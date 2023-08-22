GM Admits Canadiens Will Struggle in Stacked Atlantic (Video)

In a recent STN video (seen below), Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes discussed his team’s challenges, but also his optimism for the upcoming 2023-24 regular season. As he noted, although the game is played on the ice and not on paper, on paper, the Atlantic Division will be tough for his team this season.

Hughes openly discussed the challenges his Canadiens face in the highly-competitive Atlantic Division. Hughes shared that he believed (on paper) that his Canadiens would have a hard time competing with elite teams in the division. As he noted, on paper, the outlook for the upcoming season looks difficult.

The Atlantic Is Truly a Stacked Division

Hughes began by acknowledging the fierce competition that was brewing in the Atlantic Division. He noted that it was “uber competitive.” He then highlighted that this level of competitiveness has been the norm for quite some time. He believed it was the toughest division in the NHL.

Over the years, teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, and the Toronto Maple Leafs have consistently been tough opponents. This season they show no signs of letting up.

The Canadiens’ Ascent Will Be Tough

Hughes was candid in his assessment. He thought that the Canadiens were in a challenging position. It would be tough for them to break into the top three of the division. He also recognized the progress that the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, and his own Montreal club have made in their efforts to compete with the division’s strong teams.

However, when asked if the Canadiens are ready to compete, Hughes didn’t sugarcoat it; on paper, his answer was no.

Hughes Remains Optimistic and the Season Is an Unknown

Despite the tough competition the Canadiens will face, Hughes remained an optimist. He believes the real story of any season would unfold on the ice, not on paper before the season even began.

Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Although he knew the Canadiens still had work to do, he believed his team was in a better position this year compared to last season. Led by center Nick Suzuki and left-winger Cole Caufield (whose shoulder is reported to be ready for the start of the season), the team does have some offensive power.

The Path Forward for the Canadiens Remains Unknown

Hughes ended the interview by admitting his Canadiens had a lot of work ahead if they were to become the contender they hoped to be. This season’s journey in the highly competitive Atlantic Division would test the team. However, his Canadiens were committed to the task. He also recognized the unpredictability of sports, where underdogs often rose to the occasion.

As the Canadiens begin this upcoming season, their fans are anxious to see how the team plays. Although the odds appear to be stacked against them, the unpredictability of hockey offers hope. Hughes and the Canadiens are ready to accept the challenge, believing that their play on the ice will determine their fate in this fiercely competitive division.

In summary, Hughes’ candid remarks shed light on the daunting task ahead. While he acknowledges the team’s difficulty on paper, he’s optimistic about their prospects for the season. As he says, the NHL is unpredictable. The Canadiens could rise to the occasion. The team will give it their best go!