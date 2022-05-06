Alexander Perevalov — 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Alexander Perevalov

2021-22 Team: Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

Date of Birth: April 16, 2004

Place of Birth: Mezhdurechensk, Russia

Ht: 6-foot-0 Wt: 192 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Left Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2022 first-year eligible

Rankings

The reviews are in: Alexander Perevalov loves to play hockey.

OK, so that’s stating the obvious. Still, a quick look around all of the NHL draft expert boards show the 18-year-old Russian has a clear-cut passion for the game, and that commitment to improvement has him placed relatively high in most rankings after entering the season as an unknown prospect. Known for his wicked shot, Perevalov has made himself a force in Russia’s Junior Hockey League (MHL). The 6-foot winger has impressed with his breakaway ability, but also is known to play a responsible defensive game with a dangerously accurate shot.

Perevalov came out of gate in the 2021-22 MHL season on fire, notching 13 goals and 14 assists in his first 15 games. Yeah, you read that right. Just before that, he had a strong showing in Russia’s gold-medal effort at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup after recording five points on three goals and two assists in five total games. He finished the MHL season with 25 goals and 25 assists in 42 regular season games, though his playoff performance was underwhelming after chipping in just four points in nine games, which ranked seventh on the team.

Perevalov’s production drop-off as the MHL season progressed may be a bit of a concern for some scouts, however, he still finished fourth overall on the team in points, behind Yeremei Shumilin (53), Nikita Kiryanov (57), and Yaroslav Likhachev (74).

Perevalov’s young career hadn’t been too flashy leading up to this point, as his best season came after recording 57 points on 27 goals and 30 assists in 2019-20 with Lokomotiv-2004 Yaroslavl in the Russian U16 League. Those were actually the most games he played with a team in a single season until this year’s output in the MHL, and he even got a quick look with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) last fall. He did not, however, register a point in five games played.

5-0. Russia.



Alexander Perevalov on a great effort to create the breakaway. #HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/x8wbOiQ5ej — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) August 3, 2021

There have been multiple write-ups on Perevalov this season, and most seem to agree that he’s well on his way to taking his talent to the NHL level. His showcase at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup helped put him on the map, and though he’s not quite listed as a two-way forward, he’s known for being a well-balanced scorer that isn’t afraid to step up on defense. His tenacious forecheck helps force the opposition into defensive-zone turnovers, where he uses his vision to either take the shot or set up a teammate with a Grade-A chance.

Most scouting reports indicate Perevalov needs to improve his awareness when he’s away from the puck, but even with that in mind he has spent a fair amount of time on the penalty kill this season.

Alexander Perevalov – NHL Draft Projection

Perevalov is a borderline first-rounder, though he’s likely to go in the second round considering his late-season cool-off and mediocre playoff performance with Loko. Even with that in mind, though, teams looking for a committed 200-foot player with a superb shot are likely to give him a good, long look, considering his strong upside, as well as his reputation for being coachable.

Quotables

“Perevalov is an excellent skater with strong puck control and breakaway speed. His style is slightly hunched, but he takes a quick first step into a long, powerful stride that gets him into open ice well beyond a defender’s reach. Perevalov may not seem as explosive as fellow 2022 draft hopefuls Brad Lambert and Logan Cooley, but he constantly finds uncontested skating lanes by using a combination of pure speed, desire, and anticipation.” — Steve Kournianos, The Draft Analyst

“Perevalov is a well-balanced, offensively-minded player. His strongest skill is his puck handling ability which is especially impressive in tight under pressure. He always seems to shake off opposing players to open up passing and shooting lanes. Perevalov’s skating is not elite but he has a good stride, is strong on his edges, and his motor always seems to be running, allowing him to be a part of every play. It’s very rare not to notice Perevalov when he is on the ice.” — Nick Richard, Dobber Prospects

“Perevalov is going to have to test the waters in the KHL level to see if he can use his skating and use more of his shooting to try and become more of a sniper than just a setup winger. The assets he utilizes in his toolbox are his hockey IQ, his passing, skating, and his size at the MHL level.” — Joseph Stanislau, overtimeheroics.net

“Right now I’m working on my vision. I want to get my head up and my eyes up so I can control the situation.” — Perevalov to The Hockey News

Strengths

Strong Skater

Forechecking ability

Powerful & accurate shot

Puck Handling

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Vision

Acceleration / breakout speed

Mobility / effectiveness away from the puck

NHL Potential

Perevalov’s shot alone would make him an asset in any team’s middle-six, especially on the power play. There’s quite a bit of work to be done to ensure his MHL skillset can transfer into being an NHL-ready player, which was evident during the time he spent in the KHL this season. Scouts love that he’s a coachable talent, and that will go a long way as draft day approaches.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 5/10, Defense – 3/10

Awards/Achievements

Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal — 2021-22

Interviews/Profile Links

