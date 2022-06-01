Reid Dyck – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Reid Dyck

2021-22 Team: Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

Date of Birth: Jan 20, 2004

Place of Birth: Winkler, Manitoba

Height: 6-foot-4, Weight: 194 pounds

Catches: Left

Position: G

NHL Draft Eligibility: First-Year Eligible

Rankings

Reid Dyck is an 18-year-old goalie who already has NHL-level size at 6-foot-4. He has an excellent combination of size, athleticism and mental fortitude that give him the potential to be an NHL goaltender. Dyck has surprisingly good speed and agility around his crease for a goalie of his size. He makes a lot of high effort saves on dangerous chances which is a skill that is hard to teach. His competitive nature and creativity make sure that he always has a chance to save the puck, even in extremely chaotic situations.

Shane Wright and Logan Cooley (The Hockey Writers)

Dyck’s team in the Western Hockey League (WHL), the Swift Current Broncos, were not very good this year and the poor play of the team in front of him contributed to his lacklustre statistics this year. The Broncos finished the season in 10th place out of the 12 teams in the WHL’s Eastern Conference. Dyck will have a much larger role next season as the Broncos’ starting goalie, Isaac Poulter, has aged out of the WHL, passing the starter’s net off to Dyck.

Dyck earned his big break when he was selected to be a part of Team Canada at the U18 World Junior Championships in May of 2022. This was an excellent opportunity for him to get his name out there and to show what he could do on the largest stage he had ever played on. Though Dyck struggled in the three games he played at the tournament, playing for Team Canada is always good for a player’s name recognition, regardless of the team’s success.

The structural side of his game is where Dyck is lacking, though it is also the easiest part of goaltending to teach and develop in goalies, especially one as young as Dyck.

Reid Dyck – NHL Draft Projection

Although he is the eighth-ranked North American goaltender and will surely be selected after a handful of other goalies, I believe that Dyck will be selected somewhere in the fifth to seventh rounds. There are certainly goaltending prospects in this draft that instill a bit more confidence than Dyck right now, but he certainly has NHL potential and NHL teams are always excited to pick goaltenders. I expect a team with no looming goaltending issues to feel comfortable taking him with a late-round pick.

Quotables

“Dyck has an NHL-ready frame but doesn’t rely on size alone to guard the net. He can move through the crease well, telescope to the top of the blue paint and retreat to either post fluidly and in control.” – Shaun Richardson, FCHockey

Not one, not two, but THREE saves. Wow, Reid Dyck is on another level right now. pic.twitter.com/s9UG4iZTm1 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 24, 2022

“ He moves very well both laterally and in a straight line when challenging shooters. Despite the chaos in and around his crease and on several PK situations, he showed a very good compete level” – David Di Paolo, FCHockey

Strengths

NHL-ready size

Creativity

Agility and speed for his size

High compete level

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Retreats a bit too far into his net

Lacks structure

NHL Potential

Dyck has the potential to play meaningful games in the NHL, though likely in a backup role. His combination of size and instincts give him an above-average chance at making the NHL, as long as the team that drafts him has good goaltending coaches who can help him to develop his technical game so that it too is at a high level.

Risk-Reward Potential

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 3/5

Statistics

