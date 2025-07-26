Blackhawks Sign Arvid Soderblom to 2-Year, $5.5 Million Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks announced July 26 the team signed goaltender Arvid Soderblom to a two-year, $5.5 million contract that will pay him an average annual value (AAV) of $2.75 million through the 2026-27 season.

In 2024-25, Soderblom went 10-18-7 with an .898 save percentage (SV%) and 3.18 goals-against average (GAA) through 36 appearances with the Blackhawks. Through four NHL seasons, all with Chicago, Soderblom has a 17-52-11 record with an .889 SV% and 3.55 GAA in 86 career games.

Soderblom also represented Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, appearing in one game and stopping 24 of 26 shots to earn the win.

Signed as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2021-22 season, Soderblom has also appeared in parts of two American Hockey League (AHL) seasons, posting a 36-27-7 record with a .913 SV% and 2.83 GAA in 71 career games played.

Before heading to North America, Soderblom spent nine seasons in Sweden’s domestic system, primarily with Frolunda Hockey Club. In 2020-21, while on loan to Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish Elite League, Soderblom went 13-8-0 with a .921 SV% and 2.03 GAA in 22 games, helping them reach the playoffs.

The Blackhawks now have five goaltenders under contract: Soderblom, Spencer Knight, Drew Commesso, Laurent Brossoit and Stanislav Berezhnoy. Knight has one year remaining on his contract and is expected to be the team’s number-one goalie going into 2025-26.

It will be interesting to see what Blackhawks’ general manager Kyle Davidson decides to do ahead of next season. With Brossoit expected to be healthy in time for training camp, the team will have three NHL-caliber netminders.

Broissoit signed with Chicago ahead of the 2024-25 season, but missed the entire year with a knee injury. If Soderblom retains the backup role and the league’s goalie market remains thin, the Blackhawks may have a valuable trading chip in Broissoit.

Chicago finished the 2024-25 season with a 25-46-11 record and 61 points, finishing last in the Central Division and second last in both the Western Conference and the entire league.

Forward Connor Bedard led the Blackhawks in both assists and points, finishing with 44 and 67, respectively, while Ryan Donato scored both a team-leading and career-high 31 goals.

In net, Petr Mrazek finished with a 10-19-2 record, .890 SV% and 3.46 GAA, while Knight, who joined the team midway through the season in the Seth Jones trade, posted a 5-8-2 record with an .896 SV% and 3.18 GAA.

