George Fegaras – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

George Fegaras

2021-22 Team: North York Rnagers (OJHL)

Date of Birth: Apr 26, 2004

Place of Birth: Richmond Hill, ON, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 194 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2022 first-year eligible

Rankings

Junior A hockey leagues are starting to become a great league for developing and preparing young prospects and talent for the NHL Entry Draft. The Ontario Junior Hockey League might be on that path. Jack McBain, who played for Toronto Jr. Canadiens in his draft year, was drafted in 2018 by the Minnesota Wild (now with the Arizona Coyotes). Ryan Tverberg played for the same team and is a recent seventh-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2020.

Related: THW 2022 NHL Draft Guide

North York Rangers defenseman George Fegaras, is looking to join them to not only be drafted, but eventually make his mark on the league. The Cornell University commit was a major standout in his rookie season as he finished second in team scoring with 48 points and third overall in the league among defenders.

Shane Wright and Logan Cooley (The Hockey Writers)

What instantly stands out in Fegaras’ game is his offensive IQ and ability to control the game and play with pace from the backend. He has great speed and a fluid motion with his stride and mobility when leading or joining the rush. He’s quick in transition, maintaining great body positioning and control of the puck while spotting the open lanes for an attack. He’s a crisp and accurate passer when breaking out of his zone to stretch the game and make a strong breakout play.

Fegaras already possesses an insane and quick release, beating goaltenders from anywhere on the ice. Whether it’s from between the blue line and top of the circle or even on a bad, low-level shooting angle, he has the power to get it on net and the accuracy to pick a corner and fool everyone. He does a great job at reading the situation and if he has a chance to sneak in undetected for a scoring opportunity, he’ll take it. He has a quick wrist shot and gets a lot of power when he winds up for a one-timer or even getting a swift snap shot off.

George Fegaras pops the water bottle for his 6th goal of the season to continue his strong season coming off the month long OJHL pause.



Fegaras is now up to 29 points (6G, 23A) in 35 games and is first in rookie D-man scoring across the entire league. #2022NHLDraft #OHLRangers pic.twitter.com/ZvkQ9XYQYE — East Ave Blue (@KRangersReport) February 6, 2022

While Fegaras excels on the offensive side of things, he has a good defensive foundation to his game. He has great gap control and keeps defenders to the outside on the rush while also being physical with his stature. He’s always looking to see where the pressure is coming from in order to maintain control and make a clearing attempt or spot his teammates on the zone exit. At times, he’s great positionally and can evade it. In others, the decision making to make an attempt isn’t as strong.

Fegaras possesses the awareness and tools that help him become a better defender as he’s a player that’s always looking to put in the work and improve. He can look to maintain consistency in his defensive game as he looks to continue to develop and work on his overall game as the competition difficulty increases.

Other THW Draft Profiles

George Fegaras- NHL Draft Projection

Fegaras has a decent rank from Central Scouting for an OJHL player. There’s the possibility that because of his season as a rookie and the offensive tool kit that he possesses, he could be a player that might get some attention as a top-100 pick. If teams are confident in his play and that he can develop nicely, seeing him as a third or early fourth-round pick is a really good possibility. I currently have him as a late-fourth, but watching more of his game, he’s going to be higher on my final list.

Quotables

“George has displayed a complete game from start to finish this season. He is a very good athlete that has shown a strong dedication to the game and has improved throughout the course of the year. His strong two-way play as a defender allows him to be a difference maker when he is on the ice. He is an excellent skater, strong puck handler and precision passer. He has a good mind for the game and has been a backbone for his team all season.”– Joey Tenute, NHL Central Scouting

“He’s been great all year. He’s continued to grow and get better as a player. George is one of those kids who is constantly seeking feedback on how he can better his game and better himself…. He’s been a rock back there for us. I’m so impressed with how he has been able to skate pucks out of our zone and create offence from our back end.”– Geoff Schomogyi, North York Rangers head coach

“Fegaras is an offensive defenseman with high-end puck skills who can join the rush or step in off the blue line and crank an accurate shot. With a defensive game that is still developing, it’s Fergaras’ ability transport pucks up ice and create scoring chances that really stands out.”– Shaun Richardson, FC Hockey (from, ‘23695 – North York vs. St. Michaels’, FC Hockey – 04/07/22)

Strengths

Speed and Mobility

Shooting and Accuracy

Strong in transition

Passing and playmaking abilities

Always willing to improve

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Maintain defensive game

Adapt to next level

Consistency when dealing with pressure

NHL Potential

Fegaras has the ability to be a really strong puck-moving defender, dictating the play at five-on-five and quarterbacking the powerplay. However, given his work ethic and mentality and if his defensive game hold ups, he can be a serious two-way threat on the ice. With his mobility and transitional play, he would be a great addition as a steady second-pairing defender.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 3/5, Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 7/10, Defense 6.5/10

Awards/ Achievements

This past season, Fegaras was named to the OJHL First Team All-Star. He was also awarded OJHL Rookie of the Year and won the OJHL Top Prospect Award. He is committed to Cornell University for the 2023-24 season.

George Fegaras Statistics

Videos

Monster night for #OHLRangers pick George Fegaras (@GFegaras) on Saturday recording 2 goals and 2 assists to bring his season totals to 11 points (3G, 8A) in 9 games pic.twitter.com/Fc5FABLjkg — East Ave Blue (@KRangersReport) October 18, 2021

Sign up for our regular ‘Prospects Newsletter’ for all the latest.