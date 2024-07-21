Bruins Must Set Realistic Expectations for Marchand

Brad Marchand, captain of the Boston Bruins, is one of the team’s most prolific scorers. This statement holds true regardless of the parameters set, even when considering the Bruins’ all-time goal and point-scorers. Marchand ranks fifth all-time in goal-scoring with 401 goals and he could surpass Rick Middleton (402) and Patrice Bergeron (427) next season, securing third place. He is also sixth in games played (1,029), seventh in assists (528) and fifth in points (929) in Bruins’ franchise history. In games played, he will likely surpass David Krejci (1,032) and general manager Don Sweeney (1,052), taking fourth place all-time. Despite these accolades, it’s important to set realistic expectations for Marchand heading into the 2024-25 season.

Brad Marchand is one of the Boston Bruins best players and the team would be wise to keep him fresh and operate within realistic confines given his age and years of wear and tear on his body. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Impressively, the Halifax native played in all 82 games for the Bruins last season, just the second time in his career he’d play every game in a season. The last time he played in 80-plus games was during the 2016-17 season when he scored 39 goals and 85 points. Marchand also played in 79 games during the 2018-19 season, as well as 70 or more games in four of the last five seasons. The 2023-24 season was relatively healthy for the Bruins, who have faced almost comical battles with injuries in recent years; Marchand has been no exception to this unfortunate trend.

Expecting Marchand to play in all 82 games next season may not be realistic, especially considering it will be his age-36 season. Though he remains a legitimate star in the NHL, his age and style of play will increasingly work against him. This isn’t to say that Marchand won’t be effective when on the ice, nor does it guarantee he will miss games. Rather, it’s about tempering expectations as the Bruins transition from a retool to a contending team following major offseason signings.

Statistically, Marchand took a slight step back last season, but it’s important to note that it was his first season without Bergeron down the middle. He also experienced an uncharacteristic goal-scoring drought, which seems unlikely to happen again. Despite these factors, Marchand still scored 29 goals and 67 points last season, adding three goals and 10 points in 11 postseason games.

Marchand still projects to be one of the most impactful players in the lineup. Until he shows signs of slowing down, the team should expect him to produce a significant portion of their offense and be a leader on and off the ice. However, because he’s such an integral part of the team, the Bruins must manage Marchand in a way that keeps him healthy throughout the season and into the postseason.

Bruins Should Consider Load-Management Situation with Marchand

The line is very fine when it comes to potential “load management,” which inherently is a frowned-upon term due to the way players and teams in the NBA have opted to navigate this specific strategy in recent years. Giving players too much rest is almost an insult to fans who pay good money to see these players perform. For the players, too much rest may also have negative consequences that could affect how the body and muscles prepare for workloads when the postseason rolls around; overloading the body in a high-stress, high-stakes scenario like the playoffs may be jarring to the system if it’s otherwise not handled correctly throughout the season.

Shortening shifts and limiting total ice time in games for Marchand would be wise, but it’s challenging to keep him off the ice when the team needs its best players for late-game pushes. Instead, load management could focus on how the Bruins and Marchand approach practices. Regularly scheduled maintenance days could help keep Marchand fresh next season, similar to how the team managed with Bergeron in the past.

In the end, Marchand is still an exceptional player who doesn’t look like he needs special treatment to perform at such a high level. At the same time, being naive to the realities of time and aging would be irresponsible and the Bruins and Marchand must learn how to operate in a way that best optimizes his usage, both for the short term and the long term.