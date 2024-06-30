Lightning Acquire Jake Guentzel From Hurricanes

The Tampa Bay Lightning continue their latest run of roster moves by acquiring forward Jake Guentzel from the Carolina Hurricanes. The Lightning acquire Guentzel in exchange for a third-round pick.

An extension is likely to follow as Guentzel will be a free agent on July 1.

The Hurricanes acquired the 29-year-old Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins at the trade deadline.

In total, he had 30 goals and 47 assists for 77 points in 67 games in 2023-24. In 11 playoff games for the Hurricanes, he had four goals and five assists for nine points before the Hurricanes were eliminated by the New York Rangers in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This trade comes following reports that Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will be testing the free agent market on Monday. The Lightning spent Saturday clearing significant cap space, trading defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club and forward Tanner Jeannot to the Los Angeles Kings.