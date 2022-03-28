Juraj Slafkovsky – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Juraj Slafkovsky

2021-22 Team: TPS (Liiga)

Date of Birth: March 30, 2004

Place of Birth: Kosice, Slovakia

Ht: 6’4” Wt: 218 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2022 first-year eligible

Rankings

To start the year, many had Juraj Slafkovsky somewhere in the six to 12 range in the first round. He has a high upside, but could he get it done on the big stage and do it consistently. Well, 2021-22 came with opportunity for the young Slovak who saw time with the big club in the Liiga, suiting up for TPS, as well as a chance to wear his country’s colours when he played a major role for Slovakia at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The nearly 18-year-old scored twice in the bronze medal game as the Slovaks defeated Sweden to capture its first medal in men’s hockey at the Olympics. As for Slafkovsky, he finished with seven goals in seven games at the Olympics — an impressive run for the youngster in his draft year. Oh, and did we mention he also won the MVP award at the Olympics as well?

Related: 2022 NHL Draft Guide

As for what he brings with his game, he’s a big kid at six-foot-four and around 220 pounds. At 18, he’s likely not done filling out. He has the potential to grow into a legitimate power forward by definition with his high-end offensive skill and his ability to engage in a big way physically. Call it a mean streak, but Slafkovsky’s size and physical edge makes him arguably one of the more dominant players in this draft — especially coming right out of the draft.

While the Olympics may have been a short tournament and we can’t solely base our analysis on those games, Slafkovsky’s maturity in his game was overwhelming not to mention it. His strength and puck-protection were well beyond his years and while there are some small areas that will progress with big-league development, Slafkovsky’s stock jumped with his play this season.

Juraj Slafkovsky Team Slovakia (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Don’t forget, prior to jumping to Finland’s Liiga with TPS, Slafkovsky was averaging 1.64 points per game with the under-20 team. While the production has dropped offensively with TPS, he still has 10 points in 31 games and is holding his own against players much older than him.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Juraj Slafkovsky – NHL Draft Projection

As mentioned, the Olympics played a role in boosting Slafkovsky’s stock as did his promotion to the Liiga. His size and strength will be a huge asset to any team that takes him and the offensive pedigree will only further develop with time. Where some have him as a top-10 pick, it wouldn’t be a stretch to see Slafkovsky as a top-five — even top-three — pick in the draft. If the Olympics was any indication, he’s worth taking a waiver on.

Quotables

“He’s an elite player by the boards where his puck protection ability has drawn comparisons to Jaromir Jagr.” – Western Conference Scout, Elite Prospects

“Juraj Slafkovsky has the tools to be a top six power forward at the NHL level. His reachability makes him a true threat in every puck battle and allows him to net separation to get past attackers and find passing lanes.” – Josh Tessler, Smaht Scouting

“Juraj Slafkovsky is a very, very special player. Incredible hands and mobility for a guy that’s as enormous as he is. I’ll be shocked if he’s not one of the first five players picked in the 2022 draft. He’s raw now, but the best-case scenario with him is sky-high.” Derek Neumeier, Future Considerations

Strengths

Strength and size

Strong board play

Puck possession and protection

Elite level shot

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Speed and skating

Neutral zone recognition

Offensive zone entries

NHL Potential

The ceiling for Slafkovsky is incredibly high. With his size and strength, he has the potential to turn into an elite power forward at the NHL level and become a mainstay in an organization’s top six. There are some small holes in his game, but nothing that can’t be fixed with experience and maturity, but all the tools are there to work with.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 1/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7/10, Defense – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

His international achievements are noteworthy. Prior to being an Olympic star, Slafkovsky won a silver medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2021-22. He went on to play for Slovakia not long after at the Olympics where he helped the team win a bronze medal while also being named the MVP of the men’s tournament as well as being named to the Olympic all-star team. He finished with the most goals in the tournament as well as the most points of any player.

Juraj Slafkovsky Statistics

Videos

Check out the one-handed dish by Juraj Slafkovsky this morning – his second helper through two periods



The kid is feeling alright pic.twitter.com/2A7xCBDk6c — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) March 9, 2022