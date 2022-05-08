Otto Salin – 2022 NHL Draft Profile

Otto Salin

2021-22 Team: HIFK (Liiga)

Date of Birth: Nov. 2, 2003

Place of Birth: Helsinki, Finland

Ht: 5 foot 11 Wt: 192 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defense

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2022 first-year eligible

Rankings

Highly skilled, offensive-minded, right-shot defenders are definitely coveted assets in the NHL. The ability to break open a game with skill from the blue line cannot be overstated and that kind of upside often has scouting departments salivating. When it comes to Otto Salin, that’s exactly the type of offensive ability a team would be getting.

No matter what game tape is watched and no matter who is asked, Salin’s offensive ability is always the most obvious skill set that dominates the discussion. The ability to skate the puck through the neutral zone and into the offensive zone while also facilitating offense from the point or off the rush are just a testament to his IQ with the puck on his stick.

A strong skater who has a powerful first stride and solid edge work, Salin is a very talented player who has the instincts to match the ability. His speed and crossover ability set him apart from his peers and make up some of his best traits. He’s also a very accurate passer and can kick-start an offensive drive with a strong breakout pass should the opposition leave such a play open.

Otto Salin, Team Finland (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

One thing that could use work for Salin is his shot accuracy. While he can hit the net and is capable of scoring, his shot is not his strongest suit. That doesn’t stop him from taking shots at high volumes, though, even if they aren’t always landing on target.

On the flip side of this equation, Salin certainly needs work on the defensive side of the puck if he’s going to translate into an NHL defender one day. While the offensive ability and instincts are good, he’ll need to work on his defensive reads, his gap control and his work along the boards to really convince anyone that he can play at higher levels of competition. It’s tricky because the offensive skills are attractive; at the same time, though, teams need someone they can rely upon in their own zone in some way, shape or form if they’re going to trust them in the NHL.

Salin doesn’t shy away from contact, but his physical strength isn’t the most impressive trait as of now. He can benefit from adding some weight to his frame if he’s going to successfully play with an edge against bigger, stronger and faster competition.

In general, though, Salin should be an intriguing prospect to teams given the fact that his shortcomings are all teachable traits. Still, while the offensive abilities are mostly above average, he lacks multiple elite traits outside of his skating that would make him a sure-fire top pick. Where each team has him ranked on their draft boards will be the real question.

Otto Salin – Draft Projection

Considering his offensive instincts and ability are so strong, Salin’s upside could find him selected somewhere in the late second round or early third round. This is despite the defensive instincts and abilities lagging behind. Because it’s hard to pinpoint exactly how teams will view his skillsets and what they would deem easy or hard to fix defensively, though, it also wouldn’t be all that surprising to see him picked earlier second round or even as far down as the start of the fourth round. Teams are aware that not every prospect is perfect at 18 years old and Salin’s offensive game tape may be enough to set him apart. A realistic spot for him to be taken would be somewhere in the 55-70 range in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Quotables

“He can gain a lot of speed with crossovers and on puck retrievals, he accelerates quickly so he can carry the puck up the ice if necessary. Salin likes having the puck and he always wants it on his blade. He also supports the attack a lot, which can make him a bit vulnerable defensively, however.” – Eetu Siltanen, Dobber Prospects

Strengths

Skating

Offensive Instincts

Accurate Passing

Willingness to shoot

Puck-moving ability

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Defensive awareness

Gap control

Shot accuracy

Needs to add weight to his frame

NHL Potential

If all things go well for Salin and he can round out his game, he has the potential to play in the top-four of a defense. At the very least, his offensive skill set could allow for him to play in a more sheltered third-pairing role while maintaining a regular spot on the powerplay as quarterback for a team.

Risk/Reward Potential

Risk 4.5/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense 8/10, Defense 3.5/10

Awards/Achievements

Salin won a bronze medal at U18 WJC.

Otto Salin Statistics

Videos

Otto Salin (2022) scored his first career goal at the U20 level in HIFK's 3-5 win over Tappara. Salin is now up to 1G, 1A in 5 games this season. #2022NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/sKvJiuQ9LN — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) September 27, 2020

Otto Salin rips this one in and Finland leads 2-0. Good puck movement leading up to the goal on the PP. #HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/0oHcYek3kM — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) August 4, 2021