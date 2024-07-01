Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Jake Guentzel to 7-Year Deal

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Jake Guentzel to a seven-year contract worth $63 million.

LOCKED IN. 🔒



We have signed forward Jake Guentzel to a seven-year contract worth an AAV of $9 million.



📝: https://t.co/LAyirt4tJw pic.twitter.com/K0AJjnmOTj — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 1, 2024

Guentzel has played 589 regular-season and playoff games in his career over eight seasons spent with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes. He won a Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2017.

Guentzel on the Wing

Guentzel got to where he is today through his 503 regular season games played with Pittsburgh, totaling 219 goals and 466 points. He is one of the league’s best forwards, playing a well-rounded offensive game. When he joined the Penguins in the 2016-17 season out of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, he immediately found chemistry with future Hall of Famer, Sidney Crosby. He scored 13 goals in 25 playoff games en route to a Stanley Cup victory in the 2017 Playoffs and followed up his success with 10 goals in 12 playoff games the following season in a Round 2 exit.

Related: THW’s 2024 Free Agency Tracker

While the Penguins peaked in Guentzel’s rookie season, he did not. After scoring 22 goals in his sophomore season, he has finished each of the past six seasons at above a 30-goal pace. As well, he has finished with 40 goals twice and above a point per game four times.

Jake Guentzel of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates a goal during the second period against the New York Rangers in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

What Guentzel brings to Tampa Bay is an extensive offensive toolset that can drive offense from anywhere on the ice. His vision and playmaking ability are strong, and his shot is even better. He is on the smaller side, standing just 5-foot-11, but he presents no issue. He uses his speed to evade defenders, navigating the neutral zone to drive towards the net. While he has been a first-liner his entire career, playing over 20 minutes per game for five consecutive seasons in Pittsburgh, he can play anywhere in the lineup. Of course, you want him on the ice as much as possible, but he can adapt to any system necessary.

Fit with Tampa Bay

Guentzel’s fit with the Lightning is clear. He will be one of the team’s top forwards throughout his contract, playing north of 18 minutes per game while leading the primary power play unit. Since he is just 29 years old, he is likely to continue producing at a 30+ goal, 80+ point pace for the foreseeable future.

Last season, Guentel spent most of his time in Carolina alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis. Together, the line scored 12 goals and gave up just three in 15 games when on the ice together. Tampa Bay will deploy a similar strategy by using Guentzel in their top six, potentially alongside Nikita Kucherov and Braden Point. He could be viewed as Steven Stamkos’ replacement since his future with the team is uncertain. Together, the line will become one of the best in the NHL.