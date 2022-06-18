Josh Filmon – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Josh Filmon

2021-22 Team: Swift Current Broncos (#24)

Date of Birth: March 18, 2004

Place of Birth: Winnipeg, MB, Canada

Ht: 6-foot-2.5 Wt: 157 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Forward

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2022 first-year eligible

Rankings

Although it was a tough season on the ice for the Swift Current Broncos, they still had plenty of eyes from around the hockey world on them because of some higher-end 2022 NHL Draft prospects. The main attraction for scouts was potential first-round pick Owen Pickering. But Josh Filmon gave scouts another reason to watch the Broncos this season.

Like many players from around the world, Filmon was directly impacted by the pandemic. However unlike most players, because Filmon was in the WHL, he got to play in a handful of games in 2020-21. Although he scored just two goals in 17 games in the very condensed season, he got a leg up by getting some games in and gaining invaluable experience. He was able to parlay that into a strong season for the Broncos in 2021-22.

Overall, Filmon recorded 23 goals and 45 points in 67 games this season. While the numbers certainly don’t jump off the page, that’s only part of the story. In watching a handful of his games this season, it’s easy to see why NHL teams would be interested in him.

The thing you’ll notice right away about Filmon is his can’t miss size. He’s already 6-foot-2 and still growing. At June’s NHL Combine, he measured in at 6-foot-2.5. He could get to 6-foot-3 or even bigger by the time he’s done growing. While he’s got the height, he has plenty of room to fill out. He weighed in at 157 pounds at the Combine. While that of course is light by NHL standards, teams see the potential of this player if he fills out as expected.

Josh Filmon’s overall skill set helped him get the attention of scouts in 2021-22. (Ed Fonger/Swift Current Broncos)

What stands out skill-wise about Filmon? The first thing is his skating. While it’s not elite, it’s good for someone his size. He was able to show an extra gear when necessary and showed he was able to keep up with the pace of play. He used his speed to create his offense. He was able to use his longer reach and skating to break up plays on defense. He was also an effective contributor on the Broncos’ power play playing on the wall.

The other thing that stood out was his ability to finish both from distance and up close. As luck would have it, one of the games of Filmon’s I watched was his hat trick game against Lethbridge in December. He was able to beat goalies with his wrist shot from between the circles. He was able to get to the open spot to fire an uncontested shot.

One thing in particular I look at in goals is how they are scored, not just the total number. With Filmon, the fact that he could beat goalies clean like he did is good for his future. He also scored a good-looking goal on a penalty shot against Brandon this season where he put a slight move on the goalie and beat him clean going against the grain. He can also beat defenders before beating the goalie when given the chance as seen below.

Josh Filmon 🤯



Easily the nicest of his 17 goals on the season@cbcsports | @SCBroncos | @BarDown pic.twitter.com/tZIYzT174f — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 31, 2022

As our head of draft content Peter Baracchini wrote after the CHL/NHL Top Prospect’s Game, Filmon was an honorable mention as a standout in the game. He was able to show his skill set at one of the season’s premier events. While he has plenty to work on, he has enough working for him to get the attention of NHL teams.

As for those improvements, the obvious one is adding muscle and strength. Bigger players at the next level could feast on someone who is under 160 pounds. Outside of that, Filmon is still raw in a lot of areas including overall puck skills and hockey sense. If he wasn’t scoring, there were times I didn’t notice him making an impact. He will need to find consistency in his game if things aren’t going his way in a particular game.

Overall, whoever drafts Filmon is getting a forward who has NHL size and some intriguing upside assuming he fills out. He will need time to develop but could provide good value to teams later in the draft.

Josh Filmon — NHL Draft Projection

Filmon projects as a later day two pick and could provide good value to teams from the fourth round on. It’s worth noting Central Scouting is higher on him which is an indication they believe in his size and athleticism and could reach his full potential as a possible top-93 pick. His presence at the Combine also indicates several teams are interested in him. Anywhere from round 3-5 seems like the range we’ll hear Filmon’s name called in Montreal.

Quotables

“Filmon is a toolsy power forward who is steadily learning how to put all the pieces together. He doesn’t have one true standout trait, but he brings a nice blend of size, skating, shooting, puck control, and playmaking. There is a lot of versatility to his game, as he is able to make a difference in his shifts in a number of different ways.” –Derek Neumeier, Future Considerations

“Josh is a tall, lean forward who is always active when he’s on the ice. For the most part he shows an average top speed that is powered by his quick feet and a nice even stride, but occasionally he will find an extra gear and get his feet to move a little faster allowing him to separate from pressure or help him win a puck race. He is good on his edges and is able to maneuver just as quickly as his feet move. He shows he has good puck control and is able to settle pucks quickly when he has to and can move them on nice and smoothly.” –Draft Prospects Hockey

“Filmon’s blend of size, puck skills, and a strong hockey IQ gives scouts a reason to buy into his potential. While his game is very raw and sprinkled with mistakes, there is still a lot to like about his play. Filmon uses his big frame and long reach to his advantage, whether it is handling the puck away from defenders or making steals and creating turnovers. He is able to create problems for opposing puck carriers using his long reach and active stick but the effort isn’t always there to provide back pressure. The size is impressive, but he is much weaker and easier to knock off the puck than most guys at this level due to his slight frame. Still, he can put his body on the line and make hits when needed as he generates enough speed and has good balance on his skates.” –Dobber Prospects

Strengths

Good size/room to fill out

Skating for his size

Good finisher

Under Construction — Improvements to Make

Strength

Defensive consistency

NHL Potential

Filmon’s potential is that of a middle to bottom six forward who can add some offense. He has a chance to reach and exceed that if he fills out and maximizes his development, which will take a few years to do given his overall skill set.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk — 3/5, Reward — 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense — 7/10, Defense — 6/10

Awards/Achievements

Filmon was a member of Team Canada’s U-18 team this past season. He also played in the 2022 CHL/NHL Top Prospect’s Game.

Josh Filmon Statistics

