Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Dewar, Bunting & Kerfoot

NHL hockey teams are a special breed of teammates. Their battles throughout the regular season and playoffs forge lasting friendships and relationships. In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll explore the enduring bonds between former Leafs players who continue to bring their old teammates together for special occasions despite no longer being with the organization. This camaraderie speaks volumes about the tight-knit nature of relationships within this team (and perhaps all others).

First, I’ll highlight Connor Dewar, a young player signed for his second season with the Maple Leafs. Known for his physical game and strong penalty-killing skills, Dewar is a valuable asset to this team. From my perspective, his contract is a smart move for the Maple Leafs, adding physicality and skill to the roster. He rarely makes mistakes, making him a reliable presence on the ice.

Second, I’ll delve into the stories of Michael Bunting and Alex Kerfoot. Both players are no longer with the team but have maintained close friendships with their former teammates. Bunting’s recent wedding was a testament to these strong bonds, drawing several current Maple Leafs and retired players to celebrate this special occasion. Swiss Army knife Kerfoot seems to be another regular at these events. He probably emceed the event.

Alex Kerfoot, when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Finally, I’ll review Kerfoot’s season with the now-defunct Arizona Coyotes. Like his teammates, he’ll be taking an upcoming journey north to Salt Lake City, Utah, as part of the team’s transfer. His time with the Coyotes showed his versatility and skill, and it will be interesting to see how he performs in his new environment. It could be a very good season for the Utah club. The team might have to get used to playing in a packed arena.

Item 1: Connor Dewar Inks One-Year Deal With the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have signed Dewar to a one-year contract worth $1.18 million. The 25-year-old center, known for his physical and defensive play, is expected to bring grit and depth to the team’s lineup.

Dewar joined the Maple Leafs last season via trade and played in 17 regular-season games, contributing one goal, four assists, and 20 shots on goal while averaging 12:54 of ice time per game. Despite a shoulder injury, he is anticipated to recover fully for the upcoming training camp. Dewar, 25, put up 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 57 games with the Minnesota Wild last season before being traded to Toronto.

Standing out for his physicality and defence, Dewar’s addition strengthens the bottom-six forward group. His role as a reliable and hard-working player is crucial for the team’s overall performance. Dewar’s signing represents the Maple Leafs’ commitment to adding versatile players who can contribute to multiple areas as the team builds its roster for the upcoming season.

Item 2: Former and Current Maple Leafs Players Join Michael Bunting at His Wedding

Despite a season where he moved around more than he likely wished, Bunting found joy off the ice as he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Jordan McDonell. The wedding, held last weekend, saw a heartwarming gathering of former and current teammates. This kind of get-together is not uncommon and emphasizes the lasting bonds formed in the NHL.

Significant changes highlighted Bunting’s season. He signed with the Carolina Hurricanes on July 1, 2023. However, his journey took an unexpected U-turn on March 7, 2024, when he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. One would think that former Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas wanted the pesky winger in his new fold. The trade involved Bunting, Cruz Lucius, Ville Koivunen, Vasily Ponomarev, and conditional draft picks moving to Pittsburgh in exchange for Ty Smith and Jake Guentzel. Given that Guentzel moved to the Tampa Bay Lightning, it seems like a big win for the Penguins.

These wedding celebrations where former teammates gather are testaments to the enduring friendships in hockey. Notable attendees included John Tavares, Frederik Andersen, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Morgan Rielly, Wayne Simmonds, Jake Muzzin, Kerfoot, and Kyle Clifford.

Such bonds, forged through the shared highs and lows of being in the same NHL lineup, illustrate that while team rosters might change, the friendships built often last a lifetime. Bunting’s wedding was a nice reminder of the strength and longevity of these connections. It’s no surprise that some players hesitate to retire. They love the tight-knit bonds.

It was nice to see Kerfoot in the photos for Bunting’s wedding. For Maple Leafs fans who still root for their favourite players even when they head off to other teams, here’s a note about how Kerfoot did last season with the now-defunct Coyotes.

Kerfoot played in all 82 games during the 2023-24 NHL season. He scored 13 goals and added 32 assists for 45 points. He also contributed significantly on the power play, notching crucial assists throughout the season.

Kerfoot, as always, played a well-rounded game. He collected 73 hits, 76 blocked shots, and threw 103 shots at the opposition’s net. Despite the team’s challenges, his ability to play in various roles and situations made him a valuable asset to the Coyotes’ lineup.

Looking ahead, Kerfoot should bring his talents to the new Utah Hockey Club for the 2024-25 season. His experience could be key as he takes on a leadership role with his new team, aiming to continue his strong performance and help guide Utah to success.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

It’s always interesting to see how NHL players separate the inside from the outside when things go bad. Those “in the (dressing) room” are counted differently from others outside. Given these shared experiences, it’s clear that the bonds forged within the team extend far beyond the rink. The camaraderie among former teammates like Bunting and Kerfoot, who continue to be drawn to their old teammates during significant life events, speaks volumes about the tight-knit nature of the past and present Maple Leafs community.

I’m particularly excited for the Maple Leafs training camp to kick off. I’m eager to see how the revamped defence will perform and which young forwards will rise to secure spots in the lineup. I believe at least three or four young players have the potential to make significant impacts this season. Watching their progress will be one of the highlights of the upcoming season for me.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the Maple Leafs’ journey, there’s plenty to be excited about as we approach the new season. This is the time of the offseason when we are all seduced by the possibility of our team’s success.