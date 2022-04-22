Jake Furlong — 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jake Furlong

2021-22 Team: Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

Date of Birth: Mar 4, 2004

Place of Birth: Upper Tantallon, NS, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 190 Pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defense

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2022 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 53rd (among NA skaters)

In July of 2020, before the draft, Jake Furlong had a much smaller frame at only 5-foot-9 and 152 pounds. He developed his game to become capable of defending against much larger forwards while also creating offense. In 56 games with the Mount St. Charles Academy in New England, he had seven goals and 37 assists. Before joining Mount St. Charles, he represented Team Novia Scotia in the U14 and U15 Atlantic Challenge Cup tournaments. He was also named to Canada’s 2021 U18 Summer Camp; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no tournament.

Furlong was the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Draft and the third selection for the Halifax Mooseheads that year. Since then, not only has he grown physically, adding size and strength to measure out at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, but he has also become a key piece of Halifax’s blue line and plans to compete for a title in the immediate future. His versatility plays a key role for the team, as he can comfortably play both the left and right sides effectively.

A blast from Jake Furlong for his 1st career goal.#GoMooseGo @Jakefurlong6 pic.twitter.com/LjDFDO67nm — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) March 12, 2021

Thanks to Furlong’s added size, he has grown to play a highly physical game, delivering crushing body checks. He has kept his offensive skills and improved upon them as well, adding a much harder and more accurate shot to go with his excellent puck-handling skills and passing abilities. He can minimize turnovers, thanks to his high hockey IQ. Also, he is a strong transitional player, able to hit a rushing forward with an accurate first pass or the ability to rush the puck into the offensive zone on his own.

Halifax plays in a difficult division in the QMJHL, one that has three legitimate contenders for the President’s Cup, so there is rarely an easy night for him. He has risen to this challenge and has improved his overall play to shoulder the extra responsibilities head coach Sylvain Favreau has placed on him. Furlong has quickly grown into Halifax’s top defender in all situations. He’s been more than capable of logging heavy minutes, close to 25 minutes per night.

Defensively, he’s fast enough to be effective on the backcheck at the QMJHL level, able to keep pace and retain a tight gap to use his physicality or his advanced stick-checking ability. While he needs to improve on his first step as well as his overall speed, the strength of his skating relies more on his excellent mobility and balance. He has room for growth on this front, thanks to a long stride.

Jake Furlong — NHL Draft Projection

It’s difficult to project where Furlong will be drafted. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a team take a shot at him in the third round, as his raw skills are very tempting. As of now, he’s probably a safe bet to go somewhere in the mid-third to fourth-round range, as teams with higher picks might not be sold on him as he isn’t a flashy player. He also projects to need a few seasons to develop and mature his game.

Quotables

“The most noticeable aspect of Furlong’s game is his high hockey IQ. He may not produce enough points to consider him a potential star, but his ability to sense backpressure, step up in the neutral zone for interceptions, and handle the puck under pressure without turning it over indicates Furlong is clearly thinking and playing at the same time.” – Danny McGillicuddy, The Draft Analyst

“As his year progressed, so have Furlong’s offensive contributions. Furlong may not garner the attention of other defenders in the draft, but he is a proven contributor at both ends of the ice.” – Ian Kennedy, The Hockey News

Strengths

Hockey IQ

Size

Defensive Positioning

Playmaking

Under Construction — Improvements to Make

Skating speed

Defensive consistency

NHL Potential

Furlong’s tools give him second-pairing defenseman potential. His style of play is reminiscent of a slightly larger and more physical Torey Krug. His offensive vision allows him to read and react quickly without the puck, giving support and an ability to identify timing for pinching in, holding the blue line, or supporting the counter-attack. He could become a strong complimentary second-pairing defender who can quarterback the second wave of a power play.

To reach this point, it will take several seasons of development to clean up any remaining inconsistencies in Furlong’s game. The expectation is that he will be completing his full eligibility in the QMJHL before moving to the American Hockey League (AHL). With the right development staff and his work ethic, it is possible he can polish his game. If he does, he could provide an NHL team with consistent offense (25-30 point seasons), defensive flexibility, depth, and a two-way defender that can give his coach a reliable option to help in all situations.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk — 4/5, Reward — 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense — 4/10, Defense 7/10

Jake Furlong Statistics