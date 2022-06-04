For the first time since 2019, the NHL Combine is back live from Buffalo’s Harborcenter. This year, 71 prospects were scheduled to take part on Fitness Testing Saturday.

The first step on a prospect’s journey through the fitness testing takes them to the scale and the measuring area. That is where they will be weighed and their height will be measured.

A couple of notes before we share the list. First, you will see some notable absences. Juraj Slafkovsky was in Buffalo but did not partake in the fitness testing after just coming off the World Championships. You will also not see other big names such as Conor Geekie, Matthew Savoie as well as other top prospects for one reason or another. Either they just played in games or are dealing with an injury.

Second, heights and weights are posted on a TV screen at the beginning of the course. The figures who see are what’s posted on that screen. Measurements are done without shoes for reference. Measurements are done to the quarter inch. Weights are measured to the nearest pound. We do not alter or round any figures that are shared.

2022 NHL Combine Heights & Weights (The Hockey Writers)

Lastly for now, you may use what you see in here as needed. We just ask that you credit myself and the Hockey Writers and provide a link whenever you use data from this piece. Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter if you have any questions.

Here are the heights and weights of those who went through the testing. The names you see are those that were given on the original schedule from the NHL. Anyone from this list who didn’t test will be indicated as such and will therefore have no measurements. Prospects are grouped by the time of their fitness testing from earliest to latest. Also there was a lunch break at 12 noon. Here we go.

2022 NHL Combine Heights & Weights

7:30 A.M.

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki (25th European): 6-foot-0.25, 196 pounds

Marco Kasper (5th European): 6-foot-0.75, 187 pounds

Topias Leinonen (1st European goalie): 6-foot-5, 233 pounds

Joakim Kemell (2nd European): 5-foot-9.5, 185 pounds

Topi Ronni (31st European): 6-foot-2, 181 pounds

Jani Nyman (24th European): 6-foot-3.5, 217 pounds

Otto Salin (23rd European): 5-foot-11, 205 pounds

8:00 A.M.

Maxim Barbashev (98 th NA): 6-foot-1, 183 pounds

NA): 6-foot-1, 183 pounds Marek Hejduk (159 th NA): 5-foot-11.75, 188 pounds

NA): 5-foot-11.75, 188 pounds Jiri Kulich (13 th European): 5-foot-11.25, 178 pounds

European): 5-foot-11.25, 178 pounds Charles Leddy: (117 th NA): 6-foot-0.5, 186 pounds

NA): 6-foot-0.5, 186 pounds Julian Lutz (30 th European): 6-foot-2.25, 187 pounds

European): 6-foot-2.25, 187 pounds Pavel Mintyukov (6 th NA): 6-foot-1.5, 194 pounds

NA): 6-foot-1.5, 194 pounds Frank Nazar (21st NA): 5-foot-10, 180 pounds

8:30 A.M.

Seamus Casey (29 th NA): 5-foot-9.5, 173 pounds

NA): 5-foot-9.5, 173 pounds Cutter Gauthier (3 rd NA): 6-foot-2.5, 200 pounds

NA): 6-foot-2.5, 200 pounds Rutger McGroarty (22 nd NA): 6-foot-1, 204 pounds

NA): 6-foot-1, 204 pounds Filip Mesar (20 th European): 5-foot-9.5, 174 pounds

European): 5-foot-9.5, 174 pounds Servac Petrovsky (58th NA): 5-foot-10, 181 pounds

9:00 A.M.

Filip Bystadt (17 th European): 6-foot-3.75, 204 pounds

European): 6-foot-3.75, 204 pounds Calle Odelius (16 th European): 6-foot-0.25, 188 pounds

European): 6-foot-0.25, 188 pounds Liam Ohgren (8 th European): 6-foot-0.75, 201 pounds

European): 6-foot-0.75, 201 pounds Noah Ostlund (18 th European): 5-foot-10, 164 pounds

European): 5-foot-10, 164 pounds Elias Salmonsson (12 th European): 6-foot-1.25, 183 pounds

European): 6-foot-1.25, 183 pounds Alexander Suzdalev (26 th European): 6-foot-1.75, 177 pounds

European): 6-foot-1.75, 177 pounds Fabian Wagner (27th European): 5-foot-11.25, 180 pounds

9:30 A.M.

Lucas Edmonds (104 th NA): 5-foot-10.25, 181 pounds

NA): 5-foot-10.25, 181 pounds Maveric Lamoureux (20 th NA): 6-foot-6.75, 199 pounds

NA): 6-foot-6.75, 199 pounds Rieger Lorenz (17 th NA): 6-foot-2, 194 pounds

NA): 6-foot-2, 194 pounds Tristan Luneau: (24 th NA): 6-foot-1.5, 189 pounds

NA): 6-foot-1.5, 189 pounds Denton Mateychuk (14 th NA): 5-foot-10.5, 194 pounds

NA): 5-foot-10.5, 194 pounds Noah Warren (33 rd NA): 6-foot-5, 224 pounds

NA): 6-foot-5, 224 pounds Shane Wright (1st NA): 6-foot-0.5, 199 pounds

Shane Wright started his fitness testing at 9:30 A.M. eastern. (Frankie Benvenuti / The Hockey Writers)

10:00 A.M.

Lian Bichsel (9 th European): 6-foot-5.5, 225 pounds

European): 6-foot-5.5, 225 pounds Tyler Brennan (1 st NA goalie): 6-foot-3.75, 185 pounds

NA goalie): 6-foot-3.75, 185 pounds Josh Filmon (38 th NA): 6-foot-2.5, 157 pounds

NA): 6-foot-2.5, 157 pounds Adam Ingram (27 th NA): 6-foot-2.25, 161 pounds

NA): 6-foot-2.25, 161 pounds Jeremy Langlois (60 th NA): 6-foot, 182 pounds

NA): 6-foot, 182 pounds Owen Pickering (15 th NA): 6-foot-4.25, 180 pounds

NA): 6-foot-4.25, 180 pounds Jace Weir (56th NA): 6-foot-2, 191 pounds

10:30 A.M.

Jackson Edward (123 rd NA): 6-foot-2.25, 194 pounds

NA): 6-foot-2.25, 194 pounds Isaiah George (53 rd NA): 6-foot-0.25, 196 pounds

NA): 6-foot-0.25, 196 pounds David Goyette (13 th NA): 5-foot-10.25, 175 pounds

NA): 5-foot-10.25, 175 pounds Ryan Greene (46 th NA): 6-foot-1.25, 179 pounds

NA): 6-foot-1.25, 179 pounds Brad Lambert (10 th European): 6-foot-0.5, 183 pounds

European): 6-foot-0.5, 183 pounds Cameron Whitehead (7th NA goalie): 6-foot-3, 172 pounds

11:00 A.M.

Liam Arnsby (115 th NA): 5-foot-10.25, 170 pounds

NA): 5-foot-10.25, 170 pounds Logan Cooley (2 nd NA): 5-foot-10.5, 180 pounds

NA): 5-foot-10.5, 180 pounds Jack Devine (65 th NA): 5-foot-10.75, 177 pounds

NA): 5-foot-10.75, 177 pounds Jack Hughes (26 th NA): 5-foot-11.5, 169 pounds

NA): 5-foot-11.5, 169 pounds Bryce McConnell-Barker (34 th NA): 6-foot-1.25, 193 pounds

NA): 6-foot-1.25, 193 pounds Ty Nelson (32 nd NA): did not test

NA): did not test Jack Sparkes (127th NA): 6-foot-8.25, 233 pounds

Logan Cooley went with the 11:00 A.M. eastern group. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

11:30 A.M.

Michael Fisher (52 nd NA): 6-foot-2.25, 198 pounds

NA): 6-foot-2.25, 198 pounds Dylan James (37 th NA): 5-foot-11.75, 177 pounds

NA): 5-foot-11.75, 177 pounds Cameron Lund (40 th NA): 6-foot-2, 192 pounds

NA): 6-foot-2, 192 pounds Ben MacDonald (50 th NA): 5-foot-11.75, 180 pounds

NA): 5-foot-11.75, 180 pounds Nicholas Moldenhauer (39 th NA): 5-foot-10.25, 170 pounds

NA): 5-foot-10.25, 170 pounds Jimmy Snuggerud (11th NA): 6-foot-1.25, 188 pounds

12:30 P.M.

Owen Beck (10 th NA): 5-foot-11.25, 187 pounds

NA): 5-foot-11.25, 187 pounds Michael Buchinger (30 th NA): 5-foot-11.5, 187 pounds

NA): 5-foot-11.5, 187 pounds Luca Del Bel Belluz (8 th NA): 6-foot-0.5, 179 pounds

NA): 6-foot-0.5, 179 pounds Hunter Haight (44 th NA): 5-foot-10.5, 174 pounds

NA): 5-foot-10.5, 174 pounds Christian Kyrou (48 th NA): 5-foot-10, 172 pounds

NA): 5-foot-10, 172 pounds Paul Ludwinski (49 th NA): 5-foot-11, 184 pounds

NA): 5-foot-11, 184 pounds Vinzenz Rohrer (42 nd NA): 5-foot-10, 167 pounds

NA): 5-foot-10, 167 pounds Matyas Sapovaliv (23rd NA): 6-foot-2.75, 183 pounds

1:00 P.M.

Ryan Chesley (18 th NA): 6-foot-0.5, 201 pounds

NA): 6-foot-0.5, 201 pounds Jagger Firkus (12 th NA): 5-foot-10, 151 pounds

NA): 5-foot-10, 151 pounds Jake Karabela (62 nd NA): 5-foot-10.25, 172 pounds

NA): 5-foot-10.25, 172 pounds Cruz Lucius (41 st NA): 6-foot-0.75, 184 pounds

NA): 6-foot-0.75, 184 pounds Matthew Poitras (45 th NA): 5-foot-11, 177 pounds

NA): 5-foot-11, 177 pounds Danny Zhilkin (35th NA): 6-foot-0.75, 196 pounds

First-round hopeful Jagger Firkus went off with the 1:00 P.M eastern group. (Nick Pettigrew/Moosejaw Warriors)

1:30 P.M.

Brennan Ali (83 rd NA): 6-foot-0.25, 193 pounds

NA): 6-foot-0.25, 193 pounds Quinn Finley (36 th NA): 6-foot, 166 pounds

NA): 6-foot, 166 pounds Isaac Howard (9 th NA): 5-foot-9.75, 180 pounds

NA): 5-foot-9.75, 180 pounds Lane Hutson (25 th NA): 5-foot-8.25, 158 pounds

NA): 5-foot-8.25, 158 pounds Sam Rinzel (19th NA): 6-foot-3.25, 180 pounds