For the first time since 2019, the NHL Combine is back live from Buffalo’s Harborcenter. This year, 71 prospects were scheduled to take part on Fitness Testing Saturday.
The first step on a prospect’s journey through the fitness testing takes them to the scale and the measuring area. That is where they will be weighed and their height will be measured.
A couple of notes before we share the list. First, you will see some notable absences. Juraj Slafkovsky was in Buffalo but did not partake in the fitness testing after just coming off the World Championships. You will also not see other big names such as Conor Geekie, Matthew Savoie as well as other top prospects for one reason or another. Either they just played in games or are dealing with an injury.
Second, heights and weights are posted on a TV screen at the beginning of the course. The figures who see are what’s posted on that screen. Measurements are done without shoes for reference. Measurements are done to the quarter inch. Weights are measured to the nearest pound. We do not alter or round any figures that are shared.
Lastly for now, you may use what you see in here as needed. We just ask that you credit myself and the Hockey Writers and provide a link whenever you use data from this piece. Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter if you have any questions.
Here are the heights and weights of those who went through the testing. The names you see are those that were given on the original schedule from the NHL. Anyone from this list who didn’t test will be indicated as such and will therefore have no measurements. Prospects are grouped by the time of their fitness testing from earliest to latest. Also there was a lunch break at 12 noon. Here we go.
2022 NHL Combine Heights & Weights
7:30 A.M.
- Aleksanteri Kaskimaki (25th European): 6-foot-0.25, 196 pounds
- Marco Kasper (5th European): 6-foot-0.75, 187 pounds
- Topias Leinonen (1st European goalie): 6-foot-5, 233 pounds
- Joakim Kemell (2nd European): 5-foot-9.5, 185 pounds
- Topi Ronni (31st European): 6-foot-2, 181 pounds
- Jani Nyman (24th European): 6-foot-3.5, 217 pounds
- Otto Salin (23rd European): 5-foot-11, 205 pounds
8:00 A.M.
- Maxim Barbashev (98th NA): 6-foot-1, 183 pounds
- Marek Hejduk (159th NA): 5-foot-11.75, 188 pounds
- Jiri Kulich (13th European): 5-foot-11.25, 178 pounds
- Charles Leddy: (117th NA): 6-foot-0.5, 186 pounds
- Julian Lutz (30th European): 6-foot-2.25, 187 pounds
- Pavel Mintyukov (6th NA): 6-foot-1.5, 194 pounds
- Frank Nazar (21st NA): 5-foot-10, 180 pounds
8:30 A.M.
- Seamus Casey (29th NA): 5-foot-9.5, 173 pounds
- Cutter Gauthier (3rd NA): 6-foot-2.5, 200 pounds
- Rutger McGroarty (22nd NA): 6-foot-1, 204 pounds
- Filip Mesar (20th European): 5-foot-9.5, 174 pounds
- Servac Petrovsky (58th NA): 5-foot-10, 181 pounds
9:00 A.M.
- Filip Bystadt (17th European): 6-foot-3.75, 204 pounds
- Calle Odelius (16th European): 6-foot-0.25, 188 pounds
- Liam Ohgren (8th European): 6-foot-0.75, 201 pounds
- Noah Ostlund (18th European): 5-foot-10, 164 pounds
- Elias Salmonsson (12th European): 6-foot-1.25, 183 pounds
- Alexander Suzdalev (26th European): 6-foot-1.75, 177 pounds
- Fabian Wagner (27th European): 5-foot-11.25, 180 pounds
9:30 A.M.
- Lucas Edmonds (104th NA): 5-foot-10.25, 181 pounds
- Maveric Lamoureux (20th NA): 6-foot-6.75, 199 pounds
- Rieger Lorenz (17th NA): 6-foot-2, 194 pounds
- Tristan Luneau: (24th NA): 6-foot-1.5, 189 pounds
- Denton Mateychuk (14th NA): 5-foot-10.5, 194 pounds
- Noah Warren (33rd NA): 6-foot-5, 224 pounds
- Shane Wright (1st NA): 6-foot-0.5, 199 pounds
10:00 A.M.
- Lian Bichsel (9th European): 6-foot-5.5, 225 pounds
- Tyler Brennan (1st NA goalie): 6-foot-3.75, 185 pounds
- Josh Filmon (38th NA): 6-foot-2.5, 157 pounds
- Adam Ingram (27th NA): 6-foot-2.25, 161 pounds
- Jeremy Langlois (60th NA): 6-foot, 182 pounds
- Owen Pickering (15th NA): 6-foot-4.25, 180 pounds
- Jace Weir (56th NA): 6-foot-2, 191 pounds
10:30 A.M.
- Jackson Edward (123rd NA): 6-foot-2.25, 194 pounds
- Isaiah George (53rd NA): 6-foot-0.25, 196 pounds
- David Goyette (13th NA): 5-foot-10.25, 175 pounds
- Ryan Greene (46th NA): 6-foot-1.25, 179 pounds
- Brad Lambert (10th European): 6-foot-0.5, 183 pounds
- Cameron Whitehead (7th NA goalie): 6-foot-3, 172 pounds
11:00 A.M.
- Liam Arnsby (115th NA): 5-foot-10.25, 170 pounds
- Logan Cooley (2nd NA): 5-foot-10.5, 180 pounds
- Jack Devine (65th NA): 5-foot-10.75, 177 pounds
- Jack Hughes (26th NA): 5-foot-11.5, 169 pounds
- Bryce McConnell-Barker (34th NA): 6-foot-1.25, 193 pounds
- Ty Nelson (32nd NA): did not test
- Jack Sparkes (127th NA): 6-foot-8.25, 233 pounds
11:30 A.M.
- Michael Fisher (52nd NA): 6-foot-2.25, 198 pounds
- Dylan James (37th NA): 5-foot-11.75, 177 pounds
- Cameron Lund (40th NA): 6-foot-2, 192 pounds
- Ben MacDonald (50th NA): 5-foot-11.75, 180 pounds
- Nicholas Moldenhauer (39th NA): 5-foot-10.25, 170 pounds
- Jimmy Snuggerud (11th NA): 6-foot-1.25, 188 pounds
12:30 P.M.
- Owen Beck (10th NA): 5-foot-11.25, 187 pounds
- Michael Buchinger (30th NA): 5-foot-11.5, 187 pounds
- Luca Del Bel Belluz (8th NA): 6-foot-0.5, 179 pounds
- Hunter Haight (44th NA): 5-foot-10.5, 174 pounds
- Christian Kyrou (48th NA): 5-foot-10, 172 pounds
- Paul Ludwinski (49th NA): 5-foot-11, 184 pounds
- Vinzenz Rohrer (42nd NA): 5-foot-10, 167 pounds
- Matyas Sapovaliv (23rd NA): 6-foot-2.75, 183 pounds
1:00 P.M.
- Ryan Chesley (18th NA): 6-foot-0.5, 201 pounds
- Jagger Firkus (12th NA): 5-foot-10, 151 pounds
- Jake Karabela (62nd NA): 5-foot-10.25, 172 pounds
- Cruz Lucius (41st NA): 6-foot-0.75, 184 pounds
- Matthew Poitras (45th NA): 5-foot-11, 177 pounds
- Danny Zhilkin (35th NA): 6-foot-0.75, 196 pounds
1:30 P.M.
- Brennan Ali (83rd NA): 6-foot-0.25, 193 pounds
- Quinn Finley (36th NA): 6-foot, 166 pounds
- Isaac Howard (9th NA): 5-foot-9.75, 180 pounds
- Lane Hutson (25th NA): 5-foot-8.25, 158 pounds
- Sam Rinzel (19th NA): 6-foot-3.25, 180 pounds
