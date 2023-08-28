Blackhawks News & Rumors: Prospects, Bedard, Hagel & More

Summer is rolling right along as we head into the last week of August. Before we know it, there will be training camps and preseason hockey games for the Chicago Blackhawks and the rest of the NHL. The time is upon us where the hockey world starts getting ramped up for the 2023-24 season. While we wait, here’s a few things to note from Chicago in the latest news and rumors.

Blackhawks Prospect Pipeline Ranked No. 2 in NHL

Corey Pronman of The Athletic released his latest rankings of the NHL’s prospect system on Aug. 24. The Blackhawks are at No. 2 on this list, up from No. 5 in the mid-season rankings and 13th from last August. The Anaheim Ducks come in at No. 1. (from ‘Chicago Blackhawks rank No. 2 in NHL Pipeline Rankings for 2023’, The AthleticCHI – 8/24/23)

Obviously, drafting centers Connor Bedard at No. 1 overall and Oliver Moore at No. 19 in the 2023 draft has helped the cause for Chicago. But general manager Kyle Davidson (who officially took over in Mar. 2022), and Stan Bowman before him, have quietly been building up the prospect pool for the Blackhawks.

Oliver Moore was selected 19th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While Bedard and Moore were ranked as the No. 1 and No. 4 Blackhawks’ prospects, respectively, 2022 seventh overall defensive draft pick Kevin Korchinski was listed as the No. 2 prospect in the system. Forward Lukas Reichel, who was chosen 17th overall in the 2020 draft, was ranked at No. 3.

Other notable prospects include center Frank Nazar (ranked No. 5), who was drafted No. 13 in the 2022 draft, and defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (No. 6), who was drafted No. 81 in the 2020 draft. Some other names to keep an eye on are Isaak Phillips (No. 141 pick in 2020) and Alex Vlasic (No. 43 pick in 2019), both defensemen that will likely see playing time this season.

Bedard to Attend BioSteel Camp

Is it really a News & Rumors without a segment about Bedard?! The 2023 No. 1 overall pick hasn’t even played a minute of hockey for the Blackhawks yet, and he’s already one of the most famous young men in Chicago.

2023 No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard is already making waves in Chicago. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It turns out Bedard will participate in his second Biosteel camp this week, along with some famous NHL players including Connor McDavid and Cale Makar, to name a few. Bedard attended this camp last year as well, when he was only 17 years old. There, he had a chance to play with former Blackhawks’ superstar, Patrick Kane. When asked about Bedard, Kane gave some insight about what he feels makes Bedard so special.

I think the thing with him is he moves so well laterally. Everyone talks about his shot and his ability to shoot from different angles and off a different foot each time but man, the way he moves laterally is what gives him that space to be able to do that, so pretty impressive. I think everyone’s kind of wondering how is he going to do at the next level, how’s he going to be. From what I saw, I think it’s all right there, he’s going to be special.

That’s some high praise from one of the best players in the league! Blackhawks fans are going to see Bedard’s talent and skill up close and personal in just a few short months. I think it’s an understatement to say we’re all pretty excited.

Hagel Re-signs With the Lightning

Speaking of former Blackhawks, Brandon Hagel recently signed an eight-year contract extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning with an annual salary of $6.5 million. Yes, you read that right. Hagel got a haul!

Brandon Hagel, shown here with the Chicago Blackhawks, now plays for the Tampa Bay Lightning. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If you recall, Hagel was one of the first casualties of an aggressive rebuilding plan at the 2022 trade deadline. Hagel was a fan favorite, and beloved by his teammates for his high motor and tenacious work ethic. The left winger wasn’t afraid to go to the dirty areas of the ice and fight for the puck. In the 2021-22 season he often-times found himself playing on the second line, and his all-around efforts were rewarded with 21 goals and 37 assists in 55 games for the Hawks.

Hagel’s success enabled Davidson to trade the then 23-year-old for two first-round picks (one in 2023 and one in 2024) along with NHL-ready forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk. That’s quite the return for a guy who was thought of as a bottom-six forward when he first entered the NHL.

The versatile forward proved his production with the Blackhawks wasn’t a fluke. In his first full season with the Lightning Hagel also played up in the lineup, and notched 30 goals and 64 points while averaging 18:39 minutes of ice time; all new career highs.

Sure, the Blackhawks received a huge return for Hagel, one that was too good to pass up at the time. But the Lightning also found themselves the kind of player they’re confident will make an impact for them now, and well into the future. It was a win-win for both clubs, and now especially beneficial for Hagel himself.

Another Johnson Gets Engaged

In my last news and rumors, I mentioned all the Blackhawks that got married over the summer, as well as a few that became engaged. 33-year-old Tyler Johnson was one of them. Now another Johnson is engaged, this time Reese Johnson.

She said yes 💍 Congrats to Reese Johnson and his fiancé Tyler! pic.twitter.com/MKS8DP6Z2z — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 25, 2023

Wouldn’t you know it?! Reese’s fiancé is named Tyler as well! The 25-year-old Johnson suited up for 57 games last season, contributing four goals and six points. He becomes a free agent at the end of the 2023-34 season (as does the elder Johnson). Due to this, and lots of moving parts during an ongoing rebuild, it’s unclear what the future holds for either Johnson with the Blackhawks. But for now, there’s two Tyler Johnson’s in the Blackhawks extended family.

Congrats to Reese and his fiancé Tyler!

Dickinson Welcomes Baby Girl

We all know that often-times after couples get married babies tend to follow. Jason Dickinson falls into that category, as he and his wife Alandra recently welcomed a baby girl!

New dad alert 🚨 Congrats to Jason and Alandra Dickinson on welcoming their newest addition, Willow 🍼👶 pic.twitter.com/U2a1o5n9xq — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 22, 2023

The couple named their daughter Willow. Such a unique name! Dickinson was a very pleasant surprise after being acquired from the Vancouver Canucks last October. He provided nine goals and 30 points in the 2022-23 season, all while also being a very reliable defensive-minded forward.

Tommy Hawk Wins Mascot of the Year

For our final segment let’s give some love to Tommy Hawk, the Blackhawks mascot. Tommy Hawk does an excellent job of entertaining and engaging the fans at the United Center during games and special events. This year he was rewarded for his efforts by being named the 2023 NHL Mascot of the Year.

Hottest mascot in the league 🔥



It’s an honor to be voted the 2023 NHL Mascot of the Year by my fellow mascots 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NSNelEcBhz — Tommy Hawk (@BhawkTommyHawk) August 23, 2023

As you can see from his tweet, the award is voted for by all the mascots. Congrats to Tommy Hawk on this honor! I know I’m not the only one that’s looking forward to seeing our beloved friend and all his shenanigans this upcoming season.

Thanks for reading this latest edition of Blackhawks News and Rumors. We’ll have more news and updates as we get closer to the season. Training camp and preseason games will be here before you know it!