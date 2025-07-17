No, McDavid Playing Surprise Game Doesn’t Mean He’s Headed to Leafs

Connor McDavid hasn’t signed a contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers yet—and if you’re open to the trolling that comes with that, specifically from Maple Leafs fans, that means you’re worried he’s leaving for Toronto. On Thursday, following McDavid’s appearance in a Newmarket, Ontario beer league game, Leafs fans had more fun with the teases.

Many tried to sell the narrative that McDavid playing in a meaningless game that made the day of several beer league players and fans was some sort of indication he’s settling into life as a resident of the area.

Not so fast.

McDavid’s Appearance in a Beer League Game Means Nothing

It should go without explanation that this isn’t anything other than a fun story for a few fans and casual hockey players. But, it’s McDavid. As a result, this is a story.

McDavid was seen taking shifts in a mid-summer beer league game. This happened in Ontario. So what? Are we also to believe that because a local goalie made a highlight-reel save on McDavid, McDavid can no longer score?

Jun 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) looks on during the third period against the Florida Panthers in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

McDavid and Draisaitl, like many NHLers in the offseason, were simply getting in a casual skate and having some fun. It just so happened to be in Newmarket—a town in McDavid’s home province, and the kind of setting that gives people on social media just enough fuel to create offseason drama. This is how you know there is little to talk about in the dog days of the NHL offseason. It’s also evidence that everyone was right — until McDavid signs an extension, there will be questions about his future in Edmonton.

Maple Leafs Fans Love to Troll Oilers Fans

Delusional or not, Toronto fans didn’t waste a second jumping on this story. Once clips hit the internet, the jokes came fast and furious. Meanwhile, some Oilers likely fans spiraled into mild chaos, with concerns about McDavid not signing an extension snowballing into theories about his supposed mindset and desire to go back to Ontario.

Oilers fans should remember: McDavid is under contract through the 2025-26 season. While he’s eligible to sign an extension now, there’s been no indication from him or the Oilers that the situation has become worrisome. And if anything, the fact that Draisaitl was literally by his side for this beer league skate is more reassuring than alarming. Oilers fans joked that the German superstar won’t let McDavid out of his sight until both extensions are signed. They should take comfort in the idea that these two are practically inseparable.

Frankly, the biggest takeaway from this whole thing shouldn’t be contract panic or Toronto rumors. Imagine playing a Tuesday night game after your shift at the office, and facing Connor McDavid barreling toward you with the puck. That’s the story here. It’s a demonstration that, even as McDavid is set to make one of the biggest decisions of his life, he’s relaxed enough to hop on the ice with a bunch of beer leaguers and lose 6-2.