Dylan Silverstein- 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Dylan Silverstein

2021-22 Team: United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP Juniors)

Date of Birth: Feb. 07, 2004

Place of Birth: Calabasas, CA, USA

Ht: 6-foot-0 Wt: 179 lbs

Catches: L

Position: G

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2022 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings: 3rd (among NA skaters)

When you look at a player like Dylan Silverstein, you see a lot of those intangibles that general managers love in a mid-round draft pick, along with a lot of those red flags that could diminish his appeal and negatively influence where he is eventually drafted.

On the plus size, Silverstein is an athletic, strong, and highly skilled goaltender who reads the ice well and is willing to challenge a shooter. He is also able to use his athleticism to move quickly in the net, putting himself in a position to make a save. Most importantly, he doesn’t get rattled when a puck gets by him, as he is able to consistently push through and make the next save.

Related: THW’s 2022 NHL Draft Guide

Now, on the negative side, Silverstein often relies on his athleticism too much to bail himself out. He needs to learn how to slow down the game, so he can stay in the right position on the ice to avoid gaps in his net or easy rebounds out front. His glove hand also needs to be further developed before he will be able to take that next step in his career.

As a commit to Boston College for the 2022-23 season, Silverstein will have up to four years to hone his game with a top hockey university in North America before looking to make the jump to play professionally. This could be exactly what his career path needs, as he can take his time to develop his frame and fundamentals to be the best player possible.

Dylan Silverstein – NHL Draft Projection

The 2022 goalie class is a bit different, as there really isn’t that surefire first-round goalie this season. Due to this, a player like Silverstein, who would normally project to be selected in the third to the fifth round becomes significantly harder to project.

As a commit to Boston College, Dylan Silverstein is in a good position to develop his game at a top North American University before attempting to turn pro. (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Given the NHL’s move to draft bigger goalies in recent years, I would expect Silverstein to be drafted below his normal projections, meaning he would fall somewhere in Round 5 to Round 7. There will be a team willing to stash him in their prospect system given his skills and his future with Boston College, but it seems like goalies his size are falling out of favor (and down the board) on draft day.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Quotables

Silverstein challenges aggressively, remains compact, is quick to his spots, makes very good reads, and is excellent at tracking pucks no matter the situation that presents itself. He is a skilled, athletic, fast, explosive goaltender. However, he still gives up questionable goals — namely to the glove side — a little too often. He will have to certainly continue to improve on his main qualities to make up for a lack of true pro size. David Di Paolo – (From Dylan Silverstein Game Report, FCHockey – Apr. 7, 2022)

Slight-framed, athletic netminder with explosive lateral movements and great reflexes. Could use some technical refining and improvements in his puck-tracking, but might turn into a starting goaltender with the right development. Hadi Kalakeche – Dobberprospects.com

Strengths

Athleticism

Fast in his net and willing to challenge the shooter

Calm demeanor

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Silverstein often relies on his athleticism, which can cause him to be out of place in his net. He also needs to develop his glove hand to take that next step in his career.

NHL Potential

If given time, there is a starting goaltender in Silverstein. He has the intangibles you look for in a starter, and the quirks of his game can be ironed out with coaching and proper development.

Once he finishes his career with Boston College, he should at least be able to take the step to play in the American Hockey League (AHL) and from there he could earn a backup role with an organization. That is likely five-plus years down the road, but it is a development path that is available given the right situation.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 2/5, Reward 3/5

Media

Dylan Silverstein Statistics