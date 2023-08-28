Blues Need Big Season from Rookie Hofer

Throughout history, goaltending has plagued the St. Louis Blues. Though many all-time greats have played for the franchise, including “Mr. Goalie” Glenn Hall, Curtis Joseph, and Grant Fuhr, those stints have either been late in the legend’s career or cut short for one reason or another. Most of the team’s goaltending records are held by Mike Liut or Brian Elliott, both of whom played just five full seasons with the team. No one has grabbed the job and held the job for very long.

When Jordan Binnington signed a six-year, $36 million contract in 2021, it looked like those longevity problems were a thing of the past. But while Binnington likely will capture many of those records before his time is done, he has struggled to play at a top level in recent seasons. He had Ville Husso bail him out in 2021-22, but last year, Thomas Greiss came up short. Now, the Blues have signed rookie Joel Hofer to become the full-time NHL backup for Binnington.

Hofer has seen big moments and performed under pressure before. But the NHL is the elite league in the world for a reason. Normally, a goaltender will be eased into the action. But with Binnington’s recent run of play, the Blues might not have that luxury. Whether it’s 20 starts or 40+, the Blues will need a big season out of Hofer. Fortunately, history suggests he will be up to the challenge.

Hofer’s History Under Pressure

Hofer first rose to prominence as a pressure performer. He stormed onto the scene in 2020 at the U-20 World Junior Championship (WJC). Hofer came to the tournament as the presumptive third-string goalie for Team Canada. But struggles early on saw him thrust into the action early on, and he would never look back. He finished a 1.30 goals-against average (GAA) and .946 save percentage (SV%), along with a shutout, in six games. He carried his nation to a gold medal, and was named the player of the tournament.

But that wasn’t the end of Hofer’s pressure performances. Several seasons later, he would find himself in the American Hockey League (AHL) playoffs with the Blues’ affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In 10 games, he had a 2.56 GAA and a .934 SV%, along with one shutout and even became the first goalie in AHL playoff history to score a goal. He helped the Thunderbirds reach the Calder Cup Final, no doubt proving to the Blues’ front office that he has a future in the NHL. Now that he’s earned the role, he might be called upon to stabilize a faulty tandem.

Can Binnington and Hofer Work?

One of the biggest questions the Blues will have to answer this season is whether Binnington can rebound and form a successful NHL tandem with a rookie like Hofer. Make no mistake: the onus is on Binnington as the starter, the veteran, and the well-paid first option to become the goaltender that he once was and provide the Blues the safety net they need in goal. But recent history suggests that he could falter along the way. And if that happens, Hofer will have to step up once again.

There’s a great irony here, of course: Binnington himself was once the unknown rookie goalie thrust into the spotlight and forced to win games. The Blues will hope that Hofer avoids the same fate this season. But it might just be unavoidable. Binnington is 63-55-18 with a .901 SV% and a 3.06 GAA over the past three seasons. Of those 140 starts, only 64 have been “quality,” meaning he had a SV% higher than the league average for the season. He also has minus-23.6 goals saved above average (GSAA) over those three seasons. They’re ugly numbers. And they paint a vivid picture that the Blues will likely need two strong goaltenders to compete this season.

Hofer’s Journey Begins

Though he’s started eight games over the last two seasons, Hofer’s NHL journey really begins when he gets his first start in October. At a fresh 23-years-old, with his outstanding junior and AHL pedigree, he could be that long-term goaltending solution that the Blues have always been searching for. But he must know that he has to be ready to go from the opening puck drop. No one knows when he will be called upon, but if history holds true, Hofer will be ready.