Coyotes Can Help AHL Roster Via Free Agency

The Arizona Coyotes have made some sound decisions this offseason to build a competitive roster that may qualify for a playoff spot this season. The lineup has more skill, speed, and depth than the 2022-23 roster. Barring any changes or trades, the roster looks set and ready to go, but what about their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners? The Coyotes have a projected cap space of $3,903,690 with their current roster at the limit of 23 but can add two more contracts to the organization however they see fit.

With many big names off the free agent market, Arizona still has room for two more contracts. These will likely have to be AHL deals as the main roster looks close to being set and NHL-qualified players could be signed to get the occasional call-up. The Roadrunners training camp has not yet started, and the roster for the 2023-24 season is not set. Two former NHL players who are out there that could help Tucson this season would come cheap.

Austin Wagner

Forward Austin Wagner has NHL experience with some seasons in the Los Angeles Kings and Chicago Blackhawks organizations. He has spent the majority of his career in the AHL with the Ontario Reign and is a player who can play either wing position. Blessed with excellent speed, he fits perfectly in any bottom six and excels on the penalty kill. He could be a good fit with Tucson and is ready to fit into Arizona’s lineup when called upon.

Austin Wagner, Ontario Reign (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Wagner will not make his presence known on the scoreboard because he is not a scorer, but he will make his presence known because of his speed. He uses that skill to pressure opposing forwards and defensemen to cause turnovers. He is limited offensively but can be useful in other aspects of the game. With his NHL experience, Wagner could be an asset to the younger talent in Tucson and work his way toward the Coyotes lineup. He does possess a skill that the Coyotes lack in the bottom six and that is speed. He goes full-force every shift and does not stop skating, making him lethal without the puck on his stick.

Wagner is worth a contract because he is a low-risk player who adds something to the team and the bottom six. His best days as a hockey player are in front of him, and what better way to grow than with a team that is also growing? He is a low-risk, high-reward player worth taking a shot at.

Simon Benoit

Defenseman Simon Benoit is another former NHL player looking for work and could be a player worth signing in the Arizona organization. He brings size at 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds, plays a physical role, and is a good penalty killer. Undrafted, the 24-year-old is still young enough to make an impact and would be a solid addition to the defense. He fills the void of a physical defenseman who is defense-first and would start the season with the Roadrunners. Arizona lacks a defense only, physical presence on the blue line and Benoit could be that player.

Benoit keeps the game simple and that is important for the Coyotes. They are not a run-and-gun team and need to slow the game down at times. The Coyotes lack a physical presence on defense and Benoit can fill that void. He does not get out of position and can block shots and clear the crease as needed.

Benoit can play anywhere between 15 and 20 minutes a night and has 176 career blocks and 404 career hits in 137 career games. He scored a career-high 10 points last season on three goals and seven assists in 78 games. Not an offensive defenseman, he can start the offense with a smooth outlet pass. While he does turn the puck over more than normal, he makes up for it with his defensive awareness and physical play. He is worth a contract, even if he stays at the AHL level.

Coyotes Need Glue Guys on the Roster

The Coyotes need to fill out the Tucson roster with some veterans who can help at the National Hockey League level. Wagner and Benoit have experience in both leagues and would need no adjustment period. The costs to sign these players would be low but could be a benefit. They are not stars but are worthy of a two-way deal to start the season. The need for glue guys at every level is critical for team success, and that is what these two players are.