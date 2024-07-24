Devils’ Nico Hischier Should Be a Selke Trophy Favorite Next Season

Every year, the Frank J. Selke Trophy is awarded to the NHL forward who possesses exceptional defensive skills. Following the end of the regular season, the Professional Hockey Writers Association determines who will become the top three finalists based on who has the highest number of votes. The Selke Trophy was first awarded in 1977-78 to Bob Gainey of the Montreal Canadiens, and Aleksander Barkov is the most recent winner of the coveted award. For the upcoming 2024-25 season, I think the New Jersey Devils will have a strong Selke contender with their captain, Nico Hischier.

Hischier was a Selke finalist at the 2023 NHL Awards, along with Mitch Marner and Patrice Bergeron. This came as no surprise to Devils fans, since Hischier had completed the 2022-23 season with numerous career highs. With 80 points, including 31 goals and 49 assists, he was named runner-up in Selke Trophy voting. While it was clear that Hischier wouldn’t beat five-time Selke winner Bergeron, it was still an incredible accomplishment for the Devils captain to be nominated. But now that Bergeron is retired, and considering how the Devils’ roster has taken shape during the offseason, Hischier could easily become a Selke finalist once again.

How Did We Get Here?

Prior to joining the NHL, Hischier played for the Halifax Mooseheads, who drafted him sixth overall in the 2016 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft. During the 2016-17 season, he led rookies in both goals and points for the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Before being drafted to the NHL, Hischier had strong appeal as a two-way forward with above-average defensive maneuvers. Hischier made history when the Devils selected him first overall in 2017, becoming the highest-drafted Swiss player. On July 15, 2017, he signed a three-year entry-level contract, and made his NHL debut on Oct. 7. This was just the beginning for Hischier, who has become a cornerstone for the Devils’ franchise.

Hischier’s Role in New Jersey

On and off the ice, Hischier’s influence has been undeniable, and his 200-foot game makes him a major asset for the Devils. Throughout his seven seasons in the NHL, he consistently demonstrates poise, patience, and dedication. He excels in not only creating offensive scoring opportunities, but is also considered one of the best defensive centers in the league.

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Hischier recorded 55 takeaways and 42 blocked shots last season, and his defensive game can only improve as he reaches his prime. Hischier also had a significant amount of success in the faceoff circle, winning the puck 56.6% of the time during the 2023-24 season. The Devils rely on him to make a difference on both the power play and penalty kill, and his all-around game is part of the reason why fans and teammates alike consider him the heartbeat of the team.

Essential Leadership

Hischier’s on-ice presence is crucial to the Devils’ success, and this was made evident when he sustained a concussion in late October. He missed 11 consecutive games recovering from a brutal check to the head from Buffalo Sabres’ Connor Clifton. During that time, the Devils had a record of 4-7, and the team struggled significantly in his absence. While this short stint was one of many reasons why the Devils fell behind in the Metropolitan Division, it proved just how important of a role the young captain plays. Without his presence on the top line and at either end of the ice, the team regressed. Hischier elevates the Devils roster not only with his skill, but also through his leadership. With his strength and dynamic play on the Devils’ front line, there is no doubt that Hischier will win the Selke at least once during his career.

The Devils have built their franchise around a generational talent with Hischier. The 25-year-old is just getting started, and he has already proven that he is an essential member of the Devils’ young core. He has fully embraced the role of captain, and continues to make Devils fans proud every year. Provided that Hischier has a healthy 2024-25 season, there is no doubt that his leadership can take the team far, and his two-way play makes him a strong candidate for the Selke. If Hischier takes home the award next June, he will become the second Devil in history to do so, following in the footsteps of former Devil John Madden, who won the award in 2001. Hischier has proven himself time and time again, and I believe he has what it takes to win the Selke Trophy next season.