Ryan Greene – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ryan Greene

2021-22 Team: Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

Date of Birth: Oct. 21, 2003

Place of Birth: Paradise, Newfoundland, Canada

Height: 6-foot-2, Weight: 174 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: First-Year Eligible



Rankings

Ryan Greene is a Canadian centerman who plays for the Greenbay Gamblers in the USHL. He finished the regular season with 19 goals and 32 assists in 59 games and ranked 30th in league scoring.

Greene is a two-way forward who makes his presence known on both sides of the puck. His best offensive tool is his playmaking, though he does occasionally flash some high-end skill on the rush when he can put together his above-average puck-handling and excellent speed.

However, Greene’s speed and agility are more consistently on display in the defensive zone. He is always searching the ice to find the best pass that his opponent could make so that he can get there first and cut it off. His speed and effort are never in question, as he is just as likely to empty his tank while racing back on the backcheck as he is when he chases down a puck for a breakaway. Though he is always engaged on defense, he is more likely to look passive and stationary in the offensive zone, which will be something he needs to fix as soon as next season if he hopes to score in the NCAA.

Related: 2022 NHL Draft Guide

Although defense will be his calling card at the professional level, Greene is no slouch on offense, scoring at similar rates to several highly-touted USNTDP prospects such as Jimmy Snuggerud (26 points in 26 games), Maddox Fleming (37 points in 52 games) and Cruz Lucius (7 points in 10 games). Greene has committed to playing for Boston University in the NCAA next season alongside USHL leading scorer Jeremy Wilmer.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Ryan Greene – NHL Draft Projection

Most draft rankings have Greene being selected at the tail end of the second round or in the first half of the third round. However, I think he’s underrated a bit due to the level of competition in the USHL, and a successful NCAA rookie season next year would go a long way to prove his doubters wrong. What team wouldn’t want a right-handed defense-first centerman? I would select him around pick 60, though I expect him to go 70 or later.

Quotables

“Ryan has gained a great deal of experience the past year and a half with us. He has tremendous offensive skill and vision. The work he put in off the ice this past summer will only allow us to use him more this year.”

– Green Bay Gamblers head coach Pat Mikesch

Ryan Greene, Greenbay Gamblers (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

“Greene has great lateral movement and quickness that allow him to weave in and out of traffic with the puck on his stick. His top-end speed allows him to push the pace of play, and he has no issue keeping up with the better skaters in the USHL.” – Austin Broad, FC Hockey

“Academically, he’s completely ahead of the curve. He’s going to graduate (from high school) almost a full year early. I commend his parents and him for the maturity he shows at such a young age.” — Gamblers head coach Pat Mikesch

Strengths

Speed

Defensive Awareness

Playmaking

Agility

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Shot (not going to score a ton at the NHL level)

Decision-making in the offensive zone

NHL Potential

Both his size and effort level make him an excellent candidate to be a center at the NHL level, though likely as a rather low event forward, like Vancouver Canucks center Jason Dickinson, who made a name for himself as a player who rarely scored but who rarely allowed any goals against with the Dallas Stars. Nothing happened with him on the ice (which is better than it sounds), and though Greene has much better speed than Dickinson and has a higher offensive ceiling, Greene will likely be filling the role of a bottom-six defensive center to start his potential NHL career.

Risk-Reward Potential

Risk – 2.5/5. Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6.5/10, Defense – 8.5/10

Ryan Greene Statistics

Videos