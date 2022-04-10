Mason Beaupit- 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Mason Beaupit

2021-22 Team: Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Date of Birth: September 23, 2004

Place of Birth: Surrey, BC, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-5 Wt: 185 pounds

Catches: L

Position: G

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2022 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 7th (amongst NA goalies)

Mason Beaupit has been steadily improving throughout the season to the point where he has helped the Spokane Chiefs jump back into the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoff race. He has helped the Chiefs pull off upset victories lately over powerhouse teams the Kamloops Blazers and Everett Silvertips despite his team being outshot in both games. While he has been good for Spokane all season, one could argue his best hockey has come during his past ten games.

Related: THW 2022 NHL Draft Guide

The first thing people notice about Beaupit is his size. He is listed at 6-foot-5, 185 pounds which allows him to tower over not just his own teammates but most of the league. His size helps him fill out the entire net, which can be intimidating for the opposition. This is his biggest strength as he has made saves despite not being in the proper position.

Mason Beaupit, Spokane Chiefs (Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs)

As for his weaknesses, consistency looks to be the main one. For example, early in the season, he has a shutout streak of over 100 minutes but then proceeded to allow 13 goals over his next three games. In total, he has allowed four or more goals in a game 24 times this season. That comes to just over 50% as he has played 47 games total this year. This may be a little concerning, but on the positive, it seems to have been an early-season issue as it has only happened in three of his past 10 games.

Overall, he has potential but needs to find a way to be consistent over an entire season. One reason for the inconsistency may also be linked to him having only played ten games last season and getting thrust into the starter’s role this season. His defensive core is also young and inexperienced with none having played more than 75 career WHL games coming into the season. Now that he has some experience as a starter and will have a stronger defensive group in front of him next season, he should have a strong year in 2022-23. He will be projected to be one of the best goaltenders in the WHL’s western conference.

Mason Beaupit- NHL Draft Projection

This year’s draft has a lot of depth to it which could push a player like Beaupit down the rankings. Due to the shortened seasons around the globe, it is expected that some who were not drafted last season like Trevor Wong or Luke Mittelstadt hear their name called this year. Because of the added competition, a reasonable projection would be mid-to-late fifth round. It is very possible that a team takes a chance at him in the fourth round but somewhere in the 145-160 range would be the best guess.

Quotables

“Mason Beaupit flew under the radar last season but managed to put up a .916 save percentage in 10 games last for Spokane. He is a big kid and takes up a lot of the net, allowing him to rely on his positioning. He reacts well to first shots and is pretty athletic for his size. He does, however, need to work on his positioning and control in the crease when the play breaks down. The potential is there for Beaupit to grow as a prospect.” -Danny Tiffany, Dobber Prospects

“Beaupit is a big butterfly goaltender. He is a little hunched over in his stance but still takes away a lot of net. His positioning and angles are pretty good as he plays at the top of the crease. He stays calm and will not let a bad goal rattle him. His movement is very controlled and quiet in the crease, but this can lead to being slow especially when it comes to going from side-to-side.” – Kellen Eyre, FC Hockey

Strengths

Size

Lateral movement in the crease

Athleticism

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Rebound Control

Consistency

NHL Potential

Beaupit has the potential to develop into a solid goaltending prospect. His size and athleticism should help him in the pro game, but he needs to become more consistent. With the right development team around him, he could one day make it to the NHL.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 1/5, Reward – 3/5

Awards/Achievements

Beaupit was invited to the 2022 NHL top prospects game where he stopped all 16 shots he faced.

Interviews/Links

Statistics