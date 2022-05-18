Gleb Trikozov – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Gleb Trikozov

2021-22 Team: Omskie Yastreby / Junior Hockey League (MHL)

Date of Birth: Aug. 12, 2004

Place of Birth: Omsk, Russia

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 185 lbs

Shoots: R

Position: Forward

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2022 first-year eligible

Rankings

After getting off to a relatively slow start to the 2021-22 season, Gleb Trikozov has seen his draft stock grow exponentially. While he took on playing time in the Russian Minor League (VHL), he played his best hockey in the Russian Junior League (MHL), where he really got to showcase his strengths.

Where Trikozov shines is his offensive potential. He is a smart player who sees the ice incredibly well and is able to utilize his skillset to either set up a teammate or take a well-placed shot. When he is on, he is an offensive driver who can dictate the pace of play with his skill, skating, and stickhandling ability.

Through 35 games played in the MHL, Trikozov posted 23 goals and 45 points. However, in the VHL, he only scored 1 goal and 2 points in 11 games, which shows that he hasn’t been able to transition his game plan against better opponents.

However, this isn’t a knock against his play. There’s a lot to love about Trikozov, and he is a player who will be sought after at the draft. There’s a potential scoring star here, and if he can develop a two-way game, he will be an NHL mainstay for years.

Gleb Trikozov – NHL Draft Projection

While most will agree that Trikozov has top-end potential, there has been a bit of a spread on where he will end up on draft day. Some see him as a sure-fire first-round pick, who has the potential to go as early as 15th overall but will likely slot in around pick 20 to 30. Others are less bullish and see Trikov as more of a mid-tier pick who could fall as far as the late second.

While he may not be one of the favorites for the 2022 NHL Draft, Gleb Trikozov has the toolkit and offensive upside to be an NHL starter down the road. (The Hockey Writers)

Given where he is at right now, however, it seems unlikely that Trikozov will fall that far. He seems like a perfect selection in the 23rd to 28th range, especially given his size and toolkit. With this in mind, I would expect him to be off the board by pick 35.

Quotables

Trikozov plays a very smart game like Svehckov as he’s responsible on both sides of the puck. He plays with great energy and has an exceptional work ethic not taking any shift off. He’s constantly involved with the play and has great awareness of where his teammates are. Peter Baracchini – The Hockey Writers

Trikozov is an intelligent winger that has the potential to become a solid two-way threat. His skating jumps off the ice when he turns it on, stemming from strong explosiveness and quick steps. He seems to use this skating speed sparingly, but it’s effective when in use… He’s a very intelligent player, knowing when to attack or when to pull back, how to find and utilize open ice, and how to get around his obstacles. Josh Bell (From Josh Bell Game Report, FCHockey, Dec. 7, 2021)

Trikozov’s shot probably has one of the deadliest among the skillful in this ’22 class, as he’s able to pick corners and shoot from almost anywhere on the ice. Trikozov is excellent with getting the shot off effortlessly as the puck comes off his stick as fast as when he receives it. While having possession with the puck, Gleb uses tricks and fakes to pull goalies out of position such as the fake shot, open blade fake to shot, etc. Rayan Tubecc – Recruit Scouting

Strengths

High hockey IQ

Great skater when he is fully engaged

Strong passes

Knows how to stickhandle to get out of pressure

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Trikozov lacks defensive zone structure. While in the offensive zone he is a threat, but in his own, he can get himself in trouble by floating with the puck, or just not pursuing the opponent properly.

NHL Potential

There’s a very clear path to the NHL for a player with Trikozov’s toolkit. Once he finishes playing in the MHL and eventually the VHL (the Russian Minor league system), he will need to make the choice to either make the jump to the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) or move to North America to play in the American Hockey League (AHL).

If he chooses to transition to the AHL, he could play there for a few years to round out his game before moving up to the NHL. Either way, he’s the kind of player that you expect will find his place in the league, as he has everything you look for in a modern middle-six scoring forward.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 2/5, Reward 5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 9/10, Defense – 7/10

Gleb Trikozov Statistics