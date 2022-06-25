Jere Lassila — 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jere Lassila

2021-22 Team: JYP U20 (Finland)

Date of Birth: March 8, 2004

Place of Birth: Jyväskylän mlk, FIN

Height: 5-foot-10, Weight: 174 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

Eligible: First-year draft-eligible

Rankings

Jere Lassila is a Finnish center who primarily played for JYP’s U-20 team in the U-20 SM-sarja — Finland’s junior league — where he totaled seven goals and 15 points in 17 games. However, he was very impressive on the international stage, finishing with eight goals and 21 points in 19 games across all international competitions for Finland’s U18 team to go along with eight points in six games at the U-18 World Junior Championships.

For a smaller player, you need to be a good skater, and Lassila has that in his repertoire. His mechanics are sound, and his acceleration is quite good. Once he hits his stride, he shows good speed, especially in transition. His speed and acceleration are noticeable when his team is looking to attack, as he has a knack for setting himself up for breakaways:

Jere Lassila (2022) finds his way to the scoresheet early in his first game of the season, scoring from a breakaway. #2022NHLDraft https://t.co/jESsPfx4VM pic.twitter.com/JTA5bRfwJQ — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) October 22, 2021

Though Lassila’s skating is one of the best features of his game, there’s more to him than just being a good skater. He’s a good stickhandler and has a sneaky good shot. He’s also a responsible defender, which you look for in someone who plays center. Lassila has off-ice leadership qualities that you like to see in a young player as well, as he was Finland’s captain at the U-18 WJC.

Not only does Lassila have positive traits via the eye test, but he also had pretty good underlying numbers in the Finnish junior league. Twelve of his 15 points were primary points, even strength and power play combined. He fired 44 shots on goal to go along with a 59.09 even strength goals for percentage (GF%) and a relative GF% of 17.23 percent, so he was having a positive impact on his team.

Jere Lassila — Draft Projection

Lassila’s draft rankings are a bit all over the place. There’s no doubt he has some intriguing offensive upside, but his size might turn off some NHL general managers. He could go as high as the third round, but the more likely scenario is him going in the later fourth/early fifth round.

Quotables

“Lassila is a smallish but versatile forward who can play up and down the lineup. He was centering the first line for the whole Under-18s for Finland. He has some offensive tools, but he doesn’t forget about his defensive duties either. Even though he always is one of the smaller guys on the ice, Lassila is very difficult to knock off the puck and he utilizes his low point of gravity very well…” – Rasmus Tornqvist, FC Hockey

“I’ve always felt he was good at everything and tended to spend his shifts in the offensive zone as a result, but in recent video sessions I’ve also grown fonder of his play in transition and his ability to make skill plays. He created a lot this year on breakaways and attacking sequences. The problem with Lassila’s projection is that while he’s going to likely play atop lineups in offensive roles in mid-level pro leagues, he’s not going to be that guy if he makes the NHL. The good news, though, is that he might give himself a shot as a depth call-up type with his well-regarded approach, leadership skills, and roundedness. He’s also strong on his feet, with a wide base.” – Scott Wheeler, The Athletic (From “NHL Draft prospects who missed the top 100, but should still be followed” – The Athletic, 6/8/2022)

Doing a little pre-scouting work before the #U18Worlds kick off this weekend.



Nice little snipe by Jere Lassila here, who is going to be captaining Team Finland and is expected to center the top line #2022NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/7E4hYb2OTK — Brandon Holmes (@BHolmes_Hockey) April 22, 2022

“Lassila is rather small in stature, but he has excellent skating mechanics which allow him to create controlled zone exits and entries with ease. He has very good puck-handling skills and showed good patience and decision-making in all three zones. Lassila made good passes in the offensive zone and was used as a playmaker on the right half-wall on the power play. He has also shown that he has the ability to produce constantly, as he has been JYP’s best point-producer for most of the season.” – Lassi Alanen, Finn Prospects

Strengths

Skating

Shot

Leadership qualities

Playmaking

Strength

Under Construction — Improvements to Make

Offensive arsenal

NHL Potential

There’s a lot to like about Lassila as a mid-round pick. He’s a good skater, has leadership qualities, and has some offensive upside too. The only real question is, how high is his upside? Because of that, he likely projects as a bottom-six forward who can chip in a bit of offense in the NHL.

Risk-Reward

Risk: 2.5, Reward: 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 6/10, Defense: 5.5/10

Awards

Lassila won a gold medal with Team Finland at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) and a bronze medal with Team Finland at the U-18 WJC.

Jere Lassila Statistics

* * *

Advanced stats from Pick224