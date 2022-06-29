Cameron Lund – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Cameron “Cam” Lund

2021-22 Team: Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

DOB: June 7, 2004

Place of Birth: Bridgewater, Massachusetts

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 192 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2022 Draft Eligible

Rankings

Central Scouting: 40th (NA Skaters)

THW – Baracchini: 111th

Bob McKenzie: 43rd

Craig Button: 47th

Smaht Scouting: 107th

Perhaps Cameron Lund is a bit of an enigma. Those who like him have him ranked well within the second round-range of the upcoming draft; if a player is ranked as a top-50 player in any given draft class, that player has a ton of promise and is one of the more projectable players in that draft class. Others have him ranked outside of the top-100; when that is the case, usually there is some aspect(s) of their game that needs a lot of work before they can safely be projected as an NHL player.

So then which is it? Is Lund a potential diamond in the rough of this draft, or is he simply a bit too rough around the edges?

Related: 2022 NHL Draft Guide

When watching Lund, it becomes clear pretty quickly that this is a player who thrives with the puck on his stick. Not only does he like to make plays, but it’s almost as if his feet find another gear when he possesses the puck. He’s the type of player that defensemen will look to hit with a breakout pass because once he has the puck, the play is heading north in quick fashion. While I wouldn’t call him a speedy player, he plays a game that is built for a high-paced offense. He can give-and-go with the best of ’em, and he does not hesitate to lead the charge on offense.

Shane Wright and Logan Cooley (The Hockey Writers)

Lund plays a lively game in the offensive zone built on skill and speed. His 6-foot-2 frame gives him good reach in the offensive zone, and he seems to be learning how to use his size to his advantage. He undoubtedly could use some more muscle to help him against bigger and stronger defensemen, but that should come with time as he gets older and spends more time in the gym. With 25 goals and 25 assists in 62 games this season (in a relatively low-scoring league, mind you) he is just as capable of scoring as he is making plays for others. Projecting him at higher levels, he’ll likely develop into more of a playmaker than a scorer, but he’ll be able to bury prime scoring opportunities when they come.

He has good puck possession skills and is highly creative in the offensive zone, but that same level of impact isn’t seen in his defensive game. Lund is an “offense-first” type of player whose defensive game leaves much to be desired. While it’s great that he finds that extra gear with the puck on his stick, that also means that he isn’t playing at his highest level away from the puck. Unless he starts to really work on his defensive game, he won’t be an all-situations forward, and that could hurt his overall projectability. Furthermore, while he is listed as a center, he has also spent some time on the wing; his value goes up immensely if he can play down the middle, but he will need to develop his two-way game if he’s going to stay at the center position. There is a ton of value in an offense-first winger – especially one that makes things happen like he does – but there are plenty of other players in this draft who have dimensions to their game that he simply hasn’t shown on a consistent basis.

Other THW Profiles

Cameron Lund – NHL Draft Projection

It’ll be interesting to see where Lund goes in the draft. A team with multiple second round picks could identify him as a player they can stash away with hopes that he makes good on his potential in a couple of years or so. It seems just as likely that he could fall all the way to the fourth round as teams target more well-rounded or “safer” players with their picks in the second and third rounds. Realistically, you can start to watch for him around the second half of the second round with the expectation that he’ll be taken before the end of the third round.

Quotables

“Large-framed, skilled scoring forward who plays with pace — much better with the puck than without. Compete level needs to improve to become a top-six forward at the NHL level.” – Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects

“Lund is a smooth-skating and versatile forward that excels with the puck on his stick. He has been a really pleasant surprise and pleasure to watch this season. He is a great skater that rushes the puck up the ice with ease creating chances for both himself and his linemates. He is great at driving the play thanks to his strong puck possession skills and creativity with the puck.” – Josh Thomas, FC Hockey

Strengths

Puck possession

Plays with pace

Offensive creativity

Size

Under Construction

Defensive game

Effort without the puck

Slender

Center or winger?

NHL Potential

If Lund reaches his max potential, he’ll be a high-scoring second line center that can be used down the middle or on the wing on the power play. Even if he falls short just a bit, he still has the offensive skills necessary to project him as a source of offensive depth in a NHL lineup, likely as a third line winger. His offensive game should get him to the NHL; how much he is able to develop the rest of his game will determine the caliber of player he’ll be at the top level.

Risk/Reward

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8/10, Defense – 4/10

Statistics

Video