J20 (Nationell)

90. Arseni Koromyslov, D, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

91. Ryan Greene, C, Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

92. Alexander Suzdalev, LW, HV71 J20 (Nationell)

93. Josh Filmon, LW, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

94. Grayden Siepmann, D, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

95. Angus Booth, D, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

96. Devin Kaplan, RW, USA U18 (USHL)

Fourth Round

97. Brendan Lisowsky, LW, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

98. Jace Weir, D, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

99. Servac Petrovsky, C, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

100. Michael Fisher, D, St. Mark’s (USHS-Prep)

101. Jere Lassila, C, JYP U20 (SM-sarja)

102. Matthew Ward, RW, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

103. Pano Fimis, C, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

104. Mikko Matikka, RW, Jokerit U20 (SM-sarja)

105. Jeremy Langlois, D, Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

106. Brayden Schuurman, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

107. Jake Livanavage, D, Chicago Steel (USHL)

108. Kocha Delic, C, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

109. Filip Nordberg, D, Södertälje SK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

110. Lucas Edmonds (O/A), RW, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

111. Cameron Lund, C, Green Bay Ramblers (USHL)

112. Hugo Hävelid, G, Linköping HC J20 (Nationell)

113. Alex Bump, C, Prior Lake (HIGH-MN)

114. Kirill Dolzhenkov, LW, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

115. Logan Morrison (O/A), C, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

116. Topias Leinonen, G, JYP U20 (SM-sarja)

117. Brennan Ali, F, Lincoln Stars (USHL)

118. Kasper Lundell, F, HIFK U20 (SM-sarja)

119. Kirill Kudryavtsev, D, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

120. James Hardie (O/A), LW, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

121. David Gucciardi (O/A), D, Michigan State (NCAA)

122. Jack Devine, RW, University of Denver (NCAA)

123. Gustav Karlsson, C, Örebro HK J20 (Nationell)

124. Sandis Vilmanis, LW, Luleå HF J20 (Nationell)

125. Connor Hvidston, LW, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

126. Ivan Zhigalov, G, Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

127. Tnias Mathurin, D, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

128. Tucker Robertson (O/A), C/RW, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Fifth Round

129. Maxim Barbashev, LW, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

130. Evan Konyen, RW, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

131. Quinn Finley, LW, Madison Capitals (USHL)

132. Zam Plante, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

133. David Spacek (O/A), D, Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

134. Cole Spicer, RW, USA U18 (USHL)

135. Antonin Verreault, LW, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

136. Ben MacDonald, C, Noble & Greenough (HIGH-MA)

137. Michael Mastrodomenico, D, Lincoln Stars (USHL)

138. Reid Dyck, G, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

139. Liam Arnsby, C, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

140. Daniil Orlov, D, Sakhalinskiye Akuly (MHL)

141. Ryan Healey, D, Sioux Fall Satmpede (USHL)

142. Stephen Halliday (O/A), C, Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL)

143. Adam Engstrom, D, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

144. Cole Knuble, RW, Fargo Force (USHL)

145. Charles Leddy, D, USNTDP (USHL)

146. Marek Hejduk, RW, USNTDP (USHL)

147. Jorian Donovan, D, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

148. Jeremy Wilmer (O/A), C, Tri-City Storm (USHL)

149. Ludvig Jansson, D, Södertälje SK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

150. Alexander Pelevin, D, Chaika Nizhny Novgorod (MHL)

151. Jake Furlong, D, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

152. Jack Sparkes, D, St Michael’s Buzzers (OJHL)

153. Michael La Starza, RW, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)

154. Dylan Silverstein, G, USA U18 (USHL)

155. Marcus Vidicek, C, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

156. Luca Hauf, C/ RW, Löwen Frankfurt (DEL 2)

157. David Moravec, D, BK Mladá Boleslav (Czechia)

158. Helmer Styf, C, MoDo J20 (Naionell)

159. Avery Hayes, RW, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

160. Alex Sotek, RW, Bratislava (Slovakia)

Final Thoughts

I was high on Julian Lutz to start the season, but an injury hampered his draft season forcing him to miss some time. He returned just before the World U18 Championship and he didn’t disappoint. He showcased great speed, pace, tenacity and a powerful shot and release. While he was ranked lower last time, he showcased why he was viewed as a first or second-round pick as he made it to 41st on my list.

Seattle Thunderbirds forward Reid Schaefer (42nd) was a big riser as he was previously in my third round. He scored 32 goals and finished with 58 points in the regular season and his strong playoff performance is a big reason why he vaulted up. He showcased his goal scoring abilities while also being an underrated playmaker in the process. His power and strength is a major standout as he’s going to be a very effective power forward with his intensity and strength.

Look out for George Fegaras (77th). The Ontario Junior Hockey League, is becoming well known as a league to develop players for the NHL. Fegaras is one name that can have a bright future as he plays a quick transitional and offensive game. He has a great point shot, long and smooth stride with great speed and is a steady defensive presence. He could be a sneaky good pickup in the middle part of the draft.

Who has caught your eye so far for the 2022 NHL Draft? Have your say in the comment section.

