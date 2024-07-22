Questions About Blackhawks’ Lukas Reichel Remain Ahead of 2024-25 Season

Lukas Reichel was a walking question mark and, for us Chicago Blackhawks‘ writers, a muse for a lot of content last season. How would he do in his first full NHL season? How would he fare going from wing to center? Could he bounce back after a terrible start to the season where he had 10 points in 50 games and was eventually sent down to the Rockford IceHogs?

Going into next season, Reichel is in the same predicament. The 21-year-old was signed to a two-year contract extension in May ($1.2 million AAV), and less than two months later, his role on the team brings two questions to mind: will Reichel ultimately get pushed off the roster, or will he end up being a dark horse? Let’s examine both scenarios.

Reichel’s Roster Spot Is Questionable…

Something stood out to me. The NHL recently posted this graphic of a projected lineup for the Blackhawks next season. What’s interesting is that Reichel was omitted.

It’s a projection likely made to include the seven new free-agent signings. Other predictions have Reichel included in a lineup, but it brings up an interesting point: where is Reichel’s place in all of this?

Reichel’s roster spot for next season initially seemed guaranteed. After re-signing him, general manager Kyle Davidson said it was a good opportunity to give him some security while noting a “prove-it aspect” behind it. After all, Reichel didn’t have a successful season, starting as a second-line center to jumping around all over the lineup until the Blackhawks sent him to Rockford to help regain his confidence in February. Then, he got recalled back to Chicago in March. From then until the end of the season, he finished with six points in 15 games, which was more consistent than how he started, and he returned a better player.

Reichel seemed to take that confidence to Rockford during the Calder Cup Playoffs at the end of April. He had four points in four games, which was tied for second-best on the team with Zach Sanford and Mike Hardman, and he got his contract extension two days after the Grand Rapids Griffins eliminated Rockford. Finally, he played in the World Championships for Germany, with seven points in six games (third-best on the team). So, Davidson was right. Giving Reichel a contract was a good gamble because if he carries these strong performances to the Blackhawks next season, look out. If he doesn’t, then it doesn’t cost them much.

However, as more players were added to the roster in free agency (five of them being forwards), fans’ attention kept returning to questioning who might be getting pushed out, and it seemed like Reichel was always the scapegoat. Especially since the top six seems more established with Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teräväinen, and they added Craig Smith and Pat Maroon, and re-signed Joey Anderson for the bottom six. Where does that leave Reichel?

He was always thought of as likely starting on the third line, and it wouldn’t be shocking if that were the case. Scott Powers of The Athletic stated, “The Blackhawks will have a lot of new veterans in their NHL lineup this season, but I don’t sense the door is completely closed to young players this season. Connor Bedard, Lukas Reichel and Alex Vlasic obviously have spots in the lineup.” (from ‘What I’m hearing about the Blackhawks: Loaded AHL roster, Artyom Levshunov, Roman Kantserov’ – The Athletic – 07/16/2024).

Lukas Reichel, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Davidson said he wants Reichel and all the veterans to earn their spot on the team next season, so if anything, the hope is that the competition will push him to be better. The second part of the equation is that head coach Luke Richardson loves his veterans and usually gives them first dibs. Again, hoping players like Reichel will live up to expectations. Honestly, the former first-round pick should be able to outperform Maroon and Smith, and solidify his spot.

If he didn’t outperform Maroon or Smith at training camp, that would be disheartening, considering the Blackhawks always had high hopes for him. He now requires waivers to be sent to Rockford, so he will be in Chicago. Therefore, the worst-case scenario would be that he would be rotated in and out of the lineup as an “extra” forward. There is no reason that should end up being the case, but there will be competition.

…Or Is Reichel a “Sleeper”?

On the flip side, I think the more realistic possibility is that Reichel bounces back. He had a terrible season last year. So much so that some may not consider him a significant factor in the lineup anymore, but that makes next season paramount for him. There are questions surrounding him, but the team is putting him in a great position to get himself back to the level the team knows he can be: a talented and speedy playmaking forward who can impact the Blackhawks. He also put himself in an excellent position to do so with his success in the AHL (American Hockey League) playoffs and World Championships. If he gets out of the sophomore slump, that would greatly benefit the team and their prospect pool. Earning and establishing a bigger role for Reichel could also propel the youth movement forward amongst the heavy veteran presence established to help players like him. When he is at his best, his game heavily complements those around him, including players like Andreas Athanasiou and Connor Bedard.

The NHL projected lineup reminded me of two possible scenarios for Reichel next season: he will either be on the outside looking in, or he will be a pleasant surprise. But history for NHL prospects has always shown not to take young, developing players lightly. Sometimes, it takes a little time, and the Blackhawks have been all about patience.

Reichel could be another example of their patience being a virtue.