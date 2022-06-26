Michael Mastrodomenico – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Michael Mastrodomenico

2021-22 Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL)

Date of Birth: April 19, 2004

Place of Birth: Kirkland, QC

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 196 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defense

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2022 first-year eligible

Rankings

Arguably possessing one of the best names in the draft, Michael Mastrodomenico has quite a few on-ice attributes that could make him an effective pro one day, either in the American Hockey League (AHL) or at the highest level in the NHL. Playing for the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League (USHL), he finished with four goals and 18 points in 53 games and suited up for Team Canada at the IIHF U18 World Championship where he got into four games, ending the tournament with four penalty minutes and a plus-1 in the plus/minus column.

Related: THW’s FREE 2022 NHL Draft Guide

Offence is the name of the game when it comes to Mastrodomenico as he has never seen a rush he doesn’t want to be a part of. As Elite Prospects’ scouting report indicates, “chaos defines his game. Every time he steps onto the ice, stuff happens. Not always good stuff, but the good stuff is especially exciting.” (from ‘Elite Prospects 2022 Draft Guide – Michael Mastrodomenico’, Elite Prospects, June 2022). Basically, while that chaos doesn’t always lead to positive results, it’s exciting to watch regardless.

Unfortunately, despite that willingness to jump into the play, Mastrodomenico struggles with his skating mechanics and overall speed. As a defenceman in the modern NHL, that will be a problem. Although he will want to activate from his defensive position, he might not make much of a difference at the NHL level. In fact, he might hurt his team in the process, given that he probably won’t be able to get back defensively quick enough. Having said that, scouts have noted his ability to block shots and make simple plays breaking out of his own zone, so there is hope that he can still become a serviceable defenceman in the big leagues. Committed to the University of Notre Dame in the fall, it will be interesting to see how he adjusts his game to the bigger and faster competition he will face in the NCAA.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Michael Mastrodomenico – NHL Draft Projection

Projected to go as high as the third round by Draft Prospects Hockey and as low as the late fourth-round/early fifth-round by other outlets, Mastrodomenico definitely warrants a flyer as July 8 progresses. His skating will keep him from being drafted higher, but the willingness and smarts to jump into the rush and his size at 6-foot-2 – not to mention the fact that he’s a right-hand shot – should make at least one scout stand up and recommend him to their general manager for the later rounds.

Quotables

“Mastrodomenico activates with every possible opportunity. He sprints up the ice to join the rush, uses every inch of space before shooting, and creeps down the weak side to become a shooting threat.” – Elite Prospects 2022 NHL Draft Guide

“Mastrodomenico is a large bodied, two-way defenseman who can make simple plays to be an effective player. In the offensive and neutral zones, I felt he had decent vision. He could hit open teammates and set up offense for his club. I also really like his shot selection. He is adept at finding shooting lanes and always places his shots low, opening up rebound opportunities for his teammates.” – Josh Frojelin, FC Hockey

“With non-stop activation and well-timed pinches, he’s always a passing option and extends offensive zone time. Those skills also limit his time spent defending, as he kills rushes before they start. He’s patient and creative with the puck on his stick, turning low-percentage shots into a pass to slot or a dump-out into a clean breakout up the middle. Skating remains the most pressing item in his game.” – Mitch Brown, Elite Prospects (from ‘Meet the Team: Canada’s roster for the 2022 U18 World Hockey Championship’, EP Rinkside, 4/20/2022)

Strengths

Size

Loves to jump into the rush

Good offensive instincts

Patient with the puck

Shot

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Skating mechanics

Defensive game needs to be refined

NHL Potential

Mastrodomenico’s skating will hold him back from becoming a regular top-four defenceman in the NHL. From the video I saw on him, he does seem to have a good first pass and decent enough shot, so if he can develop his skating, he might turn into a good option as a callup or bottom-pair defenceman. At the very least, he probably has a good enough skill set to become a journeyman defenceman in the AHL.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7/10, Defence – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

Mastrodomenico was named to Team Canada at the 2022 U18 World Championship where he played four games.

Interviews/Profile Links

Michael Mastrodomenico Statistics

Videos