3 Kraken Targets with 58th-Overall Pick of 2022 NHL Draft

The Seattle Kraken are set to pick 58th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. This is their third of four second-round picks and was acquired in the Mark Giordano trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Historically, this pick has produced some very talented players including Nikita Kucherov, Jiri Hudler and Rick Wamsley. Here are three players the Kraken could select with the 58th pick.

Bryce McConnell-Barker, Center, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting: 34th (NA Skaters)

If the Kraken want a center with high offensive upside, they should look to Bryce McConnell-Barker. The Soo Greyhounds center scored 23 goals and added 49 points in 68 games last season while also registering five points in 10 playoff games. Due to the pandemic, he missed the entire 2020-21 campaign but showed no signs of rust despite the long layoff.

Bryce McConnell-Barker, Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds (Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

McConnell-Barker is at his best when he is playing a north-south game. His size and ability to shield the puck allow him to drive the zone and find open teammates to set up possession. He loves to shoot the puck too, finishing the season with 152 shots on goal, which is a positive as he possesses strong shooting mechanics. Once he improves his east-west skating ability, he should be an offensive threat as a middle-six center in the NHL.

Simon Forsmark, Left Defence, Örebro HK (SHL)

NHL Central Scouting: 33rd (EU Skaters)

Splitting time between the J20 and Swedish Hockey League (SHL) last season, Simon Forsmark is a high-risk, high-reward prospect that has the potential to have a long NHL career. He can defend well in his own zone, set up plays in the offensive zone and can play a physical game. While his overall game is strong, he does need to work on his mobility, as he struggles to make plays when carrying the puck up the ice.

Related: 2022 NHL Draft Guide

Although Forsmark was not given a ton of ice-time with Örebro HK of the SHL, the coaching staff had enough confidence to dress him in 41 regular-season games along with four playoff games. Then, you have his work at the J20 level where he thrived winning J20 defenceman of the year with 27 points in 23 games. This is a prospect the Kraken should be extremely eager to add to their prospect pool. If he works on his skating and transition game, there is no question he will play in the NHL.

Nicholas Moldenhauer, Right Wing, Chicago Steel (USHL)

NHL Central Scouting: 39th (NA Skaters)

Nicholas Moldenhauer has been shooting up the draft rankings all year thanks to a strong campaign with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL). In 41 games, he scored 18 goals and added 25 assists for 43 points. He was also named to Team Canada at the U18s registering three points in four games. Overall, he is a prospect that needs to refine his game rather than one that is missing significant tools that could prevent a jump to the NHL.

Nick Moldenhauer, Chicago Steel (Image courtesy of Chicago Steel)

While his defensive game is good, it’s what he can do in the offensive zone that makes him stand out. He reads the play well and is constantly moving, which allows him to be part of the cycle game. When he does have the puck, he can drive the net with ease thanks to his strong body positioning. He has come a long way since taking a skate blade to the face which forced him to miss a large chunk of the season, and has shown through his strong play on the ice that he should be picked in the first two rounds.

58 Could Be Kraken’s Lucky Number

With all three of these players projected to play in the NHL, the 58th selection may be a lucky one for the Kraken. Whether it is improving their forward depth or bulking up on defence, Seattle is in a fantastic position with plenty of talent available at this spot.

Make sure to stay tuned to the Hockey Writers for all your draft needs as we get closer to Jul. 7, 2022, when prospects will start to hear their name at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.