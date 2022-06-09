3 Kraken Targets with 49th-Overall Pick of 2022 NHL Draft

The Seattle Kraken currently own four second-round picks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. While most of the focus will be on the 35th overall selection, there will be some strong prospects available when they pick at 49th overall. The Kraken received this pick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Jérémy Lauzon. Some current players drafted in this spot include Shea Weber (2003), Roope Hintz (2015) and Ryan Lindgren (2016). Here are three prospects that may fall to the Kraken midway through the second round.

Julian Lutz- Left Wing

NHL Central Scouting: 30th (EU Skaters)

There is a lot to like when it comes to German winger Julian Lutz. At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, he is an excellent skater who has a nose for the net. At the World U-18s, he finished with two goals and two assists for four points along with 12 shots. He isn’t afraid to get in on the forecheck and play a physical game and has already shown he can compete against older competition as he played in Germany’s top division, the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), this past season.

Julian Lutz, RB Muenchen (GEPA / RedBulls)

On paper, he has all the tools that teams are looking for, but the reason he is ranked 30th among EU skaters is due to a back injury that limited him to only 14 games this past year. The good news is that based on the way he has been playing recently, it seems that the injury has healed completely. While some teams may be hesitant to draft him based on injury history, he has a high upside, which should entice the Kraken into selecting him.

Jack Hughes- Center

NHL Central Scouting: 26th (NA Skaters)

The son of Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes, Jack Hughes is a two-way center who had a strong first year at Northwestern University this past season. He is a dynamic skater that can change directions exceptionally well and is a player that seems to have a non-stop motor. Whether it is in the offensive or defensive zone, he understands where he needs to be to make a play and is rarely out of position.

Overall, Hughes is exactly what teams are looking for in a middle-six center. His motor seems to never stop running, and he can be a game-changer at both ends of the rink. There are still some areas he needs to tidy up, like shooting the puck more and making safer passes, but he is a smart player that should have an easy time transitioning to the NHL when the time comes.

Adam Ingram- Center

NHL Central Scouting: 27th (NA Skaters)

This past season, Adam Ingram was fantastic for the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League (USHL). He was the team leader in goals with 26 and points with 55 and was named to the USHL’s All-Rookie Team. An offensively talented center, he possesses a shot that goalies have trouble with and is a threat to score from anywhere around the net.

Adam Ingram, Youngstown Phantoms (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Next season, Ingram is committed to St. Cloud State University. The hope is he can work on his defensive game there and become a more complete player like alumni Blake Lizotte, Nic Dowd and Matt Cullen. He has a high ceiling, despite his defensive game, which is one reason the Kraken should consider him if he’s available at 49.

Overview

The 2022 Draft has some exciting prospects and the Kraken should get one at 49th overall. While it may not have the star power of the 2023 Draft class, the second round should be filled with players who will make a difference at the NHL level. Make sure to keep tuning into The Hockey Writers for more draft coverage leading up to July 7 and 8 when the picks will be made from Montreal.