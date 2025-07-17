Blackhawks Sign Stanislav Berezhnoy to 2-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on July 16 that they have signed goaltender Stanislav Berezhnoy to a two-year, entry-level contract that will run through the 2026-27 season. He will earn an annual average value (AAV) of $975,000.

The 22-year-old Berezhnoy split the 2024-25 season with Omskie Kayla and SKA-Neva St. Petersburg in Russia’s Supreme Hockey League (VHL), the country’s second-highest level. In 27 regular-season games, he posted a 12-10-2 record, a .928 save percentage (SV%), a 2.50 goals-against average (GAA), and one shutout. In the VHL playoffs, he went 4-3 with a .921 SV% and 2.66 GAA.

Berezhnoy, who stands at 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, has a 17-18-5 record in 54 career VHL games, posting a .918 SV%, a 2.77 GAA, and three shutouts. An undrafted netminder, he also played 92 games in Russia’s Junior Hockey League (MHL), going 48-24-4 with a .920 SV%, a 2.46 GA,A and 10 shutouts.

The Blackhawks now have four goaltenders under contract: Spencer Knight, Arvid Soderblom, Drew Commesso, and Laurent Brossoit. Knight has one year remaining on his contract and is expected to be the team’s number-one goalie going into 2025-26.

Who will serve as his backup remains a question, as Brossoit is expected to return after missing the entire 2024-25 season. Soderblom, who remains unsigned as a restricted free agent, appeared in 36 games last season, going 10-18-7 with an .898 SV% and 3.18 GAA. Meanwhile, Commesso, a 2020 second-round pick, went 18-15-4 with a .911 SV% and 2.54 GAA in 39 games with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Rockford IceHogs in 2024-25.

If Chicago agrees to terms with Soderblom, Brossoit, who signed with the team in July 2024 but has yet to play a game, may end up being expendable and going on the trade market.

