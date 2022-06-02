Jérémy Langlois – 2022 NHL Draft Profile

Jérémy Langlois

2021-22 Team: Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Date of Birth: Sep 19, 2003

Place of Birth: Quebec, QC, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 185 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2022 first-year eligible

Rankings

Whenever you think of defenders from the Quebec Major Junior League, you always think of players with excellent speed and a high-octane offensive skillset. Defenders are always quick to join the rush and making a major impact. That describes Cape Breton Eagles defender Jérémy Langlois perfectly.

The Eagles weren’t the strongest team in the QMJHL as they were last in goals against. Though Langlois was a bright spot for them. Despite being a minus- 39, he was still among the top-10 in scoring among defenders in the league with 47 points. According to Pick 224, among defenders in this draft year, he has the highest primary points per game with 0.65 and is ninth in even strength primary points per game with 0.33.

Langlois’ strength lies in his ability to be a steady offensive presence and relentless attacker. He has a strong skating stride with great edges to carry the puck in transition. When starting in his own zone, he’s already plotting his path and has the confidence to lead an attack on the rush and through the neutral zone. He has strong entry numbers and is smart with the puck as he has great management with it.

Jérémy Langlois has been a bright spot throughout Cape Breton's struggles, posting outstanding underlying numbers and an impressive production.



The #2022NHLDraft eligible has produced 4 goals and 22 points in 30 games played. https://t.co/QednrzObKa pic.twitter.com/zhv5rfAeD8 — Andy Lehoux (@Andylehoux1) January 18, 2022

Offensively, Langlois is also a strong passer as he’s able to connect on breakout passes as well as displays the patience and control to bide his time in order to distribute the puck effectively. He can draw in players to open up the game more and assess his options. He’s able to successfully find the seams and has the awareness to spot his teammates in the slot and high danger area. He’s got great mobility to walk the blue line with his movements and really likes to activate on the cycle and sneak in to find loose pucks and regain possession.

However, there are times where Langlois’ aggressive tendencies can hurt him. He makes reads and pinches that can get him out of position and lead to odd-man rushes going the other way. While he has the speed to come back and recover, he needs to be more consistent when tying up players and getting into the lanes. However, he does have great awareness and positioning to engage in battles and keep players to the outside and get involved physically with his size. Though, he could utilize that more often.

Jérémy Langlois- NHL Draft Projection

Teams want steady and quick puck-moving defenders and Langlois has the skillset to appeal to many teams. Given his ability to drive the play offensively, but needing to work on his defensive game, Langlois could be a strong selection as a fourth-round pick or later.

Quotables

“He is an offensive threat whenever he is on the ice, although he is far from a one-trick pony who selfishly abandons his defensive responsibilities. Langlois is an excellent skater in any direction, and he uses his speed and agility to breakout on his own. His quickness when combined with his superior vision help him escape trouble and break down a forecheck with ease.” – Danny McGillicuddy, The Draft Analyst

“Langlois is a proactive, offensively eager defenseman who brought to the spotlight incredible instincts, mobility and puck-rushing abilities. He was extremely confident as a puck-carrier, showing the quickness to escape pressure and the agility to find skating lanes to the offensive zone.” – Andy Lehoux, FC Hockey (from: ‘23109 – Moncton vs. Cape Breton’, FC Hockey, 01/04/22)

Strengths

Skating and mobility

Offensive awareness

Accurate playmaker

Quick in transition

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Risk tasker

Work on defensive positioning and reads

Use size to advantage

NHL Potential

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 4/5, Reward 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 6/10, Defense 5.5/10

Awards/ Achievements

In 2019, Langlois was drafted 17th overall by the Eagles in the QMJHL draft. He also represented Team Canada Black at the World U17 Hockey Challenge.

Jérémy Langlois Statistics

Videos

Jérémy Langlois (2022) puts Cape Breton up 1-0 on the power play #2022NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/zfWF9Nw0c6 — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) September 11, 2021

Statistics from Pick224.