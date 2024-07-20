Brandon Montour Confirms Turning Down Offer From Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs went all out to improve their defensive depth this offseason with the additions of Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson on long-term deals. Still, they reportedly went after another big-name defender who turned down their offer. Brandon Montour had a strong season with the Florida Panthers and helped bolster their defensive lineup to lead them to a Stanley Cup championship. On an expiring contract, Montour leaving was a possibility the Panthers were hoping didn’t come to fruition, but it did as he chose to join the Seattle Kraken on a long-term contract. In a recent statement, Montour admitted he considered a contract offer from the Maple Leafs but ultimately decided to turn it down. While the Maple Leafs should be happy with the moves they made this offseason, it stings knowing there was one more strong defensive addition they tried to make, and couldn’t make it work.

Montour joins a strong Kraken team that is looking to make a push into the postseason in the 2024-25 campaign. They made some strong moves this offseason and have a team that could squeak into the playoffs if everything goes right for them, and Montour could be the veteran player they need to be taken seriously and finally make a run. The Maple Leafs should also be happy with the moves they made this offseason, but adding Montour could have been the icing on the cake that pushed them from contender to favourite. Re-signing Max Domi, signing Anthony Stolarz, and bolstering their defensive depth should be enough for fans to be confident that the Maple Leafs can make a deep playoff run, even without Montour.

Where Would Montour Have Fit With the Maple Leafs?

Montour not signing with the Maple Leafs after considering them will have some fans wondering what could have been if he decided to join the team. One big thing to look at is where he would have fit in the lineup, and it’s clear he could have slotted into the second-pairing on the right side alongside his former Panther teammate Ekman-Larsson. Instead, it seems like Timothy Liljegren will get the opportunity in the top-four group, which isn’t awful, but the team would have been better off if they were successful in their pursuit of the 30-year-old Stanley Cup champion.

While the Maple Leafs would have benefited from Montour’s defensive play, he had some strong offensive production last season that the team would have loved to add to their back end. He scored eight goals and added 25 assists for 33 points through 66 games with the Panthers last season, and added 11 points in 24 playoff games. As a veteran coming off of a championship victory, he is exactly the kind of player that Maple Leafs’ fans would have wanted to help their team both on and off the ice, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

Nobody except Montour will ever know for sure why he didn’t choose to sign with the Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs have a lot going for them as far as being close to contending. They play in a great arena, and have some of, if not the most loyal fans in the entire NHL. Either way, they have a strong enough team that they’ve built and fans should be confident that they can make a push for a Stanley Cup this season, even if they missed out on Montour. With a couple of months left until the regular season, there is still time for the Maple Leafs to make another move to bolster their defensive depth if they see an issue with how it looks now, so there is no reason to panic.