Tyler Muszelik- 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Tyler Muszelik

2021-22 Team: USNTDP Juniors (USHL)

Date of Birth: July 1, 2004

Place of Birth: Long Valley, NJ, USA

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 194 pounds

Catches: Left

Position: Goaltender

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2022 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 4th (amongst NA goalies)

After a strong season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and for the United States Development Program (USDP), Tyler Muszelik enters the draft as one of the youngest prospects available for selection. He is a confident goaltender who doesn’t commit early on shots and is able to recover due to his quick reflexes and puck tracking ability. At 6-foot-2, he covers a good portion of the net, which is why the majority of the shots he faces are lower body saves.

Tyler Muszelik, USA U-18 (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

When evaluating Muszelik’s game, two things stand out. The first is his ability to control the bottom of his crease. He is a butterfly goalie, which means he likes to drop down to cover the bottom of the net, cutting off easy shots that may come across the ice. As for his lateral movement, he has shown a strong ability to move cross-crease, denying one-timers.

The other area where Muszelik thrives is patience. When faced with a breakaway, he stays on his feet as long as possible, waiting for the shooter to make a move. This allows him to cover the top of the net, tempting them to go low. Thanks to his strong reflexes, he can drop down once the shot is taken, making the save. His ability to read the play is one of the reasons he is so highly ranked amongst goaltenders in this draft class.

However, there are two areas of concern when it comes to Muszelik’s game. The first is rebound control. Instead of holding on to the puck, he often kicks it away, creating a rebound. The good news is, that it is usually to the side and not up the middle. He also needs to improve on making saves up high with his blocker or glove as those are where the majority of goals scored on him are placed.

Tyler Muszelik captured ✌️ collegiate wins last week against Augsburg University as well as a shutout versus the University of North Dakota 🚫 pic.twitter.com/5FACeYhGMq — USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) January 4, 2022

Overall, he is a strong goaltending prospect that the US development program has spent a lot of time developing. He has played with the USDP the last two seasons and was selected to the World U18s this past year, winning both games he started. As for his future, he has already committed to the University of New Hampshire for the 2023-24 season, where he will look to follow in the footsteps of alum like Ty Conklin or Casey DeSmith and eventually play in the NHL.

Tyler Muszelik – NHL Draft Projection

Muszelik should hear his name at the 2022 Draft, but it won’t be until the late sixth or seventh round. He is a great project piece that has shown he possesses a solid base of skills but needs time to develop. Teams should look to add a goaltender to their prospect pool every three years, so look for teams like the Buffalo Sabres, Colorado Avalanche or Winnipeg Jets, who haven’t selected a goaltender in the last two drafts, to be interested.

Quotables

“Muszelik is a butterfly goalie with good size and quick legs. He keeps his hands high and torso upright and tall in the butterfly. His feet are quiet when in his stance, but he can quickly kick out if he needs to make a save. Muszelik has good patience when facing a shot in most cases, but can move a little bit early at times to the blocker side opening room towards the glove.” – Kellen Eyre, FC Hockey

Strengths

Lateral movement

Athleticism

Patience

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Rebound Control

Shoulder height saves

NHL Potential

Muszelik has the potential to develop into a solid goaltending prospect. His patience in the net allows him to make breakaway saves with ease and often causes the shooter to overthink. Once he develops his glove and blocker save ability, he should get a chance in the NHL down the line.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 1/5, Reward – 3/5

Awards/Achievements

2022 U18 Worlds Silver Medal

Tyler Muszelik Statistics

